Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, as we share a list of 2022 MiLB attendance by average.

There was widespread optimism within the industry that 2022 would be a rebound season in Minor League Baseball, and an initial glance would appear to reflect the optimism was warranted. Overall, we’re told that well-managed teams are seeing revenue levels approaching 2019 numbers–pre-COVID–and although there are still some areas of concern (group sales, in general, were still down, though merch sales were still strong), we’re seeing some relieved folks already planning for 2023.

These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. Tomorrow: our overview of the attendance universe in MiLB, MLB Partner Leagues and summer-collegiate baseball.

# Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2021A +/- 1 Dayton Dragons ML 444,346 56 7,935 6,258 27% 2 Lehigh Valley IronPigs IL 544,220 71 7,665 5,842 31% 3 Columbus Clippers IL 534,393 70 7,634 6,457 18% 4 Nashville Sounds IL 555,576 73 7,611 6,721 13% 5 Indianapolis Indians IL 534,610 72 7,425 5,799 28% 6 Worcester Red Sox IL 532,152 73 7,290 6,145 19% 7 Charlotte Knights IL 531,465 73 7,280 5,569 31% 8 Albuquerque Isotopes PCL 515,498 73 7,062 5,145 37% 9 Las Vegas Aviators PCL 518,221 75 6,910 6,590 5% 10 Buffalo Bisons IL 451,859 66 6,846 3,187 115% 11 El Paso Chihuahuas PCL 496,805 74 6,714 6,407 5% 12 St. Paul Saints IL 473,911 72 6,582 6,052 9% 13 Durham Bulls IL 472,090 75 6,295 5,093 24% 14 Rochester Red Wings IL 432,580 70 6,180 3,728 66% 15 Richmond Flying Squirrels EL 406,560 66 6,160 4,828 28% 16 Hartford Yard Goats EL 402,123 67 6,002 5,138 17% 17 Iowa Cubs IL 437,543 74 5,913 5,246 13% 18 Salt Lake Bees PCL 434,616 74 5,873 4,847 21% 19 Toledo Mud Hens IL 426,499 73 5,842 4,763 23% 20 Portland Sea Dogs EL 379,100 66 5,744 4,204 37% 21 Louisville Bats IL 424,035 74 5,730 4,565 26% 22 Oklahoma City Dodgers PCL 410,730 73 5,626 4,846 16% 23 Reading Fightin Phils EL 368,068 66 5,577 4,626 21% 24 West Michigan Whitecaps ML 337,167 61 5,527 3,932 41% 25 Round Rock Express PCL 412,988 75 5,507 4,777 15% 26 Tulsa Drillers TL 357,200 65 5,495 5,089 8% 27 Amarillo Sod Poodles TL 379,039 69 5,493 5,453 1% 28 Somerset Patriots EL 351,142 67 5,241 3,947 33% 29 Vancouver Canadians NWL 313,256 61 5,135 268 1816% 30 Fort Wayne TinCaps ML 303,680 60 5,061 3,777 34% 31 Rocket City Trash Pandas SL 327,007 65 5,031 5,726 -12% 32 Tacoma Rainiers PCL 366,469 73 5,020 3,900 29% 33 Frisco RoughRiders TL 341,254 68 5,018 4,828 4% 34 Norfolk Tides IL 365,292 73 5,004 4,303 16% 35 J’ville Jumbo Shrimp IL 358,094 72 4,974 4,184 19% 36 Sacramento River Cats PCL 372,769 75 4,970 3,994 24% 37 Greenville Drive SAL 317,150 65 4,879 4,125 18% 38 Reno Aces PCL 336,079 70 4,801 4,178 15% 39 Syracuse Mets IL 335,490 70 4,793 3,845 25% 40 SWB RailRiders IL 331,286 71 4,666 4,079 14% 41 Lansing Lugnuts ML 288,840 62 4,659 3,429 36% 42 Winston-Salem Dash SAL 287,529 64 4,493 3,620 24% 43 Arkansas Travelers TL 300,042 67 4,478 3,645 23% 44 South Bend Cubs ML 285,977 64 4,468 3,679 21% 45 NH Fisher Cats EL 282,514 65 4,346 3,402 28% 46 Altoona Curve EL 285,777 66 4,330 4,032 7% 47 Tennessee Smokies SL 294,334 68 4,328 4,313 0% 48 Jersey Shore BlueClaws SAL 256,141 60 4,269 2,743 56% 49 Greensboro Grasshoppers SAL 265,943 63 4,221 3,895 8% 50 Pensacola Blue Wahoos SL 281,972 67 4,209 4,068 3% 51 Omaha Storm Chasers IL 294,511 71 4,148 3,831 8% 52 San Antonio Missions TL 272,144 66 4,123 3,231 28% 53 Augusta GreenJackets CarL 262,172 64 4,096 3,712 10% 54 Fredericksburg Nationals CarL 260,546 64 4,071 3,492 17% 55 Fresno Grizzlies CalL 261,652 65 4,025 2,940 37% 56 Charleston RiverDogs CarL 151,491 63 3,992 3,660 9% 57 SLand Space Cowboys PCL 285,827 72 3,970 3,412 16% 58 Myrtle Beach Pelicans CarL 247,926 63 3,935 3,504 12% 59 Birmingham Barons SL 266,921 68 3,925 4,132 -5% 60 Corpus Christi Hooks TL 257,991 66 3,909 3,694 6% 61 Akron RubberDucks EL 253,735 65 3,904 3,652 7% 62 Springfield Cardinals TL 259,044 69 3,754 2,918 29% 89 Spokane Indians NWL 231,081 61 3,668 2,511 46% 63 Harrisburg Senators EL 244,433 68 3,595 2,893 24% 64 NW Arkansas Naturals TL 240,615 68 3,538 2,736 29% 65 Fayetteville Woodpeckers CarL 214,470 62 3,459 3,039 14% 66 Midland Rockhounds TL 266,249 66 3,428 3,155 9% 67 Columbia Fireflies CarL 217,225 64 3,394 2,742 24% 68 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ML 206,805 61 3,390 2,797 21% 69 Memphis Redbirds IL 239,605 71 3,375 3,054 11% 70 Wichita Wind Surge TL 220,528 66 3,341 4,021 -17% 71 Chattanooga Lookouts SL 213,685 66 3,238 2,626 23% 72 Gwinnett Stripers IL 216,177 73 2,961 2,754 8% 73 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers CarL 192,161 66 2,912 2,701 8% 74 Salem Red Sox CarL 181,287 63 2,878 2,299 25% 75 Hudson Valley Renegades SAL 184,055 64 2,876 2,243 28% 76 Lake County Captains ML 169,574 59 2,874 2,253 28% 77 Great Lakes Loons ML 174,050 62 2,807 2,153 30% 78 Asheville Tourists SAL 172,726 63 2,742 2,329 18% 79 Brooklyn Cyclones SAL 167,846 62 2,707 1,889 43% 80 Bowie Baysox EL 174,537 65 2,685 2,336 15% 81 Quad Cities River Bandits ML 170,731 64 2,668 2,815 -5% 82 Erie SeaWolves EL 175,810 66 2,664 2,552 4% 83 Montgomery Biscuits SL 156,356 62 2,522 2,598 -3% 84 Delmarva Shorebirds CarL 154,786 62 2,497 1,969 27% 85 Bowling Green Hot Rods SAL 155,975 64 2,437 2,245 9% 86 Clearwater Threshers FSL 151,983 63 2,412 2,120 14% 87 Mississippi Braves SL 150,491 63 2,389 2,241 7% 88 Binghamton Rumble Ponies EL 246,679 62 2,366 2,246 5% 90 Hillsboro Hops NWL 150,792 64 2,356 1,871 26% 91 Biloxi Shuckers SL 148,865 64 2,326 2,241 4% 92 Eugene Emeralds NWL 136,360 61 2,235 1,631 37% 93 Carolina Mudcats CarL 138,579 64 2,165 1,867 16% 94 Cedar Rapids Kernels ML 136,360 63 2,164 1,757 23% 95 Inland Empire 66ers CalL 141,792 66 2,148 1,535 40% 96 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes CalL 138,533 66 2,099 1,296 62% 97 Peoria Chiefs ML 135,784 65 2,089 1,223 71% 98 Everett AquaSox NWL 128,836 65 1,982 1,829 8% 99 Aberdeen IronBirds SAL 121,916 62 1,966 1,869 5% 100 Wilmington Blue Rocks SAL 118,754 61 1,947 1,381 41% 101 Visalia Rawhide CalL 121,006 66 1,833 1,327 38% 102t Tri-City Dust Devils NWL 108,136 62 1,744 1,134 54% 102t San Jose Giants CalL 115,074 60 1,744 1,043 67% 104 Stockton Ports CalL 114,480 66 1,735 1,311 32% 105 Hickory Crawdads SAL 105,378 62 1,700 1,638 4% 106 Beloit Sky Carp ML 102,794 63 1,632 806 102% 107 Lake Elsinore Storm CalL 102,950 65 1,584 1,729 -8% 108 Fort Myers Mighty Mussels FSL 86,987 55 1,582 1,438 10% 109 Daytona Tortugas FSL 91,156 58 1,572 1,345 17% 110 Down East Wood Ducks CarL 98,328 65 1,513 1,528 -1% 111 Lynchburg Hillcats CarL 91,232 61 1,496 1,173 28% 112 Modesto Nuts CalL 94,253 66 1,428 781 83% 113 Rome Braves SAL 89,176 63 1,415 1,540 -8% 114 St. Lucie Mets FSL 71,213 61 1,167 861 36% 115 Tampa Tarpons FSL 46,627 51 914 657 39% 116 Bradenton Marauders FSL 56,522 65 870 708 23% 117 Jupiter Hammerheads FSL 42,156 63 669 696 -4% 118 Lakeland Flying Tigers FSL 35,855 58 618 498 24% 119 Palm Beach Cardinals FSL 36,880 61 605 981 -38% 120 Dunedin Blue Jays FSL 24,402 64 381 193 97%

You may or many not find this interesting: Here is a list of the top ten winners year over year, measured by percentage increase in average attendance.

# Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2021A +/- 1 Vancouver Canadians NWL 313,256 61 5,135 268 1816% 2 Buffalo Bisons IL 451,859 66 6,846 3,187 115% 3 Beloit Sky Carp ML 102,794 63 1,632 806 102% 4 Dunedin Blue Jays FSL 24,402 64 381 193 97% 5 Modesto Nuts CalL 94,253 66 1,428 781 83% 6 Peoria Chiefs ML 135,784 65 2,089 1,223 71% 7 San Jose Giants CalL 115,074 60 1,744 1,043 67% 8 Rochester Red Wings IL 432,580 70 6,180 3,728 66% 9 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes CalL 138,533 66 2,099 1,296 62% 10 Jersey Shore BlueClaws SAL 256,141 60 4,269 2,743 56%

CalL: California League

CarL: Carolina League

EL: Eastern League

FSL: Florida State League

IL: International League

ML: Midwest League

NWL: Northwest League

PCL: Pacific Coast League

SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League

SL: Southern League

TL: Texas League

