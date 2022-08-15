2022 summer collegiate attendance by total

With the 2022 summer collegiate season ending yesterday with final MLB Draft League games, it’s time to begin our listings of 2022 attendance numbers. We begin with a listing of teams ranked by total attendees, followed by league rankings and per-game average.

With no operating restrictions, 2022 summer collegiate attendance numbers looked a lot more like they did in 2019 than they did in 2020. Many teams began 2021 play with operating and border restrictions. The Canadian teams in the West Coast League pursued a limited schedule in 2021, while much of the Western Canadian Baseball League also skipped the 2021 season. This season sees the return of Canadian summer-collegiate teams.

This ranking is limited to teams that report attendance. There are plenty of teams and leagues that choose not to reported attendance. We also expect some additions in the future, as a few team websites are down and need to be updated.

Following this ranking will be a ranking of leagues by average attendance, followed by a ranking of teams by average attendance. The final list is the most accurate way to gauge success: this list rewards teams in leagues that play a relatively high number of games (27-36) when compared to other leagues playing 20-25 games. Tomorrow’s Ballpark Digest newsletter will contain a longer analysis of the numbers; sign up for the free newsletter here.

Editor’s Note: These listings have been updated with the submission of new figures from the Coastal Plain League and the St. Joseph Mustangs.

# TEAM LGE TOTAL GMS AV 2021 +/- 1 Madison Mallards NorthWL 199,785 36 5,550 124,407 0.61 2 Trenton Thunder MLBDL 155,461 30 5,182 NA NA 3 Frederick Keys MLBDL 117,534 28 4,198 125,378 -0.06 4 Okotoks Dawgs WCBL 113,825 27 4,216 NA NA 5 Savannah Bananas CPL 102,133 24 4,256 86,407 0.18 6 Traverse City Pit Spitters NorthWL 81,634 36 2,268 59,464 0.37 7 State College Spikes MLBDL 80,819 28 2,886 92,447 -0.13 8 Kalamazoo Growlers NorthWL 80,052 35 2,287 67,161 0.19 9 La Crosse Loggers NorthWL 78,496 36 2,180 73,565 0.07 10 Clinton LumberKings ProL 76,402 30 2,546 62,872 0.22 11 Kenosha Kingfish NorthWL 73,946 35 2,113 67,529 0.10 12 Vermont Lake Monsters FCBL 72,635 35 2,075 63,104 0.15 13 Portland Pickles WCL 72,273 24 3,011 43,985 0.64 14 Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL 69,409 31 2,239 68,440 0.01 15 Bismarck Larks NorthWL 66,673 36 1,852 63,028 0.06 16 Chillicothe Paints ProL 65,776 32 2,055 62,599 0.05 17 Macon Bacon CPL 64,143 27 2,376 42,979 0.49 18 Edmonton Riverhawks WCL 63,221 27 2,342 NA NA 19 Elmira Pioneers PGL 62,578 22 2,844 40,321 0.55 20 Johnson City Doughboys AppL 56,866 27 2,106 59,200 -0.04 21 Green Bay Rockers NorthWL 56,189 36 1,561 50,591 0.11 22 Mankato MoonDogs NorthWL 55,734 36 1,548 49,141 0.13 23 St. Cloud Rox NorthWL 55,016 36 1,528 50,641 0.09 24 Chatham Anglers CCL 53,725 21 2,558 39,839 0.35 25 Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL 53,154 34 1,563 38,324 0.39 26 Victoria HarbourCats WCL 51,812 27 1,919 NA NA 27 Newport Gulls NECBL 51,608 22 2,346 48,698 0.06 28 Peninsula Pilots CPL 51,137 24 2,131 27,602 0.85 29 New Britain Bees FCBL 51,053 30 1,702 31,509 0.62 30 Burlington Sock Puppets AppL 50,565 29 1,751 44,911 0.13 31 Corvallis Knights WCL 49,110 27 1,819 34,200 0.44 32 Bellingham Bells WCL 48,284 25 1,931 33,853 0.43 33 Worcester Bravehearts FCBL 47,085 30 1,570 36,875 0.28 34 Eau Claire Express NorthWL 45,555 36 1,265 38,897 0.17 35 Lafayette Aviators ProL 44,511 29 1,539 40,985 0.09 36 Danville Dans ProL 44,181 30 1,473 44,838 -0.01 37 Wausau Woodchucks NorthWL 43,957 36 1,221 40,040 0.10 38 Norwich Sea Unicorns FCBL 43,737 32 1,367 28,507 0.53 39 Greeneville Flyboys AppL 43,656 28 1,559 28,359 0.54 40 Nashua Silver Knights FCBL 43,323 30 1,444 33,293 0.30 41 Kingsport Axmen AppL 43,109 25 1,724 24,542 0.76 42 Batavia Muckdogs PGL 41,357 23 1,798 40,888 0.01 43 Wilmington Sharks CPL 41,315 30 1,377 36,332 0.14 44 Pulaski River Turtles AppL 40,197 26 1,546 61,980 -0.35 45 Orleans Firebirds CCL 39,425 21 1,877 36,527 0.08 46 Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ProL 39,036 30 1,301 29,001 0.35 47 Lexington County Blowfish CPL 38,875 29 1,341 30,239 0.29 48 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters NorthWL 37,548 36 1,043 39,645 -0.05 49 Bend Elks WCL 36,216 27 1,341 17,358 1.09 50 Harwich Mariners CCL 36,159 21 1,722 30,953 0.17 51 Sylvan Lake Gulls WCBL 36,136 28 1,291 NA NA 52 Rochester Honkers NorthWL 35,443 36 985 30,032 0.18 53 Willmar Stingers NorthWL 35,170 36 977 33,661 0.04 54 Vermont Mountaineers NECBL 34,950 20 1,748 28,501 0.23 55 Martha’s Vineyard Sharks NECBL 34,734 22 1,579 28,410 0.22 56 Holly Springs Salamanders CPL 34,649 33 1,050 31,407 0.10 57 Lakeshore Chinooks NorthWL 34,189 36 950 33,981 0.01 58 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders NorthWL 33,898 36 942 29,007 0.17 59 Cotuit Kettleers CCL 33,828 21 1,611 27,985 0.21 60 Y-D Red Sox CCL 33,613 21 1,601 17,765 0.89 61 Falmouth Commodores CCL 33,405 21 1,591 27,229 0.23 62 Waterloo Bucks NorthWL 33,204 36 922 29,387 0.13 63 Medicine Hat Mavericks WCBL 32,986 28 1,178 NA NA 64 Keene Swamp Bats NECBL 32,892 22 1,495 21,775 0.51 65 Danville Otterbots AppL 32,450 27 1,202 25,737 0.26 66 Auburn Doubledays PGL 32,429 24 1,351 4,821 5.73 67 Wilson Tobs CPL 32,295 27 1,196 27,544 0.17 68 Brockton Rox FCBL 32,003 30 1,067 13,567 1.36 69 Rockford Rivets NorthWL 31,463 36 874 25,212 0.25 70 Port Angeles Lefties WCL 31,169 26 1,199 19,759 0.58 71 Burlington Bees ProL 29,320 30 977 25,080 0.17 72 Quincy Gems ProL 29,231 31 943 21,972 0.33 73 Morehead City Marlins CPL 29,007 25 1,160 26,273 0.10 74 Kokomo Jackrabbits NorthWL 28,509 36 792 28,718 -0.01 75 O’Fallon Hoots ProL 28,146 30 938 23,682 0.19 76 W. Va. Black Bears MLBDL 28,140 26 1,082 NA NA 77 Ridgefield Raptors WCL 28,054 27 1,039 21,943 0.28 78 Battle Creek Battle Jacks NorthWL 27,978 35 799 23,231 0.20 79 Hyannis Harbor Hawks CCL 27,721 21 1,320 36,327 -0.24 80 Nanaimo NightOwls WCL 27,357 25 1,094 NA NA 81 Tri-City Chili Peppers CPL 27,306 28 975 18,469 0.48 82 W. Nebraska Pioneers IndL 26,762 30 892 28,856 -0.07 83 Brewster Whitecaps CCL 26,688 21 1,271 21,278 0.25 84 Duluth Huskies NorthWL 26,148 36 726 23,902 0.09 85 Florence Flamingos CPL 25,632 21 1,221 18,182 0.41 86 Walla Walla Sweets WCL 25,203 26 969 15,708 0.60 87 Elizabethton River Riders AppL 24,760 27 917 20,802 0.19 88 Westfield Starfires FCBL 23,108 27 856 17,139 0.35 89 Kelowna Falcons WCL 22,722 24 947 NA NA 90 Bourne Braves CCL 22,595 21 1,076 19,415 0.16 91 Pittsfield Suns FCBL 22,552 31 824 19,828 0.14 92 Yakima Valley Pippins WCL 22,358 26 860 14,118 0.58 93 Wareham Gatemen CCL 22,050 21 1,050 11,455 0.92 94 N. Shore Navigators NECBL 22,039 19 1,160 18,899 0.17 95 SS-T T-Bolts CalR 21,852 15 1,457 3,039 6.19 96 Wenatchee AppleSox WCL 20,671 26 795 10,410 0.99 97 Martinsville Mustangs CPL 20,317 26 781 12,413 0.64 98 Normal CornBelters ProL 20,129 30 671 16,839 0.20 99 Casper Horseheads IndL 20,115 28 718 20,167 0.00 100 IL Valley Pistol Shrimp ProL 20,062 30 669 16,747 0.20 101 Badlands Big Sticks IndL 19,803 30 660 21,912 -0.10 102 Fort McMurray Giants WCBL 19,431 27 720 NA NA 103 Kamloops NorthPaws WCL 19,007 25 760 NA NA 104 HP-Thomasville HiToms CPL 18,652 27 691 20,818 -0.10 105 N. Platte Plainsmen IndL 18,501 25 740 NA NA 106 Geneva Red Wings PGL 17,954 14 1,282 NA NA 107 Regina Red Sox WCBL 17,204 26 662 NA NA 108 Princeton Whistlepigs AppL 16,446 24 685 16,303 0.01 109 Alton River Dragons ProL 16,382 33 496 12,811 0.28 110 Cowlitz Black Bears WCL 15,911 27 589 11,946 0.33 111 REX Baseball ProL 15,838 30 528 15,724 0.01 112 Bluefield Ridge Runners AppL 15,228 23 662 16,484 -0.08 113 Forest City Owls CPL 14,238 25 570 10,100 0.41 114 Johnstown Mill Rats ProL 13,909 30 464 7,656 0.82 115 Upper Vall. Nighthawks NECBL 13,859 21 660 9,244 0.50 116 S Ohio Copperheads GLSCL 13,796 18 766 NA NA 117 Asheboro Zookeepers CPL 13,694 26 527 18,746 -0.27 118 Bristol Blues NECBL 13,620 22 619 6,712 1.03 119 Spearfish Sasquatch IndL 13,491 30 450 12,979 0.04 120 Cape Catfish ProL 13,392 29 462 15,753 -0.15 121 Ocean State Waves NECBL 12,894 22 586 10,507 0.23 122 Bristol State Liners AppL 12,440 23 541 22,561 -0.45 123 Charlottesville TomSox VBL 11,757 18 653 11,675 0.01 124 Hastings Sodbusters IndL 10,425 27 386 14,403 -0.28 125 Moose Jaw Miller Express WCBL 10,376 27 384 NA NA 126 Champion City Kings ProL 10,213 30 340 9,838 0.04 127 West Virginia Miners ProL 9,712 27 360 8,425 0.15 128 Edmonton Prospects WCBL 9,659 26 372 NA NA 129 Sanford Mainers NECBL 9,638 21 459 8,583 0.12 130 Hamilton Joes GLSCL 9,174 20 459 5,193 0.77 131 Lethbridge Bulls WCBL 8,961 27 332 NA NA 132 Canyon County Spuds IndL 8,818 29 304 2,251 2.92 133 Bethesda Big Train CalR 8,207 17 483 7,605 0.08 134 Leesburg Lightning FCSL 8,062 16 504 6,449 0.25 135 Swift Current 57s WCBL 7,876 27 292 NA NA 136 Brooks Bombers WCBL 6,964 25 279 NA NA 137 Danbury Westerners NECBL 6,820 21 325 5,152 0.32 138 Olean Oilers NYCBL 6,800 17 400 NA NA 139 Valley Blue Sox NECBL 6,721 22 306 12,903 -0.48 140 Mystic Schooners NECBL 6,398 21 305 2,138 1.99 141t Gem City Bison IndL 6,260 27 232 NA NA 141t N. Adams SteepleCats NECBL 6,260 20 313 7,786 -0.20 143 Lima Locos GLSCL 6,132 17 361 5,041 0.22 144 Richmond Jazz GLSCL 5,969 18 332 3,838 0.56 145 Watertown Rapids PGL 5,891 23 256 NA NA 146 Muskegon Clippers GLSCL 5,814 18 323 NA NA 147 Front Royal Cardinals VBL 5,653 18 314 5,784 -0.02 148 Springfield Drifters WCL 5,447 26 210 NA NA 149 Cropdusters Baseball CalR 5,230 17 308 NA NA 150 Winnipesaukee Muskrats NECBL 5,164 20 258 4,070 0.27 151 Genesee Rapids NYCBL 4,281 18 238 3,269 0.31 152 Cincinnati Steam GLSCL 4,250 16 266 3,539 0.20 153 Hornell Streamers NYCBL 3,701 18 206 1,739 1.13 154 Winchester Royals VBL 3,659 18 203 5,263 -0.30 155 New Market Rebels VBL 3,491 19 184 4,410 -0.21 156 Alexandria Aces CalR 3,457 17 203 1,460 1.37 157 Gaithersburg Giants CalR 3,103 17 183 507 5.12 158 Waynesboro Generals VBL 2,941 18 163 6,550 -0.55 159 D.C. Grays CalR 2,732 18 152 1,474 0.85 160 Grand Lake Mariners GLSCL 2,373 18 132 2,115 0.12 161 Utica Blue Sox PGL 2,183 21 104 NA NA 162 Fremont Moo IndL 1,592 28 57 7,371 -0.78 163 South County Braves CalR 1,404 17 83 444 2.16 164 Rochester Ridgemen NYCBL 860 17 51 830 0.04 165 Weyburn Beavers WCBL 649 26 25 NA NA 166 Michigan Monarchs GLSCL 583 17 34 3,183 -0.82 167 Newark Pilots PGL 477 21 23 NA NA 168 Woodstock River Bandits VBL 359 18 20 3,075 -0.88 169 Jet Box Baseball Club GLSCL 330 17 19 645 -0.49

AppL = Appalachian League

CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League

CCL = Cape Cod League

CPL = Coastal Plain League

FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League

FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League

GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League

INDL = Independence League

MINK = M.I.N.K. League

MLBDL = MLB Draft League

NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League

NorthWL = Northwoods League

NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League

PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League

ProL = Prospect League

VBL = Valley Baseball League

WCBL = Western Canadian Baseball League

WCL = West Coast League