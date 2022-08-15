2022 summer collegiate attendance by total

With the 2022 summer collegiate season ending yesterday with final MLB Draft League games, it’s time to begin our listings of 2022 attendance numbers. We begin with a listing of teams ranked by total attendees, followed by league rankings and per-game average.
With no operating restrictions, 2022 summer collegiate attendance numbers looked a lot more like they did in 2019 than they did in 2020. Many teams began 2021 play with operating and border restrictions. The Canadian teams in the West Coast League pursued a limited schedule in 2021, while much of the Western Canadian Baseball League also skipped the 2021 season. This season sees the return of Canadian summer-collegiate teams.
This ranking is limited to teams that report attendance. There are plenty of teams and leagues that choose not to reported attendance. We also expect some additions in the future, as a few team websites are down and need to be updated.
Following this ranking will be a ranking of leagues by average attendance, followed by a ranking of teams by average attendance. The final list is the most accurate way to gauge success: this list rewards teams in leagues that play a relatively high number of games (27-36) when compared to other leagues playing 20-25 games. Tomorrow’s Ballpark Digest newsletter will contain a longer analysis of the numbers; sign up for the free newsletter here.
Editor’s Note: These listings have been updated with the submission of new figures from the Coastal Plain League and the St. Joseph Mustangs.
|#
|TEAM
|LGE
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|2021
|+/-
|1
|Madison Mallards
|NorthWL
|199,785
|36
|5,550
|124,407
|0.61
|2
|Trenton Thunder
|MLBDL
|155,461
|30
|5,182
|NA
|NA
|3
|Frederick Keys
|MLBDL
|117,534
|28
|4,198
|125,378
|-0.06
|4
|Okotoks Dawgs
|WCBL
|113,825
|27
|4,216
|NA
|NA
|5
|Savannah Bananas
|CPL
|102,133
|24
|4,256
|86,407
|0.18
|6
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|NorthWL
|81,634
|36
|2,268
|59,464
|0.37
|7
|State College Spikes
|MLBDL
|80,819
|28
|2,886
|92,447
|-0.13
|8
|Kalamazoo Growlers
|NorthWL
|80,052
|35
|2,287
|67,161
|0.19
|9
|La Crosse Loggers
|NorthWL
|78,496
|36
|2,180
|73,565
|0.07
|10
|Clinton LumberKings
|ProL
|76,402
|30
|2,546
|62,872
|0.22
|11
|Kenosha Kingfish
|NorthWL
|73,946
|35
|2,113
|67,529
|0.10
|12
|Vermont Lake Monsters
|FCBL
|72,635
|35
|2,075
|63,104
|0.15
|13
|Portland Pickles
|WCL
|72,273
|24
|3,011
|43,985
|0.64
|14
|Mahoning Valley Scrappers
|MLBDL
|69,409
|31
|2,239
|68,440
|0.01
|15
|Bismarck Larks
|NorthWL
|66,673
|36
|1,852
|63,028
|0.06
|16
|Chillicothe Paints
|ProL
|65,776
|32
|2,055
|62,599
|0.05
|17
|Macon Bacon
|CPL
|64,143
|27
|2,376
|42,979
|0.49
|18
|Edmonton Riverhawks
|WCL
|63,221
|27
|2,342
|NA
|NA
|19
|Elmira Pioneers
|PGL
|62,578
|22
|2,844
|40,321
|0.55
|20
|Johnson City Doughboys
|AppL
|56,866
|27
|2,106
|59,200
|-0.04
|21
|Green Bay Rockers
|NorthWL
|56,189
|36
|1,561
|50,591
|0.11
|22
|Mankato MoonDogs
|NorthWL
|55,734
|36
|1,548
|49,141
|0.13
|23
|St. Cloud Rox
|NorthWL
|55,016
|36
|1,528
|50,641
|0.09
|24
|Chatham Anglers
|CCL
|53,725
|21
|2,558
|39,839
|0.35
|25
|Williamsport Crosscutters
|MLBDL
|53,154
|34
|1,563
|38,324
|0.39
|26
|Victoria HarbourCats
|WCL
|51,812
|27
|1,919
|NA
|NA
|27
|Newport Gulls
|NECBL
|51,608
|22
|2,346
|48,698
|0.06
|28
|Peninsula Pilots
|CPL
|51,137
|24
|2,131
|27,602
|0.85
|29
|New Britain Bees
|FCBL
|51,053
|30
|1,702
|31,509
|0.62
|30
|Burlington Sock Puppets
|AppL
|50,565
|29
|1,751
|44,911
|0.13
|31
|Corvallis Knights
|WCL
|49,110
|27
|1,819
|34,200
|0.44
|32
|Bellingham Bells
|WCL
|48,284
|25
|1,931
|33,853
|0.43
|33
|Worcester Bravehearts
|FCBL
|47,085
|30
|1,570
|36,875
|0.28
|34
|Eau Claire Express
|NorthWL
|45,555
|36
|1,265
|38,897
|0.17
|35
|Lafayette Aviators
|ProL
|44,511
|29
|1,539
|40,985
|0.09
|36
|Danville Dans
|ProL
|44,181
|30
|1,473
|44,838
|-0.01
|37
|Wausau Woodchucks
|NorthWL
|43,957
|36
|1,221
|40,040
|0.10
|38
|Norwich Sea Unicorns
|FCBL
|43,737
|32
|1,367
|28,507
|0.53
|39
|Greeneville Flyboys
|AppL
|43,656
|28
|1,559
|28,359
|0.54
|40
|Nashua Silver Knights
|FCBL
|43,323
|30
|1,444
|33,293
|0.30
|41
|Kingsport Axmen
|AppL
|43,109
|25
|1,724
|24,542
|0.76
|42
|Batavia Muckdogs
|PGL
|41,357
|23
|1,798
|40,888
|0.01
|43
|Wilmington Sharks
|CPL
|41,315
|30
|1,377
|36,332
|0.14
|44
|Pulaski River Turtles
|AppL
|40,197
|26
|1,546
|61,980
|-0.35
|45
|Orleans Firebirds
|CCL
|39,425
|21
|1,877
|36,527
|0.08
|46
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|ProL
|39,036
|30
|1,301
|29,001
|0.35
|47
|Lexington County Blowfish
|CPL
|38,875
|29
|1,341
|30,239
|0.29
|48
|Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
|NorthWL
|37,548
|36
|1,043
|39,645
|-0.05
|49
|Bend Elks
|WCL
|36,216
|27
|1,341
|17,358
|1.09
|50
|Harwich Mariners
|CCL
|36,159
|21
|1,722
|30,953
|0.17
|51
|Sylvan Lake Gulls
|WCBL
|36,136
|28
|1,291
|NA
|NA
|52
|Rochester Honkers
|NorthWL
|35,443
|36
|985
|30,032
|0.18
|53
|Willmar Stingers
|NorthWL
|35,170
|36
|977
|33,661
|0.04
|54
|Vermont Mountaineers
|NECBL
|34,950
|20
|1,748
|28,501
|0.23
|55
|Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
|NECBL
|34,734
|22
|1,579
|28,410
|0.22
|56
|Holly Springs Salamanders
|CPL
|34,649
|33
|1,050
|31,407
|0.10
|57
|Lakeshore Chinooks
|NorthWL
|34,189
|36
|950
|33,981
|0.01
|58
|Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
|NorthWL
|33,898
|36
|942
|29,007
|0.17
|59
|Cotuit Kettleers
|CCL
|33,828
|21
|1,611
|27,985
|0.21
|60
|Y-D Red Sox
|CCL
|33,613
|21
|1,601
|17,765
|0.89
|61
|Falmouth Commodores
|CCL
|33,405
|21
|1,591
|27,229
|0.23
|62
|Waterloo Bucks
|NorthWL
|33,204
|36
|922
|29,387
|0.13
|63
|Medicine Hat Mavericks
|WCBL
|32,986
|28
|1,178
|NA
|NA
|64
|Keene Swamp Bats
|NECBL
|32,892
|22
|1,495
|21,775
|0.51
|65
|Danville Otterbots
|AppL
|32,450
|27
|1,202
|25,737
|0.26
|66
|Auburn Doubledays
|PGL
|32,429
|24
|1,351
|4,821
|5.73
|67
|Wilson Tobs
|CPL
|32,295
|27
|1,196
|27,544
|0.17
|68
|Brockton Rox
|FCBL
|32,003
|30
|1,067
|13,567
|1.36
|69
|Rockford Rivets
|NorthWL
|31,463
|36
|874
|25,212
|0.25
|70
|Port Angeles Lefties
|WCL
|31,169
|26
|1,199
|19,759
|0.58
|71
|Burlington Bees
|ProL
|29,320
|30
|977
|25,080
|0.17
|72
|Quincy Gems
|ProL
|29,231
|31
|943
|21,972
|0.33
|73
|Morehead City Marlins
|CPL
|29,007
|25
|1,160
|26,273
|0.10
|74
|Kokomo Jackrabbits
|NorthWL
|28,509
|36
|792
|28,718
|-0.01
|75
|O’Fallon Hoots
|ProL
|28,146
|30
|938
|23,682
|0.19
|76
|W. Va. Black Bears
|MLBDL
|28,140
|26
|1,082
|NA
|NA
|77
|Ridgefield Raptors
|WCL
|28,054
|27
|1,039
|21,943
|0.28
|78
|Battle Creek Battle Jacks
|NorthWL
|27,978
|35
|799
|23,231
|0.20
|79
|Hyannis Harbor Hawks
|CCL
|27,721
|21
|1,320
|36,327
|-0.24
|80
|Nanaimo NightOwls
|WCL
|27,357
|25
|1,094
|NA
|NA
|81
|Tri-City Chili Peppers
|CPL
|27,306
|28
|975
|18,469
|0.48
|82
|W. Nebraska Pioneers
|IndL
|26,762
|30
|892
|28,856
|-0.07
|83
|Brewster Whitecaps
|CCL
|26,688
|21
|1,271
|21,278
|0.25
|84
|Duluth Huskies
|NorthWL
|26,148
|36
|726
|23,902
|0.09
|85
|Florence Flamingos
|CPL
|25,632
|21
|1,221
|18,182
|0.41
|86
|Walla Walla Sweets
|WCL
|25,203
|26
|969
|15,708
|0.60
|87
|Elizabethton River Riders
|AppL
|24,760
|27
|917
|20,802
|0.19
|88
|Westfield Starfires
|FCBL
|23,108
|27
|856
|17,139
|0.35
|89
|Kelowna Falcons
|WCL
|22,722
|24
|947
|NA
|NA
|90
|Bourne Braves
|CCL
|22,595
|21
|1,076
|19,415
|0.16
|91
|Pittsfield Suns
|FCBL
|22,552
|31
|824
|19,828
|0.14
|92
|Yakima Valley Pippins
|WCL
|22,358
|26
|860
|14,118
|0.58
|93
|Wareham Gatemen
|CCL
|22,050
|21
|1,050
|11,455
|0.92
|94
|N. Shore Navigators
|NECBL
|22,039
|19
|1,160
|18,899
|0.17
|95
|SS-T T-Bolts
|CalR
|21,852
|15
|1,457
|3,039
|6.19
|96
|Wenatchee AppleSox
|WCL
|20,671
|26
|795
|10,410
|0.99
|97
|Martinsville Mustangs
|CPL
|20,317
|26
|781
|12,413
|0.64
|98
|Normal CornBelters
|ProL
|20,129
|30
|671
|16,839
|0.20
|99
|Casper Horseheads
|IndL
|20,115
|28
|718
|20,167
|0.00
|100
|IL Valley Pistol Shrimp
|ProL
|20,062
|30
|669
|16,747
|0.20
|101
|Badlands Big Sticks
|IndL
|19,803
|30
|660
|21,912
|-0.10
|102
|Fort McMurray Giants
|WCBL
|19,431
|27
|720
|NA
|NA
|103
|Kamloops NorthPaws
|WCL
|19,007
|25
|760
|NA
|NA
|104
|HP-Thomasville HiToms
|CPL
|18,652
|27
|691
|20,818
|-0.10
|105
|N. Platte Plainsmen
|IndL
|18,501
|25
|740
|NA
|NA
|106
|Geneva Red Wings
|PGL
|17,954
|14
|1,282
|NA
|NA
|107
|Regina Red Sox
|WCBL
|17,204
|26
|662
|NA
|NA
|108
|Princeton Whistlepigs
|AppL
|16,446
|24
|685
|16,303
|0.01
|109
|Alton River Dragons
|ProL
|16,382
|33
|496
|12,811
|0.28
|110
|Cowlitz Black Bears
|WCL
|15,911
|27
|589
|11,946
|0.33
|111
|REX Baseball
|ProL
|15,838
|30
|528
|15,724
|0.01
|112
|Bluefield Ridge Runners
|AppL
|15,228
|23
|662
|16,484
|-0.08
|113
|Forest City Owls
|CPL
|14,238
|25
|570
|10,100
|0.41
|114
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|ProL
|13,909
|30
|464
|7,656
|0.82
|115
|Upper Vall. Nighthawks
|NECBL
|13,859
|21
|660
|9,244
|0.50
|116
|S Ohio Copperheads
|GLSCL
|13,796
|18
|766
|NA
|NA
|117
|Asheboro Zookeepers
|CPL
|13,694
|26
|527
|18,746
|-0.27
|118
|Bristol Blues
|NECBL
|13,620
|22
|619
|6,712
|1.03
|119
|Spearfish Sasquatch
|IndL
|13,491
|30
|450
|12,979
|0.04
|120
|Cape Catfish
|ProL
|13,392
|29
|462
|15,753
|-0.15
|121
|Ocean State Waves
|NECBL
|12,894
|22
|586
|10,507
|0.23
|122
|Bristol State Liners
|AppL
|12,440
|23
|541
|22,561
|-0.45
|123
|Charlottesville TomSox
|VBL
|11,757
|18
|653
|11,675
|0.01
|124
|Hastings Sodbusters
|IndL
|10,425
|27
|386
|14,403
|-0.28
|125
|Moose Jaw Miller Express
|WCBL
|10,376
|27
|384
|NA
|NA
|126
|Champion City Kings
|ProL
|10,213
|30
|340
|9,838
|0.04
|127
|West Virginia Miners
|ProL
|9,712
|27
|360
|8,425
|0.15
|128
|Edmonton Prospects
|WCBL
|9,659
|26
|372
|NA
|NA
|129
|Sanford Mainers
|NECBL
|9,638
|21
|459
|8,583
|0.12
|130
|Hamilton Joes
|GLSCL
|9,174
|20
|459
|5,193
|0.77
|131
|Lethbridge Bulls
|WCBL
|8,961
|27
|332
|NA
|NA
|132
|Canyon County Spuds
|IndL
|8,818
|29
|304
|2,251
|2.92
|133
|Bethesda Big Train
|CalR
|8,207
|17
|483
|7,605
|0.08
|134
|Leesburg Lightning
|FCSL
|8,062
|16
|504
|6,449
|0.25
|135
|Swift Current 57s
|WCBL
|7,876
|27
|292
|NA
|NA
|136
|Brooks Bombers
|WCBL
|6,964
|25
|279
|NA
|NA
|137
|Danbury Westerners
|NECBL
|6,820
|21
|325
|5,152
|0.32
|138
|Olean Oilers
|NYCBL
|6,800
|17
|400
|NA
|NA
|139
|Valley Blue Sox
|NECBL
|6,721
|22
|306
|12,903
|-0.48
|140
|Mystic Schooners
|NECBL
|6,398
|21
|305
|2,138
|1.99
|141t
|Gem City Bison
|IndL
|6,260
|27
|232
|NA
|NA
|141t
|N. Adams SteepleCats
|NECBL
|6,260
|20
|313
|7,786
|-0.20
|143
|Lima Locos
|GLSCL
|6,132
|17
|361
|5,041
|0.22
|144
|Richmond Jazz
|GLSCL
|5,969
|18
|332
|3,838
|0.56
|145
|Watertown Rapids
|PGL
|5,891
|23
|256
|NA
|NA
|146
|Muskegon Clippers
|GLSCL
|5,814
|18
|323
|NA
|NA
|147
|Front Royal Cardinals
|VBL
|5,653
|18
|314
|5,784
|-0.02
|148
|Springfield Drifters
|WCL
|5,447
|26
|210
|NA
|NA
|149
|Cropdusters Baseball
|CalR
|5,230
|17
|308
|NA
|NA
|150
|Winnipesaukee Muskrats
|NECBL
|5,164
|20
|258
|4,070
|0.27
|151
|Genesee Rapids
|NYCBL
|4,281
|18
|238
|3,269
|0.31
|152
|Cincinnati Steam
|GLSCL
|4,250
|16
|266
|3,539
|0.20
|153
|Hornell Streamers
|NYCBL
|3,701
|18
|206
|1,739
|1.13
|154
|Winchester Royals
|VBL
|3,659
|18
|203
|5,263
|-0.30
|155
|New Market Rebels
|VBL
|3,491
|19
|184
|4,410
|-0.21
|156
|Alexandria Aces
|CalR
|3,457
|17
|203
|1,460
|1.37
|157
|Gaithersburg Giants
|CalR
|3,103
|17
|183
|507
|5.12
|158
|Waynesboro Generals
|VBL
|2,941
|18
|163
|6,550
|-0.55
|159
|D.C. Grays
|CalR
|2,732
|18
|152
|1,474
|0.85
|160
|Grand Lake Mariners
|GLSCL
|2,373
|18
|132
|2,115
|0.12
|161
|Utica Blue Sox
|PGL
|2,183
|21
|104
|NA
|NA
|162
|Fremont Moo
|IndL
|1,592
|28
|57
|7,371
|-0.78
|163
|South County Braves
|CalR
|1,404
|17
|83
|444
|2.16
|164
|Rochester Ridgemen
|NYCBL
|860
|17
|51
|830
|0.04
|165
|Weyburn Beavers
|WCBL
|649
|26
|25
|NA
|NA
|166
|Michigan Monarchs
|GLSCL
|583
|17
|34
|3,183
|-0.82
|167
|Newark Pilots
|PGL
|477
|21
|23
|NA
|NA
|168
|Woodstock River Bandits
|VBL
|359
|18
|20
|3,075
|-0.88
|169
|Jet Box Baseball Club
|GLSCL
|330
|17
|19
|645
|-0.49
AppL = Appalachian League
CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League
CCL = Cape Cod League
CPL = Coastal Plain League
FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League
FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League
GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League
INDL = Independence League
MINK = M.I.N.K. League
MLBDL = MLB Draft League
NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League
NorthWL = Northwoods League
NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League
PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League
ProL = Prospect League
VBL = Valley Baseball League
WCBL = Western Canadian Baseball League
WCL = West Coast League