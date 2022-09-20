2022 MLB Partner League attendance by league

With the conclusion of the Atlantic League regular season on Sunday, it’s time to tally 2022 MLB Partner League attendance numbers. We’ll continue with a listing ranked by league.

Generally speaking, it was a pretty good year on the 2022 MLB Partner League attendance front, with many, many teams up significantly from 2021 and all four leagues up in total attendance as well. The four MLB Partner Leagues are the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League and Pioneer League. There are other independent leagues in the baseball marketplace, including the Mavericks Independent Baseball League and the United Shore Professional Baseball League, where multiple teams play at a single venue. While the Pecos League is now at 14 teams, that league does not report attendance, so we do not include those teams in this ranking.

The totals are boosted by five expansion teams as well as the return of Canadian teams to the Frontier League and the American Association. In 2021 the Canadian teams were hampered by the lack of a totally open U.S./Canadian border, forcing the Frontier League to form a Quebec/Trois Rivieres U.S. travel team and delaying the launch of the expansion Ottawa Titans, while also forcing the Winnipeg Goldeyes to play part of the season south of the border.

Here is our list of 2022 MLB Partner League attendance, listed by league. Next we will post a ranking by per-game average.

American Association

TEAM TOTAL GMS AV 21AV 1 Kane County Cougars 248,354 49 5,068 3,554 2 Chicago Dogs 191,984 48 4,000 3,051 3 Winnipeg Goldeyes 163,893 48 3,414 1,107 4 Gary-SS RailCats 152,894 48 3,185 2,636 5 Lincoln Saltdogs 144,494 47 3,074 2,763 6 F-M RedHawks 147,073 48 3,064 2,746 7 Kansas City Monarchs 105,302 50 2,106 2,087 8 Lake County DockHounds 93,711 50 1,874 NA 9 Milwaukee Milkmen 86,028 50 1,721 1,564 10 Cleburne Railroaders 65,062 49 1,328 1,022 11 Sioux Falls Canaries 59,425 49 1,213 1,536 12 Sioux City Explorers 52,121 47 1,109 1,128 TOTALS 1,510,341 583 2,591 2,106

Atlantic League

TEAM TOTAL GMS AV 21AV 1 Long Island Ducks 285,888 63 4,538 4,002 2 Lancaster Barnstormers 222,167 64 3,471 3,087 3 S. Md. Blue Crabs 174,293 60 2,905 2,811 4 York Revolution 172,519 65 2,654 2,067 5 Lexington Legends 150,392 63 2,387 2,978 6 Charleston Dirty Birds 119,598 61 1,961 1,581 7 High Point Rockers 124,010 66 1,879 1,898 8 KY Wild Health Genomes 102,502 57 1,798 NA 9 Gastonia Honey Hunters 101,471 62 1,637 1,973 10 SI Ferry Hawks 76,759 60 1,279 NA TOTALS 1,529,599 621 2,463 2,553

Frontier League

TEAM TOTAL GMS AV 21AV 1 Schaumburg Boomers 221,907 56 3,963 3,415 2 Joliet Slammers 137,988 51 2,706 1,831 3 Tri-City ValleyCats 134,617 51 2,640 2,393 4 New York Boulders 139,628 53 2,635 2,266 5 Quebec Capitales 141,618 54 2,623 2,191 6 Evansville Otters 122,516 50 2,451 1,700 7 Florence Y’alls 107,877 50 2,158 1,555 8 Washington Wild Things 106,043 52 2,040 1,717 9 Lake Erie Crushers 99,656 51 1,955 1,592 10 Windy City ThunderBolts 84,564 51 1,659 1,414 11 Sussex Co. Miners 79,833 50 1,597 1,662 12 Gateway Grizzlies 76,864 50 1,538 1,419 13 Trois-Rivieres Aigles 67,419 51 1,322 NA 14 Ottawa Titans 64,979 52 1,250 NA 15 New Jersey Jackals 52,086 51 1,022 1,041 TOTALS 1,637,595 773 2,118 1,823

Pioneer League

TEAM TOTAL GMS AV 21AV 1 Ogden Raptors 162,796 46 3,540 3,407 2 Boise Hawks 157,351 47 3,348 2,673 3 Idaho Falls Chukars 101,285 48 2,111 2,333 4 Billings Mustangs 94,563 46 2,056 2,473 5 Rocky Mountain Vibes 96,134 47 2,046 2,836 6 Missoula Paddleheads 83,619 48 1,743 1,640 7 Glaicier Range Riders 83,217 48 1,734 NA 8 Grand Junction Rockies 73,277 48 1,527 1,634 9 Great Falls Voyagers 64,786 47 1,379 1,431 TOTALS 917,028 425 2,158 2,312

Note: The Northern Colorado Owlz played part of the season as a travel team and attendance did not appear in the league stats.

