Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, as we share a list of 2022 MiLB attendance by league.
There was widespread optimism within the industry that 2022 would be a rebound season in Minor League Baseball, and an initial glance would appear to reflect the optimism was warranted. Overall, we’re told that well-managed teams are seeing revenue levels approaching 2019 numbers–pre-COVID–and although there are still some areas of concern (group sales, in general, were still down, though merch sales were still strong), we’re seeing some relieved folks already planning for 2023.
These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system.
and following this list of attendance by league we'll be posting a list by classification and finally a list ranked by average.
Team
Total
Gms
Av.
2021T
2021A
Lehigh Valley IronPigs
544,220
71
7,665
356,355
5,842
Columbus Clippers
534,393
70
7,634
393,879
6,457
Nashville Sounds
555,576
73
7,611
436,868
6,721
Indianapolis Indians
534,610
72
7,425
353,729
5,799
Worcester Red Sox
532,152
73
7,290
362,559
6,145
Charlotte Knights
531,465
73
7,280
345,305
5,569
Buffalo Bisons
451,859
66
6,846
200,752
3,187
St. Paul Saints
473,911
72
6,582
393,394
6,052
Durham Bulls
472,090
75
6,295
320,873
5,093
Rochester Red Wings
432,580
70
6,180
219,941
3,728
Iowa Cubs
437,543
74
5,913
314,749
5,246
Toledo Mud Hens
426,499
73
5,842
300,063
4,763
Louisville Bats
424,035
74
5,730
269,338
4,565
Norfolk Tides
365,292
73
5,004
262,496
4,303
J’ville Jumbo Shrimp
358,094
72
4,974
242,667
4,184
Syracuse Mets
335,490
70
4,793
215,336
3,845
SWB RailRiders
331,286
71
4,666
236,559
4,079
Omaha Storm Chasers
294,511
71
4,148
245,170
3,831
Memphis Redbirds
239,605
71
3,375
183,217
3,054
Gwinnett Stripers
216,177
73
2,961
162,494
2,754
8,491,388
1437
5,909
5,815,741
4,779 Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av.
2021T
2021A
Albuquerque Isotopes
515,498
73
7,062
329,295
5,145
Las Vegas Aviators
518,221
75
6,910
428,369
6,590
El Paso Chihuahuas
496,805
74
6,714
403,657
6,407
Salt Lake Bees
434,616
74
5,873
300,535
4,847
Oklahoma City Dodgers
410,730
73
5,626
305,290
4,846
Round Rock Express
412,988
75
5,507
305,742
4,777
Tacoma Rainiers
366,469
73
5,020
245,706
3,900
Sacramento River Cats
372,769
75
4,970
259,640
3,994
Reno Aces
336,079
70
4,801
233,961
4,178
SLand Space Cowboys
285,827
72
3,970
211,560
3,412
4,150,002
734
5,654
3,023,754
4,823 Eastern League (Double-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av.
2021T
2021A
Richmond Flying Squirrels
406,560
66
6,160
275,169
4,828
Hartford Yard Goats
402,123
67
6,002
287,752
5,138
Portland Sea Dogs
379,100
66
5,744
210,211
4,204
Reading Fightin Phils
368,068
66
5,577
226,667
4,626
Somerset Patriots
351,142
67
5,241
205,267
3,947
NH Fisher Cats
282,514
65
4,346
183,730
3,402
Altoona Curve
285,777
66
4,330
213,686
4,032
Akron RubberDucks
253,735
65
3,904
208,162
3,652
Harrisburg Senators
244,433
68
3,595
167,810
2,893
Bowie Baysox
174,537
65
2,685
128,467
2,336
Erie SeaWolves
175,810
66
2,664
145,445
2,552
Binghamton Rumble Ponies
246,679
62
2,366
107,803
2,246
3,470,478
789
4,399
2,360,148
3,653 Southern League (Double-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av.
2021T
2021A
Rocket City Trash Pandas
327,007
65
5,031
274,858
5,726
Tennessee Smokies
294,334
68
4,328
245,821
4,313
Pensacola Blue Wahoos
281,972
67
4,209
235,948
4,068
Birmingham Barons
266,921
68
3,925
231,365
4,132
Chattanooga Lookouts
213,685
66
3,238
131,322
2,626
Montgomery Biscuits
156,356
62
2,522
137,709
2,598
Mississippi Braves
150,491
63
2,389
118,776
2,241
Biloxi Shuckers
148,865
64
2,326
114,276
2,241
1,839,631
523
3,517
1,490,073
3,498 Texas League (Double-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av.
2021T
2021A
Tulsa Drillers
357,200
65
5,495
300,270
5,089
Amarillo Sod Poodles
379,039
69
5,493
316,288
5,453
Frisco RoughRiders
341,254
68
5,018
275,169
4,828
Arkansas Travelers
300,042
67
4,478
215,050
3,645
San Antonio Missions
272,144
66
4,123
184,167
3,231
Corpus Christi Hooks
257,991
66
3,909
206,847
3,694
Springfield Cardinals
259,044
69
3,754
172,134
2,918
NW Arkansas Naturals
240,615
68
3,538
150,473
2,736
Midland Rockhounds
266,249
66
3,428
186,134
3,155
Wichita Wind Surge
220,528
66
3,341
241,230
4,021
2,854,085
670
4,260
2,247,760
3,882 Midwest League (High-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av.
2021T
2021A
Dayton Dragons
444,346
56
7,935
344,167
6,258
West Michigan Whitecaps
337,167
61
5,527
228,071
3,932
Fort Wayne TinCaps
303,680
60
5,061
219,044
3,777
Lansing Lugnuts
288,840
62
4,659
198,878
3,429
South Bend Cubs
285,977
64
4,468
217,066
3,679
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
206,805
61
3,390
156,646
2,797
Lake County Captains
169,574
59
2,874
126,191
2,253
Great Lakes Loons
174,050
62
2,807
124,896
2,153
Quad Cities River Bandits
170,731
64
2,668
163,263
2,815
Cedar Rapids Kernels
136,360
63
2,164
100,161
1,757
Peoria Chiefs
135,784
65
2,089
69,725
1,223
Beloit Sky Carp
102,794
63
1,632
46,746
806
2,756,108
740
3,724
1,994,854
2,899 Northwest League (High-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av.
2021T
2021A
Vancouver Canadians
313,256
61
5,135
15,822
268
Spokane Indians
231,081
61
3,668
140,623
2,511
Hillsboro Hops
150,792
64
2,356
110,384
1,871
Eugene Emeralds
136,360
61
2,235
91,315
1,631
Everett AquaSox
128,836
65
1,982
102,423
1,829
Tri-City Dust Devils
108,136
62
1,744
61,245
1,134
1,068,461
376
2,842
521,812
1,535 South Atlantic (Sally) League (High-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av.
2021T
2021A
Greenville Drive
317,150
65
4,879
243,362
4,125
Winston-Salem Dash
287,529
64
4,493
206,333
3,620
Jersey Shore BlueClaws
256,141
60
4,269
150,873
2,743
Greensboro Grasshoppers
265,943
63
4,221
225,905
3,895
Hudson Valley Renegades
184,055
64
2,876
125,599
2,243
Asheville Tourists
172,726
63
2,742
130,435
2,329
Brooklyn Cyclones
167,846
62
2,707
103,874
1,889
Bowling Green Hot Rods
155,975
64
2,437
125,738
2,245
Aberdeen IronBirds
121,916
62
1,966
104,665
1,869
Wilmington Blue Rocks
118,754
61
1,947
78,690
1,381
Hickory Crawdads
105,378
62
1,700
88,453
1,638
Rome Braves
89,176
63
1,415
78,538
1,540
2,756,108
740
3,724
1,994,854
2,899 California League (Single-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av.
2021T
2021A
Fresno Grizzlies
261,652
65
4,025
176,395
2,940
Inland Empire 66ers
141,792
66
2,148
90,587
1,535
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
138,533
66
2,099
76,493
1,296
Visalia Rawhide
121,006
66
1,833
79,625
1,327
San Jose Giants
115,074
60
1,744
62,569
1,043
Stockton Ports
114,480
66
1,735
73,410
1,311
Lake Elsinore Storm
102,950
65
1,584
103,758
1,729
Modesto Nuts
94,253
66
1,428
42,200
781
1,089,740
526
2,072
705,037
1,506 Carolina League (Single-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av.
2021T
2021A
Augusta GreenJackets
262,172
64
4,096
211,561
3,712
Fredericksburg Nationals
260,546
64
4,071
199,071
3,492
Charleston RiverDogs
151,491
63
3,992
208,641
3,660
Myrtle Beach Pelicans
247,926
63
3,935
199,704
3,504
Fayetteville Woodpeckers
214,470
62
3,459
173,243
3,039
Columbia Fireflies
217,225
64
3,394
153,547
2,742
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
192,161
66
2,912
162,031
2,701
Salem Red Sox
181,287
63
2,878
128,769
2,299
Delmarva Shorebirds
154,786
62
2,497
110,481
1,969
Carolina Mudcats
138,579
64
2,165
98,976
1,867
Down East Wood Ducks
98,328
65
1,513
85,586
1,528
Lynchburg Hillcats
91,232
61
1,496
68,032
1,173
1,068,461
376
2,842
521,812
1,535 Florida State League (Single-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av.
2021T
2021A
Clearwater Threshers
151,983
63
2,412
108,111
2,120
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
86,987
55
1,582
76,216
1,438
Daytona Tortugas
91,156
58
1,572
79,361
1,345
St. Lucie Mets
71,213
61
1,167
45,609
861
Tampa Tarpons
46,627
51
914
34,842
657
Bradenton Marauders
56,522
65
870
38,207
708
Jupiter Hammerheads
42,156
63
669
20,197
696
Lakeland Flying Tigers
35,855
58
618
26,894
498
Palm Beach Cardinals
36,880
61
605
28,440
981
Dunedin Blue Jays
24,402
64
381
10,043
193
643,780
599
1,075
467,920
961
