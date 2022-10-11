With the conclusion of the Major League Baseball season on Wednesday, it’s time to look at the numbers for 2022 MLB attendance by total–numbers that reflect the general optimism we’re hearing within the industry.
In the era of big data dominating the sport, reporting on attendance seems a little quaint when there are so many other metrics MLB teams use measure success. Of course, these numbers are not public, though you will see teams disclose general trends.
Still, attendance serves as a useful proxy for general, year-to-year trends, even if we’re dealing with an anomalous baseline. And one lesson to take away: the business of baseball improved in 2022, despite baseball’s best efforts to cripple the season before it began by a drawn-out lockout. That seemed to be a wake-up call for the industry, which we’ll discuss later. For now, here are the 2022 MLB attendance by total. Next up: 2022 MLB attendance by average.
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av.
|2021T
|+/-
|1
|LA Dodgers
|NL
|3,861,408
|81
|47,672
|2,804,693
|0.38
|2
|St. Louis Cardinals
|NL
|3,320,551
|81
|40,994
|2,102,530
|0.58
|3
|New York Yankees
|AL
|3,136,207
|78
|40,208
|1,959,854
|0.60
|4
|Atlanta Braves
|NL
|3,129,931
|81
|38,641
|2,300,247
|0.36
|5
|San Diego Padres
|NL
|2,987,470
|81
|36,882
|2,191,950
|0.36
|6
|Houston Astros
|AL
|2,688,998
|81
|33,198
|2,068,509
|0.30
|7
|Toronto Blue Jays
|AL
|2,653,830
|81
|32,763
|805,901
|2.29
|8
|Boston Red Sox
|AL
|2,625,089
|81
|32,409
|1,725,323
|0.52
|9
|Chicago Cubs
|NL
|2,616,780
|81
|32,306
|1,978,934
|0.32
|10
|Colorado Rockies
|NL
|2,597,428
|80
|32,468
|1,938,645
|0.34
|11
|New York Mets
|NL
|2,564,737
|77
|33,308
|1,511,926
|0.70
|12
|SF Giants
|NL
|2,482,686
|81
|30,650
|1,679,484
|0.48
|13
|LA Angels
|AL
|2,457,461
|81
|30,339
|1,515,689
|0.62
|14
|Milwaukee Brewers
|NL
|2,422,420
|80
|30,280
|1,824,282
|0.33
|15
|Seattle Mariners
|AL
|2,287,267
|80
|28,591
|1,215,985
|0.88
|16
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NL
|2,276,736
|80
|28,459
|1,515,890
|0.50
|17
|Washington Nationals
|NL
|2,026,401
|81
|25,017
|1,465,543
|0.38
|18
|Texas Rangers
|AL
|2,011,381
|81
|24,832
|2,110,258
|-0.05
|19
|Chicago White Sox
|AL
|2,009,359
|81
|24,807
|1,596,385
|0.26
|20
|Minnesota Twins
|AL
|1,801,128
|80
|22,514
|1,310,199
|0.37
|21
|Arizona D-Backs
|NL
|1,605,199
|81
|19,817
|1,043,010
|0.54
|22
|Detroit Tigers
|AL
|1,575,544
|80
|19,694
|1,102,621
|0.43
|23
|Cincinnati Reds
|NL
|1,395,770
|80
|17,447
|1,505,024
|-0.07
|24
|Baltimore Orioles
|AL
|1,368,367
|78
|17,543
|793,229
|0.73
|25
|Cleveland Guardians
|AL
|1,295,870
|76
|17,051
|1,114,368
|0.16
|26
|Kansas City Royals
|AL
|1,277,686
|80
|15,971
|1,159,613
|0.10
|27
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|NL
|1,257,458
|81
|15,524
|859,498
|0.46
|28
|Tampa Bay Rays
|AL
|1,128,127
|81
|13,927
|761,072
|0.48
|29
|Miami Marlins
|NL
|907,487
|81
|11,204
|642,617
|0.41
|30
|Oakland Athletics
|AL
|787,902
|79
|9,973
|701,430
|0.12
|TOTALS
|64,556,678
|2,405
|26,843
|43,304,709
|0.49
