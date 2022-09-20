2022 MLB Partner League attendance by total

With the conclusion of the Atlantic League regular season on Sunday, it’s time to tally 2022 MLB Partner League attendance numbers. We’ll begin with a listing ranked by total attendance.
Generally speaking, it was a pretty good year on the 2022 MLB Partner League attendance front, with many, many teams up significantly from 2021 and all four leagues up in total attendance as well. The four MLB Partner Leagues are the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League and Pioneer League. There are other independent leagues in the baseball marketplace, including the Mavericks Independent Baseball League and the United Shore Professional Baseball League, where multiple teams play at a single venue. While the Pecos League is now at 14 teams, that league does not report attendance, so we do not include those teams in this ranking.
The totals are boosted by five expansion teams as well as the return of Canadian teams to the Frontier League and the American Association. In 2021 the Canadian teams were hampered by the lack of a totally open U.S./Canadian border, forcing the Frontier League to form a Quebec/Trois Rivieres U.S. travel team and delaying the launch of the expansion Ottawa Titans, while also forcing the Winnipeg Goldeyes to play part of the season south of the border.
Here is our list of 2022 MLB Partner League attendance, ranked by total attendance. Later we will post a ranking by average attendance.
|TEAM
|LGE
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|21TOT
|+/-
|1
|Long Island Ducks
|AtL
|285,888
|63
|4,538
|224,120
|0.28
|2
|Kane County Cougars
|AA
|248,354
|49
|5,068
|177,705
|0.40
|3
|Lancaster Barnstormers
|AtL
|222,167
|64
|3,471
|182,132
|0.22
|4
|Schaumburg Boomers
|FL
|221,907
|56
|3,963
|157,112
|0.41
|5
|Chicago Dogs
|AA
|191,984
|48
|4,000
|155,582
|0.23
|6
|S. Md. Blue Crabs
|AtL
|174,293
|60
|2,905
|148,982
|0.17
|7
|York Revolution
|AtL
|172,519
|65
|2,654
|111,628
|0.55
|8
|Winnipeg Goldeyes
|AA
|163,893
|48
|3,414
|52,014
|2.15
|9
|Ogden Raptors
|PL
|162,796
|46
|3,540
|156,734
|0.04
|10
|Boise Hawks
|PL
|157,351
|47
|3,348
|128,292
|0.23
|11
|Gary-SS RailCats
|AA
|152,894
|48
|3,185
|137,094
|0.12
|12
|Lexington Legends
|AtL
|150,392
|63
|2,387
|163,798
|-0.08
|13
|F-M RedHawks
|AA
|147,073
|48
|3,064
|145,553
|0.01
|14
|Lincoln Saltdogs
|AA
|144,494
|47
|3,074
|149,204
|-0.03
|15
|Quebec Capitales
|FL
|141,618
|54
|2,623
|43,819
|2.23
|16
|New York Boulders
|FL
|139,628
|53
|2,635
|99,693
|0.40
|17
|Joliet Slammers
|FL
|137,988
|51
|2,706
|86,067
|0.60
|18
|Tri-City ValleyCats
|FL
|134,617
|51
|2,706
|100,519
|0.34
|19
|High Point Rockers
|AtL
|124,010
|66
|1,879
|108,200
|0.15
|20
|Evansville Otters
|FL
|122,516
|50
|2,451
|76,482
|0.60
|21
|Charleston Dirty Birds
|AtL
|119,598
|61
|1,961
|85,398
|0.40
|22
|Florence Y’alls
|FL
|107,877
|50
|2,158
|73,099
|0.48
|23
|Washington Wild Things
|FL
|106,043
|52
|2,040
|82,420
|0.29
|24
|Kansas City Monarchs
|AA
|105,302
|50
|2,106
|102,257
|0.03
|25
|KY Wild Health Genomes
|AtL
|102,502
|57
|1,798
|NA
|NA
|26
|Gastonia Honey Hunters
|AtL
|101,471
|62
|1,637
|111,416
|-0.09
|27
|Idaho Falls Chukars
|PL
|101,285
|48
|2,111
|109,647
|-0.08
|28
|Lake Erie Crushers
|FL
|99,656
|51
|1,955
|70,062
|0.42
|29
|Rocky Mountain Vibes
|PL
|96,134
|47
|2,046
|124,762
|-0.23
|30
|Billings Mustangs
|PL
|94,563
|46
|2,056
|111,271
|-0.15
|31
|Lake County DockHounds
|AA
|93,711
|50
|1,874
|NA
|NA
|32
|Milwaukee Milkmen
|AA
|86,028
|50
|1,721
|79,741
|0.08
|33
|Windy City ThunderBolts
|FL
|84,564
|51
|1,659
|65,022
|0.30
|34
|Missoula Paddleheads
|PL
|83,619
|48
|1,743
|72,124
|0.16
|35
|Glaicier Range Riders
|PL
|83,217
|48
|1,734
|NA
|NA
|36
|Sussex Co. Miners
|FL
|79,833
|50
|1,597
|79,762
|0.00
|37
|Gateway Grizzlies
|FL
|76,864
|50
|1,538
|62,416
|0.23
|38
|SI Ferry Hawks
|AtL
|76,759
|60
|1,279
|NA
|NA
|39
|Grand Junction Rockies
|PL
|73,277
|48
|1,527
|73,518
|0.00
|40
|Trois-Rivieres Aigles
|FL
|67,419
|51
|1,322
|NA
|NA
|41
|Cleburne Railroaders
|AA
|65,062
|49
|1,328
|56,201
|0.16
|42
|Ottawa Titans
|FL
|64,979
|52
|1,250
|NA
|NA
|43
|Great Falls Voyagers
|PL
|64,786
|47
|1,379
|62,976
|0.03
|44
|Sioux Falls Canaries
|AA
|59,425
|49
|1,213
|82,932
|-0.28
|45
|Sioux City Explorers
|AA
|52,121
|47
|1,109
|59,802
|-0.13
|46
|New Jersey Jackals
|FL
|52,086
|51
|1,022
|43,722
|0.19
|LEAGUE
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|21TOT
|+/-
|1
|Frontier League
|1,637,595
|773
|2,118
|1,106,294
|0.48
|2
|Atlantic League
|1,529,599
|621
|2,463
|1,138,674
|0.34
|3
|American Association
|1,510,341
|583
|2,591
|1,198,085
|0.26
|4
|Pioneer League
|917,028
|425
|2,158
|839,374
|0.09
