2022 MLB Partner League attendance by league

With the conclusion of the Atlantic League regular season on Sunday, it’s time to tally 2022 MLB Partner League attendance numbers. We’ll continue with a listing ranked by league.
Generally speaking, it was a pretty good year on the 2022 MLB Partner League attendance front, with many, many teams up significantly from 2021 and all four leagues up in total attendance as well. The four MLB Partner Leagues are the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League and Pioneer League. There are other independent leagues in the baseball marketplace, including the Mavericks Independent Baseball League and the United Shore Professional Baseball League, where multiple teams play at a single venue. While the Pecos League is now at 14 teams, that league does not report attendance, so we do not include those teams in this ranking.
The totals are boosted by five expansion teams as well as the return of Canadian teams to the Frontier League and the American Association. In 2021 the Canadian teams were hampered by the lack of a totally open U.S./Canadian border, forcing the Frontier League to form a Quebec/Trois Rivieres U.S. travel team and delaying the launch of the expansion Ottawa Titans, while also forcing the Winnipeg Goldeyes to play part of the season south of the border.
Here is our list of 2022 MLB Partner League attendance, listed by league. Next we will post a ranking by per-game average.
American Association
|TEAM
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|21AV
|1
|Kane County Cougars
|248,354
|49
|5,068
|3,554
|2
|Chicago Dogs
|191,984
|48
|4,000
|3,051
|3
|Winnipeg Goldeyes
|163,893
|48
|3,414
|1,107
|4
|Gary-SS RailCats
|152,894
|48
|3,185
|2,636
|5
|Lincoln Saltdogs
|144,494
|47
|3,074
|2,763
|6
|F-M RedHawks
|147,073
|48
|3,064
|2,746
|7
|Kansas City Monarchs
|105,302
|50
|2,106
|2,087
|8
|Lake County DockHounds
|93,711
|50
|1,874
|NA
|9
|Milwaukee Milkmen
|86,028
|50
|1,721
|1,564
|10
|Cleburne Railroaders
|65,062
|49
|1,328
|1,022
|11
|Sioux Falls Canaries
|59,425
|49
|1,213
|1,536
|12
|Sioux City Explorers
|52,121
|47
|1,109
|1,128
|TOTALS
|1,510,341
|583
|2,591
|2,106
Atlantic League
|TEAM
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|21AV
|1
|Long Island Ducks
|285,888
|63
|4,538
|4,002
|2
|Lancaster Barnstormers
|222,167
|64
|3,471
|3,087
|3
|S. Md. Blue Crabs
|174,293
|60
|2,905
|2,811
|4
|York Revolution
|172,519
|65
|2,654
|2,067
|5
|Lexington Legends
|150,392
|63
|2,387
|2,978
|6
|Charleston Dirty Birds
|119,598
|61
|1,961
|1,581
|7
|High Point Rockers
|124,010
|66
|1,879
|1,898
|8
|KY Wild Health Genomes
|102,502
|57
|1,798
|NA
|9
|Gastonia Honey Hunters
|101,471
|62
|1,637
|1,973
|10
|SI Ferry Hawks
|76,759
|60
|1,279
|NA
|TOTALS
|1,529,599
|621
|2,463
|2,553
Frontier League
|TEAM
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|21AV
|1
|Schaumburg Boomers
|221,907
|56
|3,963
|3,415
|2
|Joliet Slammers
|137,988
|51
|2,706
|1,831
|3
|Tri-City ValleyCats
|134,617
|51
|2,640
|2,393
|4
|New York Boulders
|139,628
|53
|2,635
|2,266
|5
|Quebec Capitales
|141,618
|54
|2,623
|2,191
|6
|Evansville Otters
|122,516
|50
|2,451
|1,700
|7
|Florence Y’alls
|107,877
|50
|2,158
|1,555
|8
|Washington Wild Things
|106,043
|52
|2,040
|1,717
|9
|Lake Erie Crushers
|99,656
|51
|1,955
|1,592
|10
|Windy City ThunderBolts
|84,564
|51
|1,659
|1,414
|11
|Sussex Co. Miners
|79,833
|50
|1,597
|1,662
|12
|Gateway Grizzlies
|76,864
|50
|1,538
|1,419
|13
|Trois-Rivieres Aigles
|67,419
|51
|1,322
|NA
|14
|Ottawa Titans
|64,979
|52
|1,250
|NA
|15
|New Jersey Jackals
|52,086
|51
|1,022
|1,041
|TOTALS
|1,637,595
|773
|2,118
|1,823
Pioneer League
|TEAM
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|21AV
|1
|Ogden Raptors
|162,796
|46
|3,540
|3,407
|2
|Boise Hawks
|157,351
|47
|3,348
|2,673
|3
|Idaho Falls Chukars
|101,285
|48
|2,111
|2,333
|4
|Billings Mustangs
|94,563
|46
|2,056
|2,473
|5
|Rocky Mountain Vibes
|96,134
|47
|2,046
|2,836
|6
|Missoula Paddleheads
|83,619
|48
|1,743
|1,640
|7
|Glaicier Range Riders
|83,217
|48
|1,734
|NA
|8
|Grand Junction Rockies
|73,277
|48
|1,527
|1,634
|9
|Great Falls Voyagers
|64,786
|47
|1,379
|1,431
|TOTALS
|917,028
|425
|2,158
|2,312
Note: The Northern Colorado Owlz played part of the season as a travel team and attendance did not appear in the league stats.
