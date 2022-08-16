Another departure from MiLB: Katie Dannemiller

Some sad news to report: Katie Dannemiller, VP of Baseball Operations for the Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A; Sally League), is leaving the baseball world. Her last day was Sunday.

We’ve seen a lot of bright and outstanding people leave Minor League Baseball in the last few years–a topic we covered as far back as November 2020–but this may be the most notable. Besides being one of the hardest-working people in the industry, Katie was a leader in Minor League Baseball over her 26-year MiLB career, and it was always a highlight of any industry gathering or ballpark visit to sit down and catch up with her. We named her Executive of the Year in the 2010 Ballpark Digest Awards, and here’s what we wrote then:

Dannemiller is one of our favorite people in baseball: she’s a prolific networker who’s contributed so much to the game with her enthusiastic support of both baseball and the people in the game. For years she’s been an important leader in the Grasshoppers front office and within baseball circles; she and Donald Moore, Grasshoppers president and GM, have put together an organization that’s pretty lean in the front office but is now an essential part of the greater Greensboro community. First National Bank Field is one of the best ballparks of the minors, and the Grasshoppers do a splendid job of giving back to the community – and Dannemiller is a huge part of that.

She will be staying in the Greensboro area, joining a premier retirement community, Well-Spring.as Director of Resident Relations for their Independent Living Community. That’s good news for her, and we wish her all the best.