2022 MLB Partner League attendance by average

With the conclusion of the Atlantic League regular season on Sunday, it’s time to tally 2022 MLB Partner League attendance numbers. We conclude with a ranking based on per-game average.

Within the industry per-game average is considered the most accurate way to measure performance year over year when it comes to public numbers. Total attendance is not a great measure–leagues with longer seasons will inevitable do better in those rankings–but per-game averages tend to level playing field. In this ranking, it’s worth noting that all four MLB Partner Leagues placed teams in the top five.

Generally speaking, it was a pretty good year on the 2022 MLB Partner League attendance front, with many, many teams up significantly from 2021. The four MLB Partner Leagues are the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League and Pioneer League. There are other independent leagues in the baseball marketplace, including the Mavericks Independent Baseball League and the United Shore Professional Baseball League, where multiple teams play at a single venue. While the Pecos League is now at 14 teams, that league does not report attendance, so we do not include those teams in this ranking.

The totals are boosted by five expansion teams as well as the return of Canadian teams to the Frontier League and the American Association. In 2021 the Canadian teams were hampered by the lack of a totally open U.S./Canadian border, forcing the Frontier League to form a Quebec/Trois Rivieres U.S. travel team and delaying the launch of the expansion Ottawa Titans, while also forcing the Winnipeg Goldeyes to play part of the season south of the border.

Here is our list of 2022 MLB Partner League attendance, ranked by total attendance. Later we will post a ranking by average attendance.

TEAM LGE TOTAL GMS AV 21AV +/- 1 Kane County Cougars AA 248,354 49 5,068 3,554 0.43 2 Long Island Ducks AtL 285,888 63 4,538 4,002 0.13 3 Chicago Dogs AA 191,984 48 4,000 3,051 0.31 4 Schaumburg Boomers FL 221,907 56 3,963 3,415 0.16 5 Ogden Raptors PL 162,796 46 3,540 3,407 0.04 6 Lancaster Barnstormers AtL 222,167 64 3,471 3,087 0.12 7 Winnipeg Goldeyes AA 163,893 48 3,414 1,107 2.08 8 Boise Hawks PL 157,351 47 3,348 2,673 0.25 9 Gary-SS RailCats AA 152,894 48 3,185 2,636 0.21 10 Lincoln Saltdogs AA 144,494 47 3,074 2,763 0.11 11 F-M RedHawks AA 147,073 48 3,064 2,746 0.12 12 S. Md. Blue Crabs AtL 174,293 60 2,905 2,811 0.03 13 Joliet Slammers FL 137,988 51 2,706 1,831 0.48 14 York Revolution AtL 172,519 65 2,654 2,067 0.28 15 Tri-City ValleyCats FL 134,617 51 2,640 2,393 0.10 16 New York Boulders FL 139,628 53 2,635 2,266 0.16 17 Quebec Capitales FL 141,618 54 2,623 2,191 0.20 18 Evansville Otters FL 122,516 50 2,451 1,700 0.44 19 Lexington Legends AtL 150,392 63 2,387 2,978 -0.20 20 Florence Y’alls FL 107,877 50 2,158 1,555 0.39 21 Idaho Falls Chukars PL 101,285 48 2,111 2,333 -0.10 22 Kansas City Monarchs AA 105,302 50 2,106 2,087 0.01 23 Billings Mustangs PL 94,563 46 2,056 2,473 -0.17 24 Rocky Mountain Vibes PL 96,134 47 2,046 2,836 -0.28 25 Washington Wild Things FL 106,043 52 2,040 1,717 0.19 26 Charleston Dirty Birds AtL 119,598 61 1,961 1,581 0.24 27 Lake Erie Crushers FL 99,656 51 1,955 1,592 0.23 28 High Point Rockers AtL 124,010 66 1,879 1,898 -0.01 29 Lake County DockHounds AA 93,711 50 1,874 NA NA 30 KY Wild Health Genomes AtL 102,502 57 1,798 NA NA 31 Missoula Paddleheads PL 83,619 48 1,743 1,640 0.06 32 Glaicier Range Riders PL 83,217 48 1,734 NA NA 33 Milwaukee Milkmen AA 86,028 50 1,721 1,564 0.10 34 Windy City T-Bolts FL 84,564 51 1,659 1,414 0.17 35 Gastonia Honey Hunters AtL 101,471 62 1,637 1,973 -0.17 36 Sussex Co. Miners FL 79,833 50 1,597 1,662 -0.04 37 Gateway Grizzlies FL 76,864 50 1,538 1,419 0.08 38 Grand Junction Rockies PL 73,277 48 1,527 1,634 -0.07 39 Great Falls Voyagers PL 64,786 47 1,379 1,431 -0.04 40 Cleburne Railroaders AA 65,062 49 1,328 1,022 0.30 41 Trois-Rivieres Aigles FL 67,419 51 1,322 NA NA 42 SI Ferry Hawks AtL 76,759 60 1,279 NA NA 43 Ottawa Titans FL 64,979 52 1,250 NA NA 44 Sioux Falls Canaries AA 59,425 49 1,213 1,536 -0.21 45 Sioux City Explorers AA 52,121 47 1,109 1,128 -0.02 46 New Jersey Jackals FL 52,086 51 1,022 1,041 -0.02

LEAGUE TOTAL GMS AV 2021AV +/- 1 American Association 1,510,341 583 2,591 2,106 0.23 2 Atlantic League 1,529,599 621 2,463 2,553 -0.04 3 Pioneer League 917,028 425 2,158 2,312 -0.07 4 Frontier League 1,637,595 773 2,118 1,823 0.16

