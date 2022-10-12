Top Menu

2022 MiLB attendance by league

By on October 12, 2022 in Attendance, Minor-League Baseball

Ballpark Digest squareOur year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, as we share a list of 2022 MiLB attendance by league.

There was widespread optimism within the industry that 2022 would be a rebound season in Minor League Baseball, and an initial glance would appear to reflect the optimism was warranted. Overall, we’re told that well-managed teams are seeing revenue levels approaching 2019 numbers–pre-COVID–and although there are still some areas of concern (group sales, in general, were still down, though merch sales were still strong), we’re seeing some relieved folks already planning for 2023.

These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. We began with a list ranked by total, and following this list of attendance by league we’ll be posting a list by classification and finally a list ranked by average.

International League (Triple-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A
Lehigh Valley IronPigs 544,220 71 7,665 356,355 5,842
Columbus Clippers 534,393 70 7,634 393,879 6,457
Nashville Sounds 555,576 73 7,611 436,868 6,721
Indianapolis Indians 534,610 72 7,425 353,729 5,799
Worcester Red Sox 532,152 73 7,290 362,559 6,145
Charlotte Knights 531,465 73 7,280 345,305 5,569
Buffalo Bisons 451,859 66 6,846 200,752 3,187
St. Paul Saints 473,911 72 6,582 393,394 6,052
Durham Bulls 472,090 75 6,295 320,873 5,093
Rochester Red Wings 432,580 70 6,180 219,941 3,728
Iowa Cubs 437,543 74 5,913 314,749 5,246
Toledo Mud Hens 426,499 73 5,842 300,063 4,763
Louisville Bats 424,035 74 5,730 269,338 4,565
Norfolk Tides 365,292 73 5,004 262,496 4,303
J’ville Jumbo Shrimp 358,094 72 4,974 242,667 4,184
Syracuse Mets 335,490 70 4,793 215,336 3,845
SWB RailRiders 331,286 71 4,666 236,559 4,079
Omaha Storm Chasers 294,511 71 4,148 245,170 3,831
Memphis Redbirds 239,605 71 3,375 183,217 3,054
Gwinnett Stripers 216,177 73 2,961 162,494 2,754
  8,491,388 1437 5,909 5,815,741 4,779

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A
Albuquerque Isotopes 515,498 73 7,062 329,295 5,145
Las Vegas Aviators 518,221 75 6,910 428,369 6,590
El Paso Chihuahuas 496,805 74 6,714 403,657 6,407
Salt Lake Bees 434,616 74 5,873 300,535 4,847
Oklahoma City Dodgers 410,730 73 5,626 305,290 4,846
Round Rock Express 412,988 75 5,507 305,742 4,777
Tacoma Rainiers 366,469 73 5,020 245,706 3,900
Sacramento River Cats 372,769 75 4,970 259,640 3,994
Reno Aces 336,079 70 4,801 233,961 4,178
SLand Space Cowboys 285,827 72 3,970 211,560 3,412
  4,150,002 734 5,654 3,023,754 4,823

Eastern League (Double-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A
Richmond Flying Squirrels 406,560 66 6,160 275,169 4,828
Hartford Yard Goats 402,123 67 6,002 287,752 5,138
Portland Sea Dogs 379,100 66 5,744 210,211 4,204
Reading Fightin Phils 368,068 66 5,577 226,667 4,626
Somerset Patriots 351,142 67 5,241 205,267 3,947
NH Fisher Cats 282,514 65 4,346 183,730 3,402
Altoona Curve 285,777 66 4,330 213,686 4,032
Akron RubberDucks 253,735 65 3,904 208,162 3,652
Harrisburg Senators 244,433 68 3,595 167,810 2,893
Bowie Baysox 174,537 65 2,685 128,467 2,336
Erie SeaWolves 175,810 66 2,664 145,445 2,552
Binghamton Rumble Ponies 246,679 62 2,366 107,803 2,246
  3,470,478 789 4,399 2,360,148 3,653

Southern League (Double-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A
Rocket City Trash Pandas 327,007 65 5,031 274,858 5,726
Tennessee Smokies 294,334 68 4,328 245,821 4,313
Pensacola Blue Wahoos 281,972 67 4,209 235,948 4,068
Birmingham Barons 266,921 68 3,925 231,365 4,132
Chattanooga Lookouts 213,685 66 3,238 131,322 2,626
Montgomery Biscuits 156,356 62 2,522 137,709 2,598
Mississippi Braves 150,491 63 2,389 118,776 2,241
Biloxi Shuckers 148,865 64 2,326 114,276 2,241
  1,839,631 523 3,517 1,490,073 3,498

Texas League (Double-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A
Tulsa Drillers 357,200 65 5,495 300,270 5,089
Amarillo Sod Poodles 379,039 69 5,493 316,288 5,453
Frisco RoughRiders 341,254 68 5,018 275,169 4,828
Arkansas Travelers 300,042 67 4,478 215,050 3,645
San Antonio Missions 272,144 66 4,123 184,167 3,231
Corpus Christi Hooks 257,991 66 3,909 206,847 3,694
Springfield Cardinals 259,044 69 3,754 172,134 2,918
NW Arkansas Naturals 240,615 68 3,538 150,473 2,736
Midland Rockhounds 266,249 66 3,428 186,134 3,155
Wichita Wind Surge 220,528 66 3,341 241,230 4,021
  2,854,085 670 4,260 2,247,760 3,882

Midwest League (High-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A
Dayton Dragons 444,346 56 7,935 344,167 6,258
West Michigan Whitecaps 337,167 61 5,527 228,071 3,932
Fort Wayne TinCaps 303,680 60 5,061 219,044 3,777
Lansing Lugnuts 288,840 62 4,659 198,878 3,429
South Bend Cubs 285,977 64 4,468 217,066 3,679
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 206,805 61 3,390 156,646 2,797
Lake County Captains 169,574 59 2,874 126,191 2,253
Great Lakes Loons 174,050 62 2,807 124,896 2,153
Quad Cities River Bandits 170,731 64 2,668 163,263 2,815
Cedar Rapids Kernels 136,360 63 2,164 100,161 1,757
Peoria Chiefs 135,784 65 2,089 69,725 1,223
Beloit Sky Carp 102,794 63 1,632 46,746 806
  2,756,108 740 3,724 1,994,854 2,899

Northwest League (High-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A
Vancouver Canadians 313,256 61 5,135 15,822 268
Spokane Indians 231,081 61 3,668 140,623 2,511
Hillsboro Hops 150,792 64 2,356 110,384 1,871
Eugene Emeralds 136,360 61 2,235 91,315 1,631
Everett AquaSox 128,836 65 1,982 102,423 1,829
Tri-City Dust Devils 108,136 62 1,744 61,245 1,134
  1,068,461 376 2,842 521,812 1,535

South Atlantic (Sally) League (High-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A
Greenville Drive 317,150 65 4,879 243,362 4,125
Winston-Salem Dash 287,529 64 4,493 206,333 3,620
Jersey Shore BlueClaws 256,141 60 4,269 150,873 2,743
Greensboro Grasshoppers 265,943 63 4,221 225,905 3,895
Hudson Valley Renegades 184,055 64 2,876 125,599 2,243
Asheville Tourists 172,726 63 2,742 130,435 2,329
Brooklyn Cyclones 167,846 62 2,707 103,874 1,889
Bowling Green Hot Rods 155,975 64 2,437 125,738 2,245
Aberdeen IronBirds 121,916 62 1,966 104,665 1,869
Wilmington Blue Rocks 118,754 61 1,947 78,690 1,381
Hickory Crawdads 105,378 62 1,700 88,453 1,638
Rome Braves 89,176 63 1,415 78,538 1,540
  2,756,108 740 3,724 1,994,854 2,899

California League (Single-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A
Fresno Grizzlies 261,652 65 4,025 176,395 2,940
Inland Empire 66ers 141,792 66 2,148 90,587 1,535
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 138,533 66 2,099 76,493 1,296
Visalia Rawhide 121,006 66 1,833 79,625 1,327
San Jose Giants 115,074 60 1,744 62,569 1,043
Stockton Ports 114,480 66 1,735 73,410 1,311
Lake Elsinore Storm 102,950 65 1,584 103,758 1,729
Modesto Nuts 94,253 66 1,428 42,200 781
  1,089,740 526 2,072 705,037 1,506

Carolina League (Single-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A
Augusta GreenJackets 262,172 64 4,096 211,561 3,712
Fredericksburg Nationals 260,546 64 4,071 199,071 3,492
Charleston RiverDogs 151,491 63 3,992 208,641 3,660
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 247,926 63 3,935 199,704 3,504
Fayetteville Woodpeckers 214,470 62 3,459 173,243 3,039
Columbia Fireflies 217,225 64 3,394 153,547 2,742
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 192,161 66 2,912 162,031 2,701
Salem Red Sox 181,287 63 2,878 128,769 2,299
Delmarva Shorebirds 154,786 62 2,497 110,481 1,969
Carolina Mudcats 138,579 64 2,165 98,976 1,867
Down East Wood Ducks 98,328 65 1,513 85,586 1,528
Lynchburg Hillcats 91,232 61 1,496 68,032 1,173
  1,068,461 376 2,842 521,812 1,535

Florida State League (Single-A)

Team Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A
Clearwater Threshers 151,983 63 2,412 108,111 2,120
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 86,987 55 1,582 76,216 1,438
Daytona Tortugas 91,156 58 1,572 79,361 1,345
St. Lucie Mets 71,213 61 1,167 45,609 861
Tampa Tarpons 46,627 51 914 34,842 657
Bradenton Marauders 56,522 65 870 38,207 708
Jupiter Hammerheads 42,156 63 669 20,197 696
Lakeland Flying Tigers 35,855 58 618 26,894 498
Palm Beach Cardinals 36,880 61 605 28,440 981
Dunedin Blue Jays 24,402 64 381 10,043 193
  643,780 599 1,075 467,920 961

