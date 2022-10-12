Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, as we share a list of 2022 MiLB attendance by average.
There was widespread optimism within the industry that 2022 would be a rebound season in Minor League Baseball, and an initial glance would appear to reflect the optimism was warranted. Overall, we’re told that well-managed teams are seeing revenue levels approaching 2019 numbers–pre-COVID–and although there are still some areas of concern (group sales, in general, were still down, though merch sales were still strong), we’re seeing some relieved folks already planning for 2023.
These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. Tomorrow: our overview of the attendance universe in MiLB, MLB Partner Leagues and summer-collegiate baseball.
|#
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av.
|2021A
|+/-
|1
|Dayton Dragons
|ML
|444,346
|56
|7,935
|6,258
|27%
|2
|Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|IL
|544,220
|71
|7,665
|5,842
|31%
|3
|Columbus Clippers
|IL
|534,393
|70
|7,634
|6,457
|18%
|4
|Nashville Sounds
|IL
|555,576
|73
|7,611
|6,721
|13%
|5
|Indianapolis Indians
|IL
|534,610
|72
|7,425
|5,799
|28%
|6
|Worcester Red Sox
|IL
|532,152
|73
|7,290
|6,145
|19%
|7
|Charlotte Knights
|IL
|531,465
|73
|7,280
|5,569
|31%
|8
|Albuquerque Isotopes
|PCL
|515,498
|73
|7,062
|5,145
|37%
|9
|Las Vegas Aviators
|PCL
|518,221
|75
|6,910
|6,590
|5%
|10
|Buffalo Bisons
|IL
|451,859
|66
|6,846
|3,187
|115%
|11
|El Paso Chihuahuas
|PCL
|496,805
|74
|6,714
|6,407
|5%
|12
|St. Paul Saints
|IL
|473,911
|72
|6,582
|6,052
|9%
|13
|Durham Bulls
|IL
|472,090
|75
|6,295
|5,093
|24%
|14
|Rochester Red Wings
|IL
|432,580
|70
|6,180
|3,728
|66%
|15
|Richmond Flying Squirrels
|EL
|406,560
|66
|6,160
|4,828
|28%
|16
|Hartford Yard Goats
|EL
|402,123
|67
|6,002
|5,138
|17%
|17
|Iowa Cubs
|IL
|437,543
|74
|5,913
|5,246
|13%
|18
|Salt Lake Bees
|PCL
|434,616
|74
|5,873
|4,847
|21%
|19
|Toledo Mud Hens
|IL
|426,499
|73
|5,842
|4,763
|23%
|20
|Portland Sea Dogs
|EL
|379,100
|66
|5,744
|4,204
|37%
|21
|Louisville Bats
|IL
|424,035
|74
|5,730
|4,565
|26%
|22
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|PCL
|410,730
|73
|5,626
|4,846
|16%
|23
|Reading Fightin Phils
|EL
|368,068
|66
|5,577
|4,626
|21%
|24
|West Michigan Whitecaps
|ML
|337,167
|61
|5,527
|3,932
|41%
|25
|Round Rock Express
|PCL
|412,988
|75
|5,507
|4,777
|15%
|26
|Tulsa Drillers
|TL
|357,200
|65
|5,495
|5,089
|8%
|27
|Amarillo Sod Poodles
|TL
|379,039
|69
|5,493
|5,453
|1%
|28
|Somerset Patriots
|EL
|351,142
|67
|5,241
|3,947
|33%
|29
|Vancouver Canadians
|NWL
|313,256
|61
|5,135
|268
|1816%
|30
|Fort Wayne TinCaps
|ML
|303,680
|60
|5,061
|3,777
|34%
|31
|Rocket City Trash Pandas
|SL
|327,007
|65
|5,031
|5,726
|-12%
|32
|Tacoma Rainiers
|PCL
|366,469
|73
|5,020
|3,900
|29%
|33
|Frisco RoughRiders
|TL
|341,254
|68
|5,018
|4,828
|4%
|34
|Norfolk Tides
|IL
|365,292
|73
|5,004
|4,303
|16%
|35
|J’ville Jumbo Shrimp
|IL
|358,094
|72
|4,974
|4,184
|19%
|36
|Sacramento River Cats
|PCL
|372,769
|75
|4,970
|3,994
|24%
|37
|Greenville Drive
|SAL
|317,150
|65
|4,879
|4,125
|18%
|38
|Reno Aces
|PCL
|336,079
|70
|4,801
|4,178
|15%
|39
|Syracuse Mets
|IL
|335,490
|70
|4,793
|3,845
|25%
|40
|SWB RailRiders
|IL
|331,286
|71
|4,666
|4,079
|14%
|41
|Lansing Lugnuts
|ML
|288,840
|62
|4,659
|3,429
|36%
|42
|Winston-Salem Dash
|SAL
|287,529
|64
|4,493
|3,620
|24%
|43
|Arkansas Travelers
|TL
|300,042
|67
|4,478
|3,645
|23%
|44
|South Bend Cubs
|ML
|285,977
|64
|4,468
|3,679
|21%
|45
|NH Fisher Cats
|EL
|282,514
|65
|4,346
|3,402
|28%
|46
|Altoona Curve
|EL
|285,777
|66
|4,330
|4,032
|7%
|47
|Tennessee Smokies
|SL
|294,334
|68
|4,328
|4,313
|0%
|48
|Jersey Shore BlueClaws
|SAL
|256,141
|60
|4,269
|2,743
|56%
|49
|Greensboro Grasshoppers
|SAL
|265,943
|63
|4,221
|3,895
|8%
|50
|Pensacola Blue Wahoos
|SL
|281,972
|67
|4,209
|4,068
|3%
|51
|Omaha Storm Chasers
|IL
|294,511
|71
|4,148
|3,831
|8%
|52
|San Antonio Missions
|TL
|272,144
|66
|4,123
|3,231
|28%
|53
|Augusta GreenJackets
|CarL
|262,172
|64
|4,096
|3,712
|10%
|54
|Fredericksburg Nationals
|CarL
|260,546
|64
|4,071
|3,492
|17%
|55
|Fresno Grizzlies
|CalL
|261,652
|65
|4,025
|2,940
|37%
|56
|Charleston RiverDogs
|CarL
|151,491
|63
|3,992
|3,660
|9%
|57
|SLand Space Cowboys
|PCL
|285,827
|72
|3,970
|3,412
|16%
|58
|Myrtle Beach Pelicans
|CarL
|247,926
|63
|3,935
|3,504
|12%
|59
|Birmingham Barons
|SL
|266,921
|68
|3,925
|4,132
|-5%
|60
|Corpus Christi Hooks
|TL
|257,991
|66
|3,909
|3,694
|6%
|61
|Akron RubberDucks
|EL
|253,735
|65
|3,904
|3,652
|7%
|62
|Springfield Cardinals
|TL
|259,044
|69
|3,754
|2,918
|29%
|89
|Spokane Indians
|NWL
|231,081
|61
|3,668
|2,511
|46%
|63
|Harrisburg Senators
|EL
|244,433
|68
|3,595
|2,893
|24%
|64
|NW Arkansas Naturals
|TL
|240,615
|68
|3,538
|2,736
|29%
|65
|Fayetteville Woodpeckers
|CarL
|214,470
|62
|3,459
|3,039
|14%
|66
|Midland Rockhounds
|TL
|266,249
|66
|3,428
|3,155
|9%
|67
|Columbia Fireflies
|CarL
|217,225
|64
|3,394
|2,742
|24%
|68
|Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
|ML
|206,805
|61
|3,390
|2,797
|21%
|69
|Memphis Redbirds
|IL
|239,605
|71
|3,375
|3,054
|11%
|70
|Wichita Wind Surge
|TL
|220,528
|66
|3,341
|4,021
|-17%
|71
|Chattanooga Lookouts
|SL
|213,685
|66
|3,238
|2,626
|23%
|72
|Gwinnett Stripers
|IL
|216,177
|73
|2,961
|2,754
|8%
|73
|Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
|CarL
|192,161
|66
|2,912
|2,701
|8%
|74
|Salem Red Sox
|CarL
|181,287
|63
|2,878
|2,299
|25%
|75
|Hudson Valley Renegades
|SAL
|184,055
|64
|2,876
|2,243
|28%
|76
|Lake County Captains
|ML
|169,574
|59
|2,874
|2,253
|28%
|77
|Great Lakes Loons
|ML
|174,050
|62
|2,807
|2,153
|30%
|78
|Asheville Tourists
|SAL
|172,726
|63
|2,742
|2,329
|18%
|79
|Brooklyn Cyclones
|SAL
|167,846
|62
|2,707
|1,889
|43%
|80
|Bowie Baysox
|EL
|174,537
|65
|2,685
|2,336
|15%
|81
|Quad Cities River Bandits
|ML
|170,731
|64
|2,668
|2,815
|-5%
|82
|Erie SeaWolves
|EL
|175,810
|66
|2,664
|2,552
|4%
|83
|Montgomery Biscuits
|SL
|156,356
|62
|2,522
|2,598
|-3%
|84
|Delmarva Shorebirds
|CarL
|154,786
|62
|2,497
|1,969
|27%
|85
|Bowling Green Hot Rods
|SAL
|155,975
|64
|2,437
|2,245
|9%
|86
|Clearwater Threshers
|FSL
|151,983
|63
|2,412
|2,120
|14%
|87
|Mississippi Braves
|SL
|150,491
|63
|2,389
|2,241
|7%
|88
|Binghamton Rumble Ponies
|EL
|246,679
|62
|2,366
|2,246
|5%
|90
|Hillsboro Hops
|NWL
|150,792
|64
|2,356
|1,871
|26%
|91
|Biloxi Shuckers
|SL
|148,865
|64
|2,326
|2,241
|4%
|92
|Eugene Emeralds
|NWL
|136,360
|61
|2,235
|1,631
|37%
|93
|Carolina Mudcats
|CarL
|138,579
|64
|2,165
|1,867
|16%
|94
|Cedar Rapids Kernels
|ML
|136,360
|63
|2,164
|1,757
|23%
|95
|Inland Empire 66ers
|CalL
|141,792
|66
|2,148
|1,535
|40%
|96
|Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
|CalL
|138,533
|66
|2,099
|1,296
|62%
|97
|Peoria Chiefs
|ML
|135,784
|65
|2,089
|1,223
|71%
|98
|Everett AquaSox
|NWL
|128,836
|65
|1,982
|1,829
|8%
|99
|Aberdeen IronBirds
|SAL
|121,916
|62
|1,966
|1,869
|5%
|100
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|SAL
|118,754
|61
|1,947
|1,381
|41%
|101
|Visalia Rawhide
|CalL
|121,006
|66
|1,833
|1,327
|38%
|102t
|Tri-City Dust Devils
|NWL
|108,136
|62
|1,744
|1,134
|54%
|102t
|San Jose Giants
|CalL
|115,074
|60
|1,744
|1,043
|67%
|104
|Stockton Ports
|CalL
|114,480
|66
|1,735
|1,311
|32%
|105
|Hickory Crawdads
|SAL
|105,378
|62
|1,700
|1,638
|4%
|106
|Beloit Sky Carp
|ML
|102,794
|63
|1,632
|806
|102%
|107
|Lake Elsinore Storm
|CalL
|102,950
|65
|1,584
|1,729
|-8%
|108
|Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
|FSL
|86,987
|55
|1,582
|1,438
|10%
|109
|Daytona Tortugas
|FSL
|91,156
|58
|1,572
|1,345
|17%
|110
|Down East Wood Ducks
|CarL
|98,328
|65
|1,513
|1,528
|-1%
|111
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|CarL
|91,232
|61
|1,496
|1,173
|28%
|112
|Modesto Nuts
|CalL
|94,253
|66
|1,428
|781
|83%
|113
|Rome Braves
|SAL
|89,176
|63
|1,415
|1,540
|-8%
|114
|St. Lucie Mets
|FSL
|71,213
|61
|1,167
|861
|36%
|115
|Tampa Tarpons
|FSL
|46,627
|51
|914
|657
|39%
|116
|Bradenton Marauders
|FSL
|56,522
|65
|870
|708
|23%
|117
|Jupiter Hammerheads
|FSL
|42,156
|63
|669
|696
|-4%
|118
|Lakeland Flying Tigers
|FSL
|35,855
|58
|618
|498
|24%
|119
|Palm Beach Cardinals
|FSL
|36,880
|61
|605
|981
|-38%
|120
|Dunedin Blue Jays
|FSL
|24,402
|64
|381
|193
|97%
You may or many not find this interesting: Here is a list of the top ten winners year over year, measured by percentage increase in average attendance.
|#
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av.
|2021A
|+/-
|1
|Vancouver Canadians
|NWL
|313,256
|61
|5,135
|268
|1816%
|2
|Buffalo Bisons
|IL
|451,859
|66
|6,846
|3,187
|115%
|3
|Beloit Sky Carp
|ML
|102,794
|63
|1,632
|806
|102%
|4
|Dunedin Blue Jays
|FSL
|24,402
|64
|381
|193
|97%
|5
|Modesto Nuts
|CalL
|94,253
|66
|1,428
|781
|83%
|6
|Peoria Chiefs
|ML
|135,784
|65
|2,089
|1,223
|71%
|7
|San Jose Giants
|CalL
|115,074
|60
|1,744
|1,043
|67%
|8
|Rochester Red Wings
|IL
|432,580
|70
|6,180
|3,728
|66%
|9
|Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
|CalL
|138,533
|66
|2,099
|1,296
|62%
|10
|Jersey Shore BlueClaws
|SAL
|256,141
|60
|4,269
|2,743
|56%
CalL: California League
CarL: Carolina League
EL: Eastern League
FSL: Florida State League
IL: International League
ML: Midwest League
NWL: Northwest League
PCL: Pacific Coast League
SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League
SL: Southern League
TL: Texas League
