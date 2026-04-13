New for 2026: Asheville’s HomeTrust Park

We have a notable naming-rights deal to pass along, as McCormick Field, home of the Asheville Tourists (High-A; Sally League), is no more after a new deal yields a new moniker, HomeTrust Park.

HomeTrust Bank is a financial institution with over 100 years of service in Western North Carolina. McCormick Field has been the psychic center of baseball in Asheville since opening in 1924.

“HomeTrust Park reflects a partnership built on trust, community, and a shared vision for Asheville,” said Brian DeWine, President of the Asheville Tourists, via press statement. “This ballpark has been part of Asheville’s story for more than a century, and we’re proud to partner with HomeTrust to carry that tradition forward for generations to come. Both organizations have deep roots here, and we’re excited to carry that legacy forward together.”

The Asheville Tourists’ origins trace back to 1915. McCormick Field was originally built in 1924, rebuilt 1992 and updated to meet MiLB’s latest facility guidelines. It was named for local resident Lewis McCormick and, in addition to MiLB, also hosted barnstorming MLB teams and Negro League baseball. It is one of the most scenic spots to take in a Minor League Baseball game.

“HomeTrust Bank and the Asheville Tourists share more than a name on a ballpark: we share a home and a century-long commitment to this community. As the only bank headquartered in Asheville, we’re proud to call the Tourists our home team, and further invest in the place that has shaped us. We can’t wait to welcome Tourist fans to HomeTrust Park,” said, C. Hunter Westbrook, President and CEO of HomeTrust Bank, via press statement.