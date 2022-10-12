Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, as we share a list of 2022 MiLB attendance by classification.

There was widespread optimism within the industry that 2022 would be a rebound season in Minor League Baseball, and an initial glance would appear to reflect the optimism was warranted. Overall, we’re told that well-managed teams are seeing revenue levels approaching 2019 numbers–pre-COVID–and although there are still some areas of concern (group sales, in general, were still down, though merch sales were still strong), we’re seeing some relieved folks already planning for 2023.

These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. We began with a list ranked by total and a list sorted by league, and following this list of attendance by classification (ranked by average) we’ll be posting a list by ranked by average.

Triple-A

Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A 1 Lehigh Valley IronPigs IL 544,220 71 7,665 356,355 5,842 2 Columbus Clippers IL 534,393 70 7,634 393,879 6,457 3 Nashville Sounds IL 555,576 73 7,611 436,868 6,721 4 Indianapolis Indians IL 534,610 72 7,425 353,729 5,799 5 Worcester Red Sox IL 532,152 73 7,290 362,559 6,145 6 Charlotte Knights IL 531,465 73 7,280 345,305 5,569 7 Albuquerque Isotopes PCL 515,498 73 7,062 329,295 5,145 8 Las Vegas Aviators PCL 518,221 75 6,910 428,369 6,590 9 Buffalo Bisons IL 451,859 66 6,846 200,752 3,187 10 El Paso Chihuahuas PCL 496,805 74 6,714 403,657 6,407 11 St. Paul Saints IL 473,911 72 6,582 393,394 6,052 12 Durham Bulls IL 472,090 75 6,295 320,873 5,093 13 Rochester Red Wings IL 432,580 70 6,180 219,941 3,728 14 Iowa Cubs IL 437,543 74 5,913 314,749 5,246 15 Salt Lake Bees PCL 434,616 74 5,873 300,535 4,847 16 Toledo Mud Hens IL 426,499 73 5,842 300,063 4,763 17 Louisville Bats IL 424,035 74 5,730 269,338 4,565 18 Oklahoma City Dodgers PCL 410,730 73 5,626 305,290 4,846 19 Round Rock Express PCL 412,988 75 5,507 305,742 4,777 20 Tacoma Rainiers PCL 366,469 73 5,020 245,706 3,900 21 Norfolk Tides IL 365,292 73 5,004 262,496 4,303 22 J’ville Jumbo Shrimp IL 358,094 72 4,974 242,667 4,184 23 Sacramento River Cats PCL 372,769 75 4,970 259,640 3,994 24 Reno Aces PCL 336,079 70 4,801 233,961 4,178 25 Syracuse Mets IL 335,490 70 4,793 215,336 3,845 26 SWB RailRiders IL 331,286 71 4,666 236,559 4,079 27 Omaha Storm Chasers IL 294,511 71 4,148 245,170 3,831 28 SLand Space Cowboys PCL 285,827 72 3,970 211,560 3,412 29 Memphis Redbirds IL 239,605 71 3,375 183,217 3,054 30 Gwinnett Stripers IL 216,177 73 2,961 162,494 2,754

Double-A

Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A 1 Richmond Flying Squirrels EL 406,560 66 6,160 275,169 4,828 2 Hartford Yard Goats EL 402,123 67 6,002 287,752 5,138 3 Portland Sea Dogs EL 379,100 66 5,744 210,211 4,204 4 Reading Fightin Phils EL 368,068 66 5,577 226,667 4,626 5 Tulsa Drillers TL 357,200 65 5,495 300,270 5,089 6 Amarillo Sod Poodles TL 379,039 69 5,493 316,288 5,453 7 Somerset Patriots EL 351,142 67 5,241 205,267 3,947 8 Rocket City Trash Pandas SL 327,007 65 5,031 274,858 5,726 9 Frisco RoughRiders TL 341,254 68 5,018 275,169 4,828 10 Arkansas Travelers TL 300,042 67 4,478 215,050 3,645 11 NH Fisher Cats EL 282,514 65 4,346 183,730 3,402 12 Altoona Curve EL 285,777 66 4,330 213,686 4,032 13 Tennessee Smokies SL 294,334 68 4,328 245,821 4,313 14 Pensacola Blue Wahoos SL 281,972 67 4,209 235,948 4,068 15 San Antonio Missions TL 272,144 66 4,123 184,167 3,231 16 Birmingham Barons SL 266,921 68 3,925 231,365 4,132 17 Corpus Christi Hooks TL 257,991 66 3,909 206,847 3,694 18 Akron RubberDucks EL 253,735 65 3,904 208,162 3,652 19 Springfield Cardinals TL 259,044 69 3,754 172,134 2,918 20 Harrisburg Senators EL 244,433 68 3,595 167,810 2,893 21 NW Arkansas Naturals TL 240,615 68 3,538 150,473 2,736 22 Midland Rockhounds TL 266,249 66 3,428 186,134 3,155 23 Wichita Wind Surge TL 220,528 66 3,341 241,230 4,021 24 Chattanooga Lookouts SL 213,685 66 3,238 131,322 2,626 25 Bowie Baysox EL 174,537 65 2,685 128,467 2,336 26 Erie SeaWolves EL 175,810 66 2,664 145,445 2,552 27 Montgomery Biscuits SL 156,356 62 2,522 137,709 2,598 28 Mississippi Braves SL 150,491 63 2,389 118,776 2,241 29 Binghamton Rumble Ponies EL 246,679 62 2,366 107,803 2,246 30 Biloxi Shuckers SL 148,865 64 2,326 114,276 2,241

High-A

Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A 1 Dayton Dragons ML 444,346 56 7,935 344,167 6,258 2 West Michigan Whitecaps ML 337,167 61 5,527 228,071 3,932 3 Vancouver Canadians NWL 313,256 61 5,135 15,822 268 4 Fort Wayne TinCaps ML 303,680 60 5,061 219,044 3,777 5 Greenville Drive SAL 317,150 65 4,879 243,362 4,125 6 Lansing Lugnuts ML 288,840 62 4,659 198,878 3,429 7 Winston-Salem Dash SAL 287,529 64 4,493 206,333 3,620 8 South Bend Cubs ML 285,977 64 4,468 217,066 3,679 9 Jersey Shore BlueClaws SAL 256,141 60 4,269 150,873 2,743 10 Greensboro Grasshoppers SAL 265,943 63 4,221 225,905 3,895 11 Spokane Indians NWL 231,081 61 3,668 140,623 2,511 12 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ML 206,805 61 3,390 156,646 2,797 13 Hudson Valley Renegades SAL 184,055 64 2,876 125,599 2,243 14 Lake County Captains ML 169,574 59 2,874 126,191 2,253 15 Great Lakes Loons ML 174,050 62 2,807 124,896 2,153 16 Asheville Tourists SAL 172,726 63 2,742 130,435 2,329 17 Brooklyn Cyclones SAL 167,846 62 2,707 103,874 1,889 18 Quad Cities River Bandits ML 170,731 64 2,668 163,263 2,815 19 Bowling Green Hot Rods SAL 155,975 64 2,437 125,738 2,245 20 Hillsboro Hops NWL 150,792 64 2,356 110,384 1,871 21 Eugene Emeralds NWL 136,360 61 2,235 91,315 1,631 22 Cedar Rapids Kernels ML 136,360 63 2,164 100,161 1,757 23 Peoria Chiefs ML 135,784 65 2,089 69,725 1,223 24 Everett AquaSox NWL 128,836 65 1,982 102,423 1,829 25 Aberdeen IronBirds SAL 121,916 62 1,966 104,665 1,869 26 Wilmington Blue Rocks SAL 118,754 61 1,947 78,690 1,381 27 Tri-City Dust Devils NWL 108,136 62 1,744 61,245 1,134 28 Hickory Crawdads SAL 105,378 62 1,700 88,453 1,638 29 Beloit Sky Carp ML 102,794 63 1,632 46,746 806 30 Rome Braves SAL 89,176 63 1,415 78,538 1,540

Single-A

Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2021T 2021A 1 Augusta GreenJackets CarL 262,172 64 4,096 211,561 3,712 2 Fredericksburg Nationals CarL 260,546 64 4,071 199,071 3,492 3 Fresno Grizzlies CalL 261,652 65 4,025 176,395 2,940 4 Charleston RiverDogs CarL 151,491 63 3,992 208,641 3,660 5 Myrtle Beach Pelicans CarL 247,926 63 3,935 199,704 3,504 6 Fayetteville Woodpeckers CarL 214,470 62 3,459 173,243 3,039 7 Columbia Fireflies CarL 217,225 64 3,394 153,547 2,742 8 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers CarL 192,161 66 2,912 162,031 2,701 9 Salem Red Sox CarL 181,287 63 2,878 128,769 2,299 10 Delmarva Shorebirds CarL 154,786 62 2,497 110,481 1,969 11 Clearwater Threshers FSL 151,983 63 2,412 108,111 2,120 12 Carolina Mudcats CarL 138,579 64 2,165 98,976 1,867 13 Inland Empire 66ers CalL 141,792 66 2,148 90,587 1,535 14 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes CalL 138,533 66 2,099 76,493 1,296 15 Visalia Rawhide CalL 121,006 66 1,833 79,625 1,327 16 San Jose Giants CalL 115,074 60 1,744 62,569 1,043 17 Stockton Ports CalL 114,480 66 1,735 73,410 1,311 18 Lake Elsinore Storm CalL 102,950 65 1,584 103,758 1,729 19 Fort Myers Mighty Mussels FSL 86,987 55 1,582 76,216 1,438 20 Daytona Tortugas FSL 91,156 58 1,572 79,361 1,345 21 Down East Wood Ducks CarL 98,328 65 1,513 85,586 1,528 22 Lynchburg Hillcats CarL 91,232 61 1,496 68,032 1,173 23 Modesto Nuts CalL 94,253 66 1,428 42,200 781 24 St. Lucie Mets FSL 71,213 61 1,167 45,609 861 25 Tampa Tarpons FSL 46,627 51 914 34,842 657 26 Bradenton Marauders FSL 56,522 65 870 38,207 708 27 Jupiter Hammerheads FSL 42,156 63 669 20,197 696 28 Lakeland Flying Tigers FSL 35,855 58 618 26,894 498 29 Palm Beach Cardinals FSL 36,880 61 605 28,440 981 30 Dunedin Blue Jays FSL 24,402 64 381 10,043 193

CalL: California League

CarL: Carolina League

EL: Eastern League

FSL: Florida State League

IL: International League

ML: Midwest League

NWL: Northwest League

PCL: Pacific Coast League

SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League

SL: Southern League

TL: Texas League