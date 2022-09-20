2022 MLB Partner League attendance by total

With the conclusion of the Atlantic League regular season on Sunday, it’s time to tally 2022 MLB Partner League attendance numbers. We’ll begin with a listing ranked by total attendance.

Generally speaking, it was a pretty good year on the 2022 MLB Partner League attendance front, with many, many teams up significantly from 2021 and all four leagues up in total attendance as well. The four MLB Partner Leagues are the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League and Pioneer League. There are other independent leagues in the baseball marketplace, including the Mavericks Independent Baseball League and the United Shore Professional Baseball League, where multiple teams play at a single venue. While the Pecos League is now at 14 teams, that league does not report attendance, so we do not include those teams in this ranking.

The totals are boosted by five expansion teams as well as the return of Canadian teams to the Frontier League and the American Association. In 2021 the Canadian teams were hampered by the lack of a totally open U.S./Canadian border, forcing the Frontier League to form a Quebec/Trois Rivieres U.S. travel team and delaying the launch of the expansion Ottawa Titans, while also forcing the Winnipeg Goldeyes to play part of the season south of the border.

Here is our list of 2022 MLB Partner League attendance, ranked by total attendance. Later we will post a ranking by average attendance.

TEAM LGE TOTAL GMS AV 21TOT +/- 1 Long Island Ducks AtL 285,888 63 4,538 224,120 0.28 2 Kane County Cougars AA 248,354 49 5,068 177,705 0.40 3 Lancaster Barnstormers AtL 222,167 64 3,471 182,132 0.22 4 Schaumburg Boomers FL 221,907 56 3,963 157,112 0.41 5 Chicago Dogs AA 191,984 48 4,000 155,582 0.23 6 S. Md. Blue Crabs AtL 174,293 60 2,905 148,982 0.17 7 York Revolution AtL 172,519 65 2,654 111,628 0.55 8 Winnipeg Goldeyes AA 163,893 48 3,414 52,014 2.15 9 Ogden Raptors PL 162,796 46 3,540 156,734 0.04 10 Boise Hawks PL 157,351 47 3,348 128,292 0.23 11 Gary-SS RailCats AA 152,894 48 3,185 137,094 0.12 12 Lexington Legends AtL 150,392 63 2,387 163,798 -0.08 13 F-M RedHawks AA 147,073 48 3,064 145,553 0.01 14 Lincoln Saltdogs AA 144,494 47 3,074 149,204 -0.03 15 Quebec Capitales FL 141,618 54 2,623 43,819 2.23 16 New York Boulders FL 139,628 53 2,635 99,693 0.40 17 Joliet Slammers FL 137,988 51 2,706 86,067 0.60 18 Tri-City ValleyCats FL 134,617 51 2,706 100,519 0.34 19 High Point Rockers AtL 124,010 66 1,879 108,200 0.15 20 Evansville Otters FL 122,516 50 2,451 76,482 0.60 21 Charleston Dirty Birds AtL 119,598 61 1,961 85,398 0.40 22 Florence Y’alls FL 107,877 50 2,158 73,099 0.48 23 Washington Wild Things FL 106,043 52 2,040 82,420 0.29 24 Kansas City Monarchs AA 105,302 50 2,106 102,257 0.03 25 KY Wild Health Genomes AtL 102,502 57 1,798 NA NA 26 Gastonia Honey Hunters AtL 101,471 62 1,637 111,416 -0.09 27 Idaho Falls Chukars PL 101,285 48 2,111 109,647 -0.08 28 Lake Erie Crushers FL 99,656 51 1,955 70,062 0.42 29 Rocky Mountain Vibes PL 96,134 47 2,046 124,762 -0.23 30 Billings Mustangs PL 94,563 46 2,056 111,271 -0.15 31 Lake County DockHounds AA 93,711 50 1,874 NA NA 32 Milwaukee Milkmen AA 86,028 50 1,721 79,741 0.08 33 Windy City ThunderBolts FL 84,564 51 1,659 65,022 0.30 34 Missoula Paddleheads PL 83,619 48 1,743 72,124 0.16 35 Glaicier Range Riders PL 83,217 48 1,734 NA NA 36 Sussex Co. Miners FL 79,833 50 1,597 79,762 0.00 37 Gateway Grizzlies FL 76,864 50 1,538 62,416 0.23 38 SI Ferry Hawks AtL 76,759 60 1,279 NA NA 39 Grand Junction Rockies PL 73,277 48 1,527 73,518 0.00 40 Trois-Rivieres Aigles FL 67,419 51 1,322 NA NA 41 Cleburne Railroaders AA 65,062 49 1,328 56,201 0.16 42 Ottawa Titans FL 64,979 52 1,250 NA NA 43 Great Falls Voyagers PL 64,786 47 1,379 62,976 0.03 44 Sioux Falls Canaries AA 59,425 49 1,213 82,932 -0.28 45 Sioux City Explorers AA 52,121 47 1,109 59,802 -0.13 46 New Jersey Jackals FL 52,086 51 1,022 43,722 0.19

LEAGUE TOTAL GMS AV 21TOT +/- 1 Frontier League 1,637,595 773 2,118 1,106,294 0.48 2 Atlantic League 1,529,599 621 2,463 1,138,674 0.34 3 American Association 1,510,341 583 2,591 1,198,085 0.26 4 Pioneer League 917,028 425 2,158 839,374 0.09

RELATED STORIES: Attendance analysis: 2022 summer collegiate numbers; 2022 summer collegiate attendance by average; 2022 summer collegiate attendance by league; 2022 summer collegiate attendance by total