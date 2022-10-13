2022 MiLB/Partner League/SC attendance by average

We conclude our series of stories on 2022 attendance with our master compilation of numbers posted by Minor League Baseball, MLB Partner Leagues and summer-collegiate teams, ranked by average per game.

This list of 336 teams covers a broad range of the baseball community across three levels:

Minor League Baseball (California League, Carolina League, Eastern League, Florida State League, International League, Midwest League, Northwest League, Pacific Coast League, South Atlantic (Sally) League, Southern League, Texas League)

(California League, Carolina League, Eastern League, Florida State League, International League, Midwest League, Northwest League, Pacific Coast League, South Atlantic (Sally) League, Southern League, Texas League) MLB Partner Leagues (American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League, Pioneer League)

(American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League, Pioneer League) Summer-collegiate leagues (Appalachian League, Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, Cape Cod League, Coastal Plain League, Futures Collegiate Baseball League, Florida Collegiate Summer League, Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, Independence League, M.I.N.K. League, MLB Draft League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Northwoods League, New York Collegiate Baseball League, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, Prospect League, Valley Baseball League, Western Canadian Baseball League, West Coast League)

This represents a wide range of markets, business models, size of operations and player experiences. Topping this list are MiLB teams, which is no surprise: these are the teams and front offices in the largest U.S. markets, including some MLB markets and other big markets that could legitimately host Major League Baseball. MLB Partner Leagues are a mix of former independent leagues and former MiLB leagues, along with several teams not making the final MLB list of 120 MiB teams. (Kane County and Trenton most notably did not make the list, and both had notably good 2022 seasons.) About half of the teams on this list represent summer-collegiate ball, which itself represents a wide range of markets and operating philosophies. A few of the summer-collegiate leagues represent former MiLB leagues and teams, while other summer-collegiate leagues have an affiliation with Major League Baseball, and many of these teams play in former MiLB ballparks. And there are certainly blurs within these classifications, with several MiLB teams owning summer-collegiate teams, and one summer-collegiate league, the MLB Draft League, playing a hybrid model with collegiate players in the beginning of the season and pre-pro players at the end.

No surprise that we see some huge jumps in 2022 attendance: this season saw COVID protection diminish as an operating consideration, and baseball is a prime tool for many seeking a return to normalcy. The 2021 season saw many teams beginning the season with limited capacities and no group seating, which certainly impacted the numbers. Now, at the end of 2022, we can see we are much closer to a return to normalcy, with many operators and owners looking forward to a better 2023.

This is not a full accounting of the baseball world. There are independent and summer-collegiate leagues unrepresented here; we only track leagues that report attendance and charge admission. We track MLB attendance separately.

# TEAM LGE TOTAL GMS AV 21AV +/- 1 Dayton Dragons ML 444,346 56 7,935 6,258 27% 2 Lehigh Valley IronPigs IL 544,220 71 7,665 5,842 31% 3 Columbus Clippers IL 534,393 70 7,634 6,457 18% 4 Nashville Sounds IL 555,576 73 7,611 6,721 13% 5 Indianapolis Indians IL 534,610 72 7,425 5,799 28% 6 Worcester Red Sox IL 532,152 73 7,290 6,145 19% 7 Charlotte Knights IL 531,465 73 7,280 5,569 31% 8 Albuquerque Isotopes PCL 515,498 73 7,062 5,145 37% 9 Las Vegas Aviators PCL 518,221 75 6,910 6,590 5% 10 Buffalo Bisons IL 451,859 66 6,846 3,187 115% 11 El Paso Chihuahuas PCL 496,805 74 6,714 6,407 5% 12 St. Paul Saints IL 473,911 72 6,582 6,052 9% 13 Durham Bulls IL 472,090 75 6,295 5,093 24% 14 Rochester Red Wings IL 432,580 70 6,180 3,728 66% 15 Rich Flying Squirrels EL 406,560 66 6,160 4,828 28% 16 Hartford Yard Goats EL 402,123 67 6,002 5,138 17% 17 Iowa Cubs IL 437,543 74 5,913 5,246 13% 18 Salt Lake Bees PCL 434,616 74 5,873 4,847 21% 19 Toledo Mud Hens IL 426,499 73 5,842 4,763 23% 20 Portland Sea Dogs EL 379,100 66 5,744 4,204 37% 21 Louisville Bats IL 424,035 74 5,730 4,565 26% 22 OKC Dodgers PCL 410,730 73 5,626 4,846 16% 23 Reading Fightin Phils EL 368,068 66 5,577 4,626 21% 24 Madison Mallards NthWL 199,785 36 5,550 3,450 61% 25 W Michigan Whitecaps ML 337,167 61 5,527 3,932 41% 26 Round Rock Express PCL 412,988 75 5,507 4,777 15% 27 Tulsa Drillers TL 357,200 65 5,495 5,089 8% 28 Amarillo Sod Poodles TL 379,039 69 5,493 5,453 1% 29 Somerset Patriots EL 351,142 67 5,241 3,947 33% 30 Vancouver Canadians NWL 313,256 61 5,135 268 1816% 31 Kane County Cougars AA 248,354 49 5,068 3,554 43% 32 Fort Wayne TinCaps ML 303,680 60 5,061 3,777 34% 33 RC Trash Pandas SL 327,007 65 5,031 5,726 -12% 34 Tacoma Rainiers PCL 366,469 73 5,020 3,900 29% 35 Frisco RoughRiders TL 341,254 68 5,018 4,828 4% 36 Trenton Thunder MLBDL 195,610 39 5,016 NA NA 37 Norfolk Tides IL 365,292 73 5,004 4,303 16% 38 J’ville Jumbo Shrimp IL 358,094 72 4,974 4,184 19% 39 Sacramento River Cats PCL 372,769 75 4,970 3,994 24% 40 Greenville Drive SAL 317,150 65 4,879 4,125 18% 41 Reno Aces PCL 336,079 70 4,801 4,178 15% 42 Syracuse Mets IL 335,490 70 4,793 3,845 25% 43 SWB RailRiders IL 331,286 71 4,666 4,079 14% 44 Lansing Lugnuts ML 288,840 62 4,659 3,429 36% 45 Long Island Ducks AtL 285,888 63 4,538 4,002 13% 46 Winston-Salem Dash SAL 287,529 64 4,493 3,620 24% 47 Arkansas Travelers TL 300,042 67 4,478 3,645 23% 48 South Bend Cubs ML 285,977 64 4,468 3,679 21% 49 Frederick Keys MLBDL 154,711 35 4,422 4,179 6% 50 NH Fisher Cats EL 282,514 65 4,346 3,402 28% 51 Altoona Curve EL 285,777 66 4,330 4,032 7% 52 Tennessee Smokies SL 294,334 68 4,328 4,313 0% 53 JS BlueClaws SAL 256,141 60 4,269 2,743 56% 54 Savannah Bananas CPL 102,133 24 4,256 3,757 13% 55 G’boro Grasshoppers SAL 265,943 63 4,221 3,895 8% 56 Okotoks Dawgs WCBL 113,825 27 4,216 NA NA 57 Pen Blue Wahoos SL 281,972 67 4,209 4,068 3% 58 Omaha Storm Chasers IL 294,511 71 4,148 3,831 8% 59 San Antonio Missions TL 272,144 66 4,123 3,231 28% 60 Augusta GreenJackets CarL 262,172 64 4,096 3,712 10% 61 Fred Nationals CarL 260,546 64 4,071 3,492 17% 62 Fresno Grizzlies CalL 261,652 65 4,025 2,940 37% 63 Chicago Dogs AA 191,984 48 4,000 3,051 31% 64 Charleston RiverDogs CarL 151,491 63 3,992 3,660 9% 65 SLand Space Cowboys PCL 285,827 72 3,970 3,412 16% 66 Schaumburg Boomers FL 221,907 56 3,963 3,415 16% 67t Myrtle Beach Pelicans CarL 247,926 63 3,935 3,504 12% 67t Birmingham Barons SL 266,921 68 3,925 4,132 -5% 69 Corpus Christi Hooks TL 257,991 66 3,909 3,694 6% 70 Akron RubberDucks EL 253,735 65 3,904 3,652 7% 71 Springfield Cardinals TL 259,044 69 3,754 2,918 29% 72 Spokane Indians NWL 231,081 61 3,668 2,511 46% 73 Harrisburg Senators EL 244,433 68 3,595 2,893 24% 74 Ogden Raptors PL 162,796 46 3,540 3,407 4% 75 NW Arkansas Naturals TL 240,615 68 3,538 2,736 29% 76 Lan Barnstormers AtL 222,167 64 3,471 3,087 12% 77 Fay Woodpeckers CarL 214,470 62 3,459 3,039 14% 78 Midland Rockhounds TL 266,249 66 3,428 3,155 9% 79 Winnipeg Goldeyes AA 163,893 48 3,414 1,107 208% 80 Columbia Fireflies CarL 217,225 64 3,394 2,742 24% 81 Wis Timber Rattlers ML 206,805 61 3,390 2,797 21% 82 Memphis Redbirds IL 239,605 71 3,375 3,054 11% 83 Boise Hawks PL 157,351 47 3,348 2,673 25% 84 Wichita Wind Surge TL 220,528 66 3,341 4,021 -17% 85 Chattanooga Lookouts SL 213,685 66 3,238 2,626 23% 86 Gary-SS RailCats AA 152,894 48 3,185 2,636 21% 87 Lincoln Saltdogs AA 144,494 47 3,074 2,763 11% 88 F-M RedHawks AA 147,073 48 3,064 2,746 12% 89 Portland Pickles WCL 72,273 24 3,011 1,833 64% 90 Gwinnett Stripers IL 216,177 73 2,961 2,754 8% 91 Kann Cannon Ballers CarL 192,161 66 2,912 2,701 8% 92 S. Md. Blue Crabs AtL 174,293 60 2,905 2,811 3% 93 Salem Red Sox CarL 181,287 63 2,878 2,299 25% 94 HV Renegades SAL 184,055 64 2,876 2,243 28% 95 Lake County Captains ML 169,574 59 2,874 2,253 28% 96 State College Spikes MLBDL 111,617 39 2,862 2,982 -4% 97 Elmira Pioneers PGL 62,578 22 2,844 2,372 20% 98 Great Lakes Loons ML 174,050 62 2,807 2,153 30% 99 Asheville Tourists SAL 172,726 63 2,742 2,329 18% 100 Brooklyn Cyclones SAL 167,846 62 2,707 1,889 43% 101 Joliet Slammers FL 137,988 51 2,706 1,831 48% 102 Bowie Baysox EL 174,537 65 2,685 2,336 15% 103 QC River Bandits ML 170,731 64 2,668 2,815 -5% 104 Erie SeaWolves EL 175,810 66 2,664 2,552 4% 105 York Revolution AtL 172,519 65 2,654 2,067 28% 106 Tri-City ValleyCats FL 134,617 51 2,640 2,393 10% 107 New York Boulders FL 139,628 53 2,635 2,266 16% 109 Quebec Capitales FL 141,618 54 2,623 2,191 20% 109 Chatham Anglers CCL 53,725 21 2,558 2,213 16% 110 Clinton LumberKings ProL 76,402 30 2,546 2,329 9% 111 Montgomery Biscuits SL 156,356 62 2,522 2,598 -3% 112 Delmarva Shorebirds CarL 154,786 62 2,497 1,969 27% 113 Evansville Otters FL 122,516 50 2,451 1,700 44% 114 BG Hot Rods SAL 155,975 64 2,437 2,245 9% 115 Clearwater Threshers FSL 151,983 63 2,412 2,120 14% 116 St.Joseph Mustangs MINK 62,374 26 2,400 2,246 7% 117 Mississippi Braves SL 150,491 63 2,389 2,241 7% 118 Lexington Legends AtL 150,392 63 2,387 2,978 -20% 119 Macon Bacon CPL 64,143 27 2,376 2,149 11% 120 Bing Rumble Ponies EL 246,679 62 2,366 2,246 5% 121 Hillsboro Hops NWL 150,792 64 2,356 1,871 26% 122 Newport Gulls NECBL 51,608 22 2,346 2,435 -4% 123 Edmonton Riverhawks WCL 63,221 27 2,342 NA NA 124 Biloxi Shuckers SL 148,865 64 2,326 2,241 4% 125 Kalamazoo Growlers NthWL 80,052 35 2,287 1,866 23% 126 TC Pit Spitters NthWL 81,634 36 2,268 1,652 37% 127 Eugene Emeralds NWL 136,360 61 2,235 1,631 37% 128 MV Scrappers MLBDL 87,441 40 2,186 2,360 -7% 129 La Crosse Loggers NthWL 78,496 36 2,180 2,043 7% 130 Carolina Mudcats CarL 138,579 64 2,165 1,867 16% 131 Cedar Rapids Kernels ML 136,360 63 2,164 1,757 23% 132 Florence Y’alls FL 107,877 50 2,158 1,555 39% 133 Inland Empire 66ers CalL 141,792 66 2,148 1,535 40% 134 Peninsula Pilots CPL 51,137 24 2,131 1,200 78% 135 Kenosha Kingfish NthWL 73,946 35 2,113 1,876 13% 136 Idaho Falls Chukars PL 101,285 48 2,111 2,333 -10% 137t Kansas City Monarchs AA 105,302 50 2,106 2,087 1% 137t JC Doughboys AppL 56,866 27 2,106 2,277 -8% 139 RC Quakes CalL 138,533 66 2,099 1,296 62% 140 Peoria Chiefs ML 135,784 65 2,089 1,223 71% 141 Ver Lake Monsters FCBL 72,635 35 2,075 1,706 22% 142 Billings Mustangs PL 94,563 46 2,056 2,473 -17% 143 Chillicothe Paints ProL 65,776 32 2,055 2,236 -8% 144 Rocky Mountain Vibes PL 96,134 47 2,046 2,836 -28% 145 Wash Wild Things FL 106,043 52 2,040 1,717 19% 146 Everett AquaSox NWL 128,836 65 1,982 1,829 8% 147 Aberdeen IronBirds SAL 121,916 62 1,966 1,869 5% 148 Charleston Dirty Birds AtL 119,598 61 1,961 1,581 24% 149 Lake Erie Crushers FL 99,656 51 1,955 1,592 23% 150 Wilmington Blue Rocks SAL 118,754 61 1,947 1,381 41% 151 Bellingham Bells WCL 48,284 25 1,931 1,411 37% 152 Victoria HarbourCats WCL 51,812 27 1,919 NA NA 153 High Point Rockers AtL 124,010 66 1,879 1,898 -1% 154 Orleans Firebirds CCL 39,425 21 1,877 1,922 -2% 155 Lake C DockHounds AA 93,711 50 1,874 NA NA 156 Bismarck Larks NthWL 66,673 36 1,852 1,751 6% 157 Visalia Rawhide CalL 121,006 66 1,833 1,327 38% 158 Corvallis Knights WCL 49,110 27 1,819 1,425 28% 159 KY Wild Health Genomes AtL 102,502 57 1,798 NA NA 160 Batavia Muckdogs PGL 41,357 23 1,798 1,778 1% 161 Burl Sock Puppets AppL 50,565 29 1,751 1,663 5% 162 Vermont Mountaineers NECBL 34,950 20 1,748 1,425 23% 163t San Jose Giants CalL 115,074 60 1,744 1,043 67% 163t Tri-City Dust Devils NWL 108,136 62 1,744 1,134 54% 165 Missoula Paddleheads PL 83,619 48 1,743 1,640 6% 166 Stockton Ports CalL 114,480 66 1,735 1,311 32% 167 Glaicier Range Riders PL 83,217 48 1,734 NA NA 168 Kingsport Axmen AppL 43,109 25 1,724 1,227 41% 169 Harwich Mariners CCL 36,159 21 1,722 1,720 0% 170 Milwaukee Milkmen AA 86,028 50 1,721 1,564 10% 171 New Britain Bees FCBL 51,053 30 1,702 1,087 57% 172 Hickory Crawdads SAL 105,378 62 1,700 1,638 4% 173 WC ThunderBolts FL 84,564 51 1,659 1,414 17% 174 Gast Honey Hunters AtL 101,471 62 1,637 1,973 -17% 175 Beloit Sky Carp ML 102,794 63 1,632 806 102% 176 Cotuit Kettleers CCL 33,828 21 1,611 1,646 -2% 177 Y-D Red Sox CCL 33,613 21 1,601 987 62% 178 Sussex Co. Miners FL 79,833 50 1,597 1,662 -4% 179 Falmouth Commodores CCL 33,405 21 1,591 1,602 -1% 180 Lake Elsinore Storm CalL 102,950 65 1,584 1,729 -8% 181 FM Mighty Mussels FSL 86,987 55 1,582 1,438 10% 182 Wmsport Crosscutters MLBDL 58,438 37 1,579 1,277 24% 183 Martha’s Vny Sharks NECBL 34,734 22 1,579 1,421 11% 184 Daytona Tortugas FSL 91,156 58 1,572 1,345 17% 185 Worcester Bravehearts FCBL 47,085 30 1,570 1,229 28% 186 Green Bay Rockers NthWL 56,189 36 1,561 1,445 8% 187 Greeneville Flyboys AppL 43,656 28 1,559 1,233 26% 188 Mankato MoonDogs NthWL 55,734 36 1,548 1,365 13% 189 Pulaski River Turtles AppL 40,197 26 1,546 3,120 -50% 190 Lafayette Aviators ProL 44,511 29 1,539 1,366 13% 191 Gateway Grizzlies FL 76,864 50 1,538 1,419 8% 192 St. Cloud Rox NthWL 55,016 36 1,528 1,407 9% 193 Grand Junction Rockies PL 73,277 48 1,527 1,634 -7% 194 DE Wood Ducks CarL 98,328 65 1,513 1,528 -1% 195 Lynchburg Hillcats CarL 91,232 61 1,496 1,173 28% 196 Keene Swamp Bats NECBL 32,892 22 1,495 1,089 37% 197 Danville Dans ProL 44,181 30 1,473 1,794 -18% 198 SS-T T-Bolts CalR 21,852 15 1,457 234 523% 199 Nashua Silver Knights FCBL 43,323 30 1,444 1,148 26% 200 Modesto Nuts CalL 94,253 66 1,428 781 83% 201 Rome Braves SAL 89,176 63 1,415 1,540 -8% 202 Great Falls Voyagers PL 64,786 47 1,379 1,431 -4% 203 Wilmington Sharks CPL 41,315 30 1,377 1,298 6% 204 Norwich Sea Unicorns FCBL 43,737 32 1,367 838 63% 205 Auburn Doubledays PGL 32,429 24 1,351 230 487% 206t Lex County Blowfish CPL 38,875 29 1,341 1,163 15% 206t Bend Elks WCL 36,216 27 1,341 755 78% 208 Cleburne Railroaders AA 65,062 49 1,328 1,022 30% 209 Trois-Rivieres Aigles FL 67,419 51 1,322 NA NA 210 Hyannis Harbor Hawks CCL 27,721 21 1,320 2,018 -35% 211 S’field Lucky H’shoes ProL 39,036 30 1,301 1,074 21% 212 Sylvan Lake Gulls WCBL 36,136 28 1,291 NA NA 213 Geneva Red Wings PGL 17,954 14 1,282 NA NA 214 SI Ferry Hawks AtL 76,759 60 1,279 NA NA 215 Brewster Whitecaps CCL 26,688 21 1,271 1,182 8% 216 Eau Claire Express NthWL 45,555 36 1,265 1,080 17% 217 Ottawa Titans FL 64,979 52 1,250 NA NA 218t Florence Flamingos CPL 25,632 21 1,221 791 54% 218t Wausau Woodchucks NthWL 43,957 36 1,221 1,178 4% 220 Sioux Falls Canaries AA 59,425 49 1,213 1,536 -21% 221 Danville Otterbots AppL 32,450 27 1,202 990 21% 222 Port Angeles Lefties WCL 31,169 26 1,199 823 46% 223 Wilson Tobs CPL 32,295 27 1,196 1,102 9% 224 M. Hat Mavericks WCBL 32,986 28 1,178 NA NA 225 St. Lucie Mets FSL 71,213 61 1,167 861 36% 226t Morehead City Marlins CPL 29,007 25 1,160 1,142 2% 226t N. Shore Navigators NECBL 22,039 19 1,160 945 23% 228 Sioux City Explorers AA 52,121 47 1,109 1,128 -2% 229 Nanaimo NightOwls WCL 27,357 25 1,094 NA NA 230 Bourne Braves CCL 22,595 21 1,076 1,079 0% 231 Brockton Rox FCBL 32,003 30 1,067 543 97% 232t Wareham Gatemen CCL 22,050 21 1,050 603 74% 232t H.S. Salamanders CPL 34,649 33 1,050 1,013 4% 234 Wis Rapids Rafters NthWL 37,548 36 1,043 1,101 -5% 235 Ridgefield Raptors WCL 28,054 27 1,039 914 14% 236 W. Va. Black Bears MLBDL 39,232 38 1,032 NA NA 237 New Jersey Jackals FL 52,086 51 1,022 1,041 -2% 238 Rochester Honkers NthWL 35,443 36 985 834 18% 239t Willmar Stingers NthWL 35,170 36 977 935 4% 239t Burlington Bees ProL 29,320 30 977 896 9% 241 Tri-City Chili Peppers CPL 27,306 28 975 840 16% 242 Walla Walla Sweets WCL 25,203 26 969 655 48% 243 Lakeshore Chinooks NthWL 34,189 36 950 944 1% 244 Kelowna Falcons WCL 22,722 24 947 NA NA 245 Quincy Gems ProL 29,231 31 943 785 20% 246 FdLc Dock Spiders NthWL 33,898 36 942 853 10% 247 O’Fallon Hoots ProL 28,146 30 938 987 -5% 248 Waterloo Bucks NthWL 33,204 36 922 840 10% 249 Ebethton River Riders AppL 24,760 27 917 832 10% 250 Tampa Tarpons FSL 46,627 51 914 657 39% 251 W. Nebraska Pioneers IndL 26,762 30 892 931 -4% 252 Rockford Rivets NthWL 31,463 36 874 720 21% 253 Bradenton Marauders FSL 56,522 65 870 708 23% 254 Yakima Valley Pippins WCL 22,358 26 860 588 46% 255 Westfield Starfires FCBL 23,108 27 856 686 25% 256 Pittsfield Suns FCBL 22,552 31 824 901 -9% 257 BC Battle Jacks NthWL 27,978 35 799 683 17% 258 Wenatchee AppleSox WCL 20,671 26 795 434 83% 259 Kokomo Jackrabbits NthWL 28,509 36 792 798 -1% 260 Martinsville Mustangs CPL 20,317 26 781 497 57% 261 S Ohio Copperheads GLSCL 13,796 18 766 NA NA 262 Kamloops NorthPaws WCL 19,007 25 760 NA NA 263 N. Platte Plainsmen IndL 18,501 25 740 NA NA 264 Duluth Huskies NthWL 26,148 36 726 664 9% 265 Fort McMurray Giants WCBL 19,431 27 720 NA NA 266 Casper Horseheads IndL 20,115 28 718 720 0% 267 HP-T’ville HiToms CPL 18,652 27 691 801 -14% 268 Princeton Whistlepigs AppL 16,446 24 685 679 1% 269 Normal CornBelters ProL 20,129 30 671 732 -8% 270t Jupiter Hammerheads FSL 42,156 63 669 696 -4% 270t IL Valley Pistol Shrimp ProL 20,062 30 669 598 12% 272t Bfld Ridge Runners AppL 15,228 23 662 717 -8% 272t Regina Red Sox WCBL 17,204 26 662 NA NA 274t Badlands Big Sticks IndL 19,803 30 660 685 -4% 274t U Valley Nighthawks NECBL 13,859 21 660 578 14% 276 Charlottesville TomSox VBL 11,757 18 653 687 -5% 277 Bristol Blues NECBL 13,620 22 619 336 84% 278 Lakeland Flying Tigers FSL 35,855 58 618 498 24% 279 Palm Beach Cardinals FSL 36,880 61 605 981 -38% 280 Cowlitz Black Bears WCL 15,911 27 589 498 18% 281 Ocean State Waves NECBL 12,894 22 586 525 12% 282 Forest City Owls CPL 14,238 25 570 388 47% 283 Bristol State Liners AppL 12,440 23 541 1,187 -54% 284 REX Baseball ProL 15,838 30 528 684 -23% 285 Asheboro Zookeepers CPL 13,694 26 527 893 -41% 286 Leesburg Lightning FCSL 8,062 16 504 430 17% 287 Alton River Dragons ProL 16,382 33 496 458 8% 288 Bethesda Big Train CalR 8,207 17 483 447 8% 289 Johnstown Mill Rats ProL 13,909 30 464 284 63% 290 Cape Catfish ProL 13,392 29 462 543 -15% 291t Hamilton Joes GLSCL 9,174 20 459 260 77% 291t Sanford Mainers NECBL 9,638 21 459 477 -4% 293 Spearfish Sasquatch IndL 13,491 30 450 419 7% 294 Olean Oilers NYCBL 6,800 17 400 NA NA 295 Hastings Sodbusters IndL 10,425 27 386 480 -20% 296 M Jaw Miller Express WCBL 10,376 27 384 NA NA 297 Dunedin Blue Jays FSL 24,402 64 381 193 97% 298 Edmonton Prospects WCBL 9,659 26 372 NA NA 299 Lima Locos GLSCL 6,132 17 361 297 22% 300 West Virginia Miners ProL 9,712 27 360 312 15% 301 Champion City Kings ProL 10,213 30 340 378 -10% 302t Richmond Jazz GLSCL 5,969 18 332 192 73% 302t Lethbridge Bulls WCBL 8,961 27 332 NA NA 304 Danbury Westerners NECBL 6,820 21 325 286 14% 305 Muskegon Clippers GLSCL 5,814 18 323 NA NA 306 Front Royal Cardinals VBL 5,653 18 314 304 3% 307 N.A. SteepleCats NECBL 6,260 20 313 389 -20% 308 Cropdusters Baseball CalR 5,230 17 308 NA NA 309 Valley Blue Sox NECBL 6,721 22 306 759 -60% 310 Mystic Schooners NECBL 6,398 21 305 107 185% 311 Canyon County Spuds IndL 8,818 29 304 73 316% 312 Swift Current 57s WCBL 7,876 27 292 NA NA 313 Brooks Bombers WCBL 6,964 25 279 NA NA 314 Cincinnati Steam GLSCL 4,250 16 266 221 20% 315 Winn Muskrats NECBL 5,164 20 258 226 14% 316 Watertown Rapids PGL 5,891 23 256 NA NA 317 Genesee Rapids NYCBL 4,281 18 238 204 17% 318 Gem City Bison IndL 6,260 27 232 NA NA 319 Springfield Drifters WCL 5,447 26 210 NA NA 320 Hornell Streamers NYCBL 3,701 18 206 92 124% 321t Alexandria Aces CalR 3,457 17 203 97 109% 321t Winchester Royals VBL 3,659 18 203 329 -38% 323 New Market Rebels VBL 3,491 19 184 245 -25% 324 Gaithersburg Giants CalR 3,103 17 183 32 472% 325 Waynesboro Generals VBL 2,941 18 163 385 -58% 326 D.C. Grays CalR 2,732 18 152 92 65% 327 Grand Lake Mariners GLSCL 2,373 18 132 101 31% 328 Utica Blue Sox PGL 2,183 21 104 NA NA 329 South County Braves CalR 1,404 17 83 26 219% 330 Fremont Moo IndL 1,592 28 57 238 -76% 331 Rochester Ridgemen NYCBL 860 17 51 52 -2% 332 Michigan Monarchs GLSCL 583 17 34 152 -78% 333 Weyburn Beavers WCBL 649 26 25 NA NA 334 Newark Pilots PGL 477 21 23 NA NA 335 Wdstock River Bandits VBL 359 18 20 NA NA 336 Jet Box Baseball Club GLSCL 330 17 19 36 -47%

AA = American Association (MLB Partner League)

AppL = Appalachian League (summer collegiate)

AtL = Atlantic League (MLB Partner League)

CalL = California League (MiLB)

CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League

CarL = Carolina League (MiLB)

CCL = Cape Cod League (summer collegiate)

CPL = Coastal Plain League (summer collegiate)

EL = Eastern League (MiLB)

FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League (summer collegiate)

FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League (summer collegiate)

FL = Frontier League (MLB Partner League)

FSL = Florida State League (MiLB)

GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League (summer collegiate)

IL = International League (MiLB)

INDL = Independence League (summer collegiate)

MINK = M.I.N.K. League (summer collegiate)

ML = Midwest League (MiLB)

MLBDL = MLB Draft League (summer collegiate)

NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League (summer collegiate)

NthWL = Northwoods League (summer collegiate)

NWL = Northwest League (MiLB)

NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League (summer collegiate)

PCL = Pacific Coast League (MiLB)

PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (summer collegiate)

PL = Pioneer League (MLB Partner League)

ProL = Prospect League (summer collegiate)

SAL = South Atlantic (Sally) League (MiLB)

SL = Southern League (MiLB)

TL = Texas League (MiLB)

VBL = Valley Baseball League (summer collegiate)

WCBL = Western Canadian Baseball League (summer collegiate)

WCL = West Coast League (summer collegiate)

