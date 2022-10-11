With the conclusion of the Major League Baseball season on Wednesday, it’s time to look at the numbers for 2022 MLB attendance by total–numbers that reflect the general optimism we’re hearing within the industry.

In the era of big data dominating the sport, reporting on attendance seems a little quaint when there are so many other metrics MLB teams use measure success. Of course, these numbers are not public, though you will see teams disclose general trends.

Still, attendance serves as a useful proxy for general, year-to-year trends, even if we’re dealing with an anomalous baseline. And one lesson to take away: the business of baseball improved in 2022, despite baseball’s best efforts to cripple the season before it began by a drawn-out lockout. That seemed to be a wake-up call for the industry, which we’ll discuss later. For now, here are the 2022 MLB attendance by total. Next up: 2022 MLB attendance by average.

Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2021T +/- 1 LA Dodgers NL 3,861,408 81 47,672 2,804,693 0.38 2 St. Louis Cardinals NL 3,320,551 81 40,994 2,102,530 0.58 3 New York Yankees AL 3,136,207 78 40,208 1,959,854 0.60 4 Atlanta Braves NL 3,129,931 81 38,641 2,300,247 0.36 5 San Diego Padres NL 2,987,470 81 36,882 2,191,950 0.36 6 Houston Astros AL 2,688,998 81 33,198 2,068,509 0.30 7 Toronto Blue Jays AL 2,653,830 81 32,763 805,901 2.29 8 Boston Red Sox AL 2,625,089 81 32,409 1,725,323 0.52 9 Chicago Cubs NL 2,616,780 81 32,306 1,978,934 0.32 10 Colorado Rockies NL 2,597,428 80 32,468 1,938,645 0.34 11 New York Mets NL 2,564,737 77 33,308 1,511,926 0.70 12 SF Giants NL 2,482,686 81 30,650 1,679,484 0.48 13 LA Angels AL 2,457,461 81 30,339 1,515,689 0.62 14 Milwaukee Brewers NL 2,422,420 80 30,280 1,824,282 0.33 15 Seattle Mariners AL 2,287,267 80 28,591 1,215,985 0.88 16 Philadelphia Phillies NL 2,276,736 80 28,459 1,515,890 0.50 17 Washington Nationals NL 2,026,401 81 25,017 1,465,543 0.38 18 Texas Rangers AL 2,011,381 81 24,832 2,110,258 -0.05 19 Chicago White Sox AL 2,009,359 81 24,807 1,596,385 0.26 20 Minnesota Twins AL 1,801,128 80 22,514 1,310,199 0.37 21 Arizona D-Backs NL 1,605,199 81 19,817 1,043,010 0.54 22 Detroit Tigers AL 1,575,544 80 19,694 1,102,621 0.43 23 Cincinnati Reds NL 1,395,770 80 17,447 1,505,024 -0.07 24 Baltimore Orioles AL 1,368,367 78 17,543 793,229 0.73 25 Cleveland Guardians AL 1,295,870 76 17,051 1,114,368 0.16 26 Kansas City Royals AL 1,277,686 80 15,971 1,159,613 0.10 27 Pittsburgh Pirates NL 1,257,458 81 15,524 859,498 0.46 28 Tampa Bay Rays AL 1,128,127 81 13,927 761,072 0.48 29 Miami Marlins NL 907,487 81 11,204 642,617 0.41 30 Oakland Athletics AL 787,902 79 9,973 701,430 0.12 TOTALS 64,556,678 2,405 26,843 43,304,709 0.49

Next up: 2022 MLB attendance by average.