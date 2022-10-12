Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, as we share a list of 2022 MiLB attendance by classification.
There was widespread optimism within the industry that 2022 would be a rebound season in Minor League Baseball, and an initial glance would appear to reflect the optimism was warranted. Overall, we’re told that well-managed teams are seeing revenue levels approaching 2019 numbers–pre-COVID–and although there are still some areas of concern (group sales, in general, were still down, though merch sales were still strong), we’re seeing some relieved folks already planning for 2023.
These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. We began with a list ranked by total and a list sorted by league, and following this list of attendance by classification (ranked by average) we’ll be posting a list by ranked by average.
Triple-A
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av.
|2021T
|2021A
|1
|Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|IL
|544,220
|71
|7,665
|356,355
|5,842
|2
|Columbus Clippers
|IL
|534,393
|70
|7,634
|393,879
|6,457
|3
|Nashville Sounds
|IL
|555,576
|73
|7,611
|436,868
|6,721
|4
|Indianapolis Indians
|IL
|534,610
|72
|7,425
|353,729
|5,799
|5
|Worcester Red Sox
|IL
|532,152
|73
|7,290
|362,559
|6,145
|6
|Charlotte Knights
|IL
|531,465
|73
|7,280
|345,305
|5,569
|7
|Albuquerque Isotopes
|PCL
|515,498
|73
|7,062
|329,295
|5,145
|8
|Las Vegas Aviators
|PCL
|518,221
|75
|6,910
|428,369
|6,590
|9
|Buffalo Bisons
|IL
|451,859
|66
|6,846
|200,752
|3,187
|10
|El Paso Chihuahuas
|PCL
|496,805
|74
|6,714
|403,657
|6,407
|11
|St. Paul Saints
|IL
|473,911
|72
|6,582
|393,394
|6,052
|12
|Durham Bulls
|IL
|472,090
|75
|6,295
|320,873
|5,093
|13
|Rochester Red Wings
|IL
|432,580
|70
|6,180
|219,941
|3,728
|14
|Iowa Cubs
|IL
|437,543
|74
|5,913
|314,749
|5,246
|15
|Salt Lake Bees
|PCL
|434,616
|74
|5,873
|300,535
|4,847
|16
|Toledo Mud Hens
|IL
|426,499
|73
|5,842
|300,063
|4,763
|17
|Louisville Bats
|IL
|424,035
|74
|5,730
|269,338
|4,565
|18
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|PCL
|410,730
|73
|5,626
|305,290
|4,846
|19
|Round Rock Express
|PCL
|412,988
|75
|5,507
|305,742
|4,777
|20
|Tacoma Rainiers
|PCL
|366,469
|73
|5,020
|245,706
|3,900
|21
|Norfolk Tides
|IL
|365,292
|73
|5,004
|262,496
|4,303
|22
|J’ville Jumbo Shrimp
|IL
|358,094
|72
|4,974
|242,667
|4,184
|23
|Sacramento River Cats
|PCL
|372,769
|75
|4,970
|259,640
|3,994
|24
|Reno Aces
|PCL
|336,079
|70
|4,801
|233,961
|4,178
|25
|Syracuse Mets
|IL
|335,490
|70
|4,793
|215,336
|3,845
|26
|SWB RailRiders
|IL
|331,286
|71
|4,666
|236,559
|4,079
|27
|Omaha Storm Chasers
|IL
|294,511
|71
|4,148
|245,170
|3,831
|28
|SLand Space Cowboys
|PCL
|285,827
|72
|3,970
|211,560
|3,412
|29
|Memphis Redbirds
|IL
|239,605
|71
|3,375
|183,217
|3,054
|30
|Gwinnett Stripers
|IL
|216,177
|73
|2,961
|162,494
|2,754
Double-A
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av.
|2021T
|2021A
|1
|Richmond Flying Squirrels
|EL
|406,560
|66
|6,160
|275,169
|4,828
|2
|Hartford Yard Goats
|EL
|402,123
|67
|6,002
|287,752
|5,138
|3
|Portland Sea Dogs
|EL
|379,100
|66
|5,744
|210,211
|4,204
|4
|Reading Fightin Phils
|EL
|368,068
|66
|5,577
|226,667
|4,626
|5
|Tulsa Drillers
|TL
|357,200
|65
|5,495
|300,270
|5,089
|6
|Amarillo Sod Poodles
|TL
|379,039
|69
|5,493
|316,288
|5,453
|7
|Somerset Patriots
|EL
|351,142
|67
|5,241
|205,267
|3,947
|8
|Rocket City Trash Pandas
|SL
|327,007
|65
|5,031
|274,858
|5,726
|9
|Frisco RoughRiders
|TL
|341,254
|68
|5,018
|275,169
|4,828
|10
|Arkansas Travelers
|TL
|300,042
|67
|4,478
|215,050
|3,645
|11
|NH Fisher Cats
|EL
|282,514
|65
|4,346
|183,730
|3,402
|12
|Altoona Curve
|EL
|285,777
|66
|4,330
|213,686
|4,032
|13
|Tennessee Smokies
|SL
|294,334
|68
|4,328
|245,821
|4,313
|14
|Pensacola Blue Wahoos
|SL
|281,972
|67
|4,209
|235,948
|4,068
|15
|San Antonio Missions
|TL
|272,144
|66
|4,123
|184,167
|3,231
|16
|Birmingham Barons
|SL
|266,921
|68
|3,925
|231,365
|4,132
|17
|Corpus Christi Hooks
|TL
|257,991
|66
|3,909
|206,847
|3,694
|18
|Akron RubberDucks
|EL
|253,735
|65
|3,904
|208,162
|3,652
|19
|Springfield Cardinals
|TL
|259,044
|69
|3,754
|172,134
|2,918
|20
|Harrisburg Senators
|EL
|244,433
|68
|3,595
|167,810
|2,893
|21
|NW Arkansas Naturals
|TL
|240,615
|68
|3,538
|150,473
|2,736
|22
|Midland Rockhounds
|TL
|266,249
|66
|3,428
|186,134
|3,155
|23
|Wichita Wind Surge
|TL
|220,528
|66
|3,341
|241,230
|4,021
|24
|Chattanooga Lookouts
|SL
|213,685
|66
|3,238
|131,322
|2,626
|25
|Bowie Baysox
|EL
|174,537
|65
|2,685
|128,467
|2,336
|26
|Erie SeaWolves
|EL
|175,810
|66
|2,664
|145,445
|2,552
|27
|Montgomery Biscuits
|SL
|156,356
|62
|2,522
|137,709
|2,598
|28
|Mississippi Braves
|SL
|150,491
|63
|2,389
|118,776
|2,241
|29
|Binghamton Rumble Ponies
|EL
|246,679
|62
|2,366
|107,803
|2,246
|30
|Biloxi Shuckers
|SL
|148,865
|64
|2,326
|114,276
|2,241
High-A
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av.
|2021T
|2021A
|1
|Dayton Dragons
|ML
|444,346
|56
|7,935
|344,167
|6,258
|2
|West Michigan Whitecaps
|ML
|337,167
|61
|5,527
|228,071
|3,932
|3
|Vancouver Canadians
|NWL
|313,256
|61
|5,135
|15,822
|268
|4
|Fort Wayne TinCaps
|ML
|303,680
|60
|5,061
|219,044
|3,777
|5
|Greenville Drive
|SAL
|317,150
|65
|4,879
|243,362
|4,125
|6
|Lansing Lugnuts
|ML
|288,840
|62
|4,659
|198,878
|3,429
|7
|Winston-Salem Dash
|SAL
|287,529
|64
|4,493
|206,333
|3,620
|8
|South Bend Cubs
|ML
|285,977
|64
|4,468
|217,066
|3,679
|9
|Jersey Shore BlueClaws
|SAL
|256,141
|60
|4,269
|150,873
|2,743
|10
|Greensboro Grasshoppers
|SAL
|265,943
|63
|4,221
|225,905
|3,895
|11
|Spokane Indians
|NWL
|231,081
|61
|3,668
|140,623
|2,511
|12
|Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
|ML
|206,805
|61
|3,390
|156,646
|2,797
|13
|Hudson Valley Renegades
|SAL
|184,055
|64
|2,876
|125,599
|2,243
|14
|Lake County Captains
|ML
|169,574
|59
|2,874
|126,191
|2,253
|15
|Great Lakes Loons
|ML
|174,050
|62
|2,807
|124,896
|2,153
|16
|Asheville Tourists
|SAL
|172,726
|63
|2,742
|130,435
|2,329
|17
|Brooklyn Cyclones
|SAL
|167,846
|62
|2,707
|103,874
|1,889
|18
|Quad Cities River Bandits
|ML
|170,731
|64
|2,668
|163,263
|2,815
|19
|Bowling Green Hot Rods
|SAL
|155,975
|64
|2,437
|125,738
|2,245
|20
|Hillsboro Hops
|NWL
|150,792
|64
|2,356
|110,384
|1,871
|21
|Eugene Emeralds
|NWL
|136,360
|61
|2,235
|91,315
|1,631
|22
|Cedar Rapids Kernels
|ML
|136,360
|63
|2,164
|100,161
|1,757
|23
|Peoria Chiefs
|ML
|135,784
|65
|2,089
|69,725
|1,223
|24
|Everett AquaSox
|NWL
|128,836
|65
|1,982
|102,423
|1,829
|25
|Aberdeen IronBirds
|SAL
|121,916
|62
|1,966
|104,665
|1,869
|26
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|SAL
|118,754
|61
|1,947
|78,690
|1,381
|27
|Tri-City Dust Devils
|NWL
|108,136
|62
|1,744
|61,245
|1,134
|28
|Hickory Crawdads
|SAL
|105,378
|62
|1,700
|88,453
|1,638
|29
|Beloit Sky Carp
|ML
|102,794
|63
|1,632
|46,746
|806
|30
|Rome Braves
|SAL
|89,176
|63
|1,415
|78,538
|1,540
Single-A
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av.
|2021T
|2021A
|1
|Augusta GreenJackets
|CarL
|262,172
|64
|4,096
|211,561
|3,712
|2
|Fredericksburg Nationals
|CarL
|260,546
|64
|4,071
|199,071
|3,492
|3
|Fresno Grizzlies
|CalL
|261,652
|65
|4,025
|176,395
|2,940
|4
|Charleston RiverDogs
|CarL
|151,491
|63
|3,992
|208,641
|3,660
|5
|Myrtle Beach Pelicans
|CarL
|247,926
|63
|3,935
|199,704
|3,504
|6
|Fayetteville Woodpeckers
|CarL
|214,470
|62
|3,459
|173,243
|3,039
|7
|Columbia Fireflies
|CarL
|217,225
|64
|3,394
|153,547
|2,742
|8
|Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
|CarL
|192,161
|66
|2,912
|162,031
|2,701
|9
|Salem Red Sox
|CarL
|181,287
|63
|2,878
|128,769
|2,299
|10
|Delmarva Shorebirds
|CarL
|154,786
|62
|2,497
|110,481
|1,969
|11
|Clearwater Threshers
|FSL
|151,983
|63
|2,412
|108,111
|2,120
|12
|Carolina Mudcats
|CarL
|138,579
|64
|2,165
|98,976
|1,867
|13
|Inland Empire 66ers
|CalL
|141,792
|66
|2,148
|90,587
|1,535
|14
|Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
|CalL
|138,533
|66
|2,099
|76,493
|1,296
|15
|Visalia Rawhide
|CalL
|121,006
|66
|1,833
|79,625
|1,327
|16
|San Jose Giants
|CalL
|115,074
|60
|1,744
|62,569
|1,043
|17
|Stockton Ports
|CalL
|114,480
|66
|1,735
|73,410
|1,311
|18
|Lake Elsinore Storm
|CalL
|102,950
|65
|1,584
|103,758
|1,729
|19
|Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
|FSL
|86,987
|55
|1,582
|76,216
|1,438
|20
|Daytona Tortugas
|FSL
|91,156
|58
|1,572
|79,361
|1,345
|21
|Down East Wood Ducks
|CarL
|98,328
|65
|1,513
|85,586
|1,528
|22
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|CarL
|91,232
|61
|1,496
|68,032
|1,173
|23
|Modesto Nuts
|CalL
|94,253
|66
|1,428
|42,200
|781
|24
|St. Lucie Mets
|FSL
|71,213
|61
|1,167
|45,609
|861
|25
|Tampa Tarpons
|FSL
|46,627
|51
|914
|34,842
|657
|26
|Bradenton Marauders
|FSL
|56,522
|65
|870
|38,207
|708
|27
|Jupiter Hammerheads
|FSL
|42,156
|63
|669
|20,197
|696
|28
|Lakeland Flying Tigers
|FSL
|35,855
|58
|618
|26,894
|498
|29
|Palm Beach Cardinals
|FSL
|36,880
|61
|605
|28,440
|981
|30
|Dunedin Blue Jays
|FSL
|24,402
|64
|381
|10,043
|193
CalL: California League
CarL: Carolina League
EL: Eastern League
FSL: Florida State League
IL: International League
ML: Midwest League
NWL: Northwest League
PCL: Pacific Coast League
SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League
SL: Southern League
TL: Texas League