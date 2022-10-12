Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, as we share a list of 2022 MiLB attendance by league.

There was widespread optimism within the industry that 2022 would be a rebound season in Minor League Baseball, and an initial glance would appear to reflect the optimism was warranted. Overall, we’re told that well-managed teams are seeing revenue levels approaching 2019 numbers–pre-COVID–and although there are still some areas of concern (group sales, in general, were still down, though merch sales were still strong), we’re seeing some relieved folks already planning for 2023.

These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. We began with a list ranked by total, and following this list of attendance by league we’ll be posting a list by classification and finally a list ranked by average.

International League (Triple-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A Lehigh Valley IronPigs 544,220 71 7,665 356,355 5,842 Columbus Clippers 534,393 70 7,634 393,879 6,457 Nashville Sounds 555,576 73 7,611 436,868 6,721 Indianapolis Indians 534,610 72 7,425 353,729 5,799 Worcester Red Sox 532,152 73 7,290 362,559 6,145 Charlotte Knights 531,465 73 7,280 345,305 5,569 Buffalo Bisons 451,859 66 6,846 200,752 3,187 St. Paul Saints 473,911 72 6,582 393,394 6,052 Durham Bulls 472,090 75 6,295 320,873 5,093 Rochester Red Wings 432,580 70 6,180 219,941 3,728 Iowa Cubs 437,543 74 5,913 314,749 5,246 Toledo Mud Hens 426,499 73 5,842 300,063 4,763 Louisville Bats 424,035 74 5,730 269,338 4,565 Norfolk Tides 365,292 73 5,004 262,496 4,303 J’ville Jumbo Shrimp 358,094 72 4,974 242,667 4,184 Syracuse Mets 335,490 70 4,793 215,336 3,845 SWB RailRiders 331,286 71 4,666 236,559 4,079 Omaha Storm Chasers 294,511 71 4,148 245,170 3,831 Memphis Redbirds 239,605 71 3,375 183,217 3,054 Gwinnett Stripers 216,177 73 2,961 162,494 2,754 8,491,388 1437 5,909 5,815,741 4,779

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A Albuquerque Isotopes 515,498 73 7,062 329,295 5,145 Las Vegas Aviators 518,221 75 6,910 428,369 6,590 El Paso Chihuahuas 496,805 74 6,714 403,657 6,407 Salt Lake Bees 434,616 74 5,873 300,535 4,847 Oklahoma City Dodgers 410,730 73 5,626 305,290 4,846 Round Rock Express 412,988 75 5,507 305,742 4,777 Tacoma Rainiers 366,469 73 5,020 245,706 3,900 Sacramento River Cats 372,769 75 4,970 259,640 3,994 Reno Aces 336,079 70 4,801 233,961 4,178 SLand Space Cowboys 285,827 72 3,970 211,560 3,412 4,150,002 734 5,654 3,023,754 4,823

Eastern League (Double-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A Richmond Flying Squirrels 406,560 66 6,160 275,169 4,828 Hartford Yard Goats 402,123 67 6,002 287,752 5,138 Portland Sea Dogs 379,100 66 5,744 210,211 4,204 Reading Fightin Phils 368,068 66 5,577 226,667 4,626 Somerset Patriots 351,142 67 5,241 205,267 3,947 NH Fisher Cats 282,514 65 4,346 183,730 3,402 Altoona Curve 285,777 66 4,330 213,686 4,032 Akron RubberDucks 253,735 65 3,904 208,162 3,652 Harrisburg Senators 244,433 68 3,595 167,810 2,893 Bowie Baysox 174,537 65 2,685 128,467 2,336 Erie SeaWolves 175,810 66 2,664 145,445 2,552 Binghamton Rumble Ponies 246,679 62 2,366 107,803 2,246 3,470,478 789 4,399 2,360,148 3,653

Southern League (Double-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A Rocket City Trash Pandas 327,007 65 5,031 274,858 5,726 Tennessee Smokies 294,334 68 4,328 245,821 4,313 Pensacola Blue Wahoos 281,972 67 4,209 235,948 4,068 Birmingham Barons 266,921 68 3,925 231,365 4,132 Chattanooga Lookouts 213,685 66 3,238 131,322 2,626 Montgomery Biscuits 156,356 62 2,522 137,709 2,598 Mississippi Braves 150,491 63 2,389 118,776 2,241 Biloxi Shuckers 148,865 64 2,326 114,276 2,241 1,839,631 523 3,517 1,490,073 3,498

Texas League (Double-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A Tulsa Drillers 357,200 65 5,495 300,270 5,089 Amarillo Sod Poodles 379,039 69 5,493 316,288 5,453 Frisco RoughRiders 341,254 68 5,018 275,169 4,828 Arkansas Travelers 300,042 67 4,478 215,050 3,645 San Antonio Missions 272,144 66 4,123 184,167 3,231 Corpus Christi Hooks 257,991 66 3,909 206,847 3,694 Springfield Cardinals 259,044 69 3,754 172,134 2,918 NW Arkansas Naturals 240,615 68 3,538 150,473 2,736 Midland Rockhounds 266,249 66 3,428 186,134 3,155 Wichita Wind Surge 220,528 66 3,341 241,230 4,021 2,854,085 670 4,260 2,247,760 3,882

Midwest League (High-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A Dayton Dragons 444,346 56 7,935 344,167 6,258 West Michigan Whitecaps 337,167 61 5,527 228,071 3,932 Fort Wayne TinCaps 303,680 60 5,061 219,044 3,777 Lansing Lugnuts 288,840 62 4,659 198,878 3,429 South Bend Cubs 285,977 64 4,468 217,066 3,679 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 206,805 61 3,390 156,646 2,797 Lake County Captains 169,574 59 2,874 126,191 2,253 Great Lakes Loons 174,050 62 2,807 124,896 2,153 Quad Cities River Bandits 170,731 64 2,668 163,263 2,815 Cedar Rapids Kernels 136,360 63 2,164 100,161 1,757 Peoria Chiefs 135,784 65 2,089 69,725 1,223 Beloit Sky Carp 102,794 63 1,632 46,746 806 2,756,108 740 3,724 1,994,854 2,899

Northwest League (High-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A Vancouver Canadians 313,256 61 5,135 15,822 268 Spokane Indians 231,081 61 3,668 140,623 2,511 Hillsboro Hops 150,792 64 2,356 110,384 1,871 Eugene Emeralds 136,360 61 2,235 91,315 1,631 Everett AquaSox 128,836 65 1,982 102,423 1,829 Tri-City Dust Devils 108,136 62 1,744 61,245 1,134 1,068,461 376 2,842 521,812 1,535

South Atlantic (Sally) League (High-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A Greenville Drive 317,150 65 4,879 243,362 4,125 Winston-Salem Dash 287,529 64 4,493 206,333 3,620 Jersey Shore BlueClaws 256,141 60 4,269 150,873 2,743 Greensboro Grasshoppers 265,943 63 4,221 225,905 3,895 Hudson Valley Renegades 184,055 64 2,876 125,599 2,243 Asheville Tourists 172,726 63 2,742 130,435 2,329 Brooklyn Cyclones 167,846 62 2,707 103,874 1,889 Bowling Green Hot Rods 155,975 64 2,437 125,738 2,245 Aberdeen IronBirds 121,916 62 1,966 104,665 1,869 Wilmington Blue Rocks 118,754 61 1,947 78,690 1,381 Hickory Crawdads 105,378 62 1,700 88,453 1,638 Rome Braves 89,176 63 1,415 78,538 1,540 2,756,108 740 3,724 1,994,854 2,899

California League (Single-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A Fresno Grizzlies 261,652 65 4,025 176,395 2,940 Inland Empire 66ers 141,792 66 2,148 90,587 1,535 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 138,533 66 2,099 76,493 1,296 Visalia Rawhide 121,006 66 1,833 79,625 1,327 San Jose Giants 115,074 60 1,744 62,569 1,043 Stockton Ports 114,480 66 1,735 73,410 1,311 Lake Elsinore Storm 102,950 65 1,584 103,758 1,729 Modesto Nuts 94,253 66 1,428 42,200 781 1,089,740 526 2,072 705,037 1,506

Carolina League (Single-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A Augusta GreenJackets 262,172 64 4,096 211,561 3,712 Fredericksburg Nationals 260,546 64 4,071 199,071 3,492 Charleston RiverDogs 151,491 63 3,992 208,641 3,660 Myrtle Beach Pelicans 247,926 63 3,935 199,704 3,504 Fayetteville Woodpeckers 214,470 62 3,459 173,243 3,039 Columbia Fireflies 217,225 64 3,394 153,547 2,742 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 192,161 66 2,912 162,031 2,701 Salem Red Sox 181,287 63 2,878 128,769 2,299 Delmarva Shorebirds 154,786 62 2,497 110,481 1,969 Carolina Mudcats 138,579 64 2,165 98,976 1,867 Down East Wood Ducks 98,328 65 1,513 85,586 1,528 Lynchburg Hillcats 91,232 61 1,496 68,032 1,173 1,068,461 376 2,842 521,812 1,535

Florida State League (Single-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A Clearwater Threshers 151,983 63 2,412 108,111 2,120 Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 86,987 55 1,582 76,216 1,438 Daytona Tortugas 91,156 58 1,572 79,361 1,345 St. Lucie Mets 71,213 61 1,167 45,609 861 Tampa Tarpons 46,627 51 914 34,842 657 Bradenton Marauders 56,522 65 870 38,207 708 Jupiter Hammerheads 42,156 63 669 20,197 696 Lakeland Flying Tigers 35,855 58 618 26,894 498 Palm Beach Cardinals 36,880 61 605 28,440 981 Dunedin Blue Jays 24,402 64 381 10,043 193 643,780 599 1,075 467,920 961

RELATED STORIES: 2022 MiLB attendance by total