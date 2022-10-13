2022 MiLB/Partner League/SC attendance by average

We conclude our series of stories on 2022 attendance with our master compilation of numbers posted by Minor League Baseball, MLB Partner Leagues and summer-collegiate teams, ranked by average per game.
This list of 336 teams covers a broad range of the baseball community across three levels:
- Minor League Baseball (California League, Carolina League, Eastern League, Florida State League, International League, Midwest League, Northwest League, Pacific Coast League, South Atlantic (Sally) League, Southern League, Texas League)
- MLB Partner Leagues (American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League, Pioneer League)
- Summer-collegiate leagues (Appalachian League, Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, Cape Cod League, Coastal Plain League, Futures Collegiate Baseball League, Florida Collegiate Summer League, Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, Independence League, M.I.N.K. League, MLB Draft League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Northwoods League, New York Collegiate Baseball League, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, Prospect League, Valley Baseball League, Western Canadian Baseball League, West Coast League)
This represents a wide range of markets, business models, size of operations and player experiences. Topping this list are MiLB teams, which is no surprise: these are the teams and front offices in the largest U.S. markets, including some MLB markets and other big markets that could legitimately host Major League Baseball. MLB Partner Leagues are a mix of former independent leagues and former MiLB leagues, along with several teams not making the final MLB list of 120 MiB teams. (Kane County and Trenton most notably did not make the list, and both had notably good 2022 seasons.) About half of the teams on this list represent summer-collegiate ball, which itself represents a wide range of markets and operating philosophies. A few of the summer-collegiate leagues represent former MiLB leagues and teams, while other summer-collegiate leagues have an affiliation with Major League Baseball, and many of these teams play in former MiLB ballparks. And there are certainly blurs within these classifications, with several MiLB teams owning summer-collegiate teams, and one summer-collegiate league, the MLB Draft League, playing a hybrid model with collegiate players in the beginning of the season and pre-pro players at the end.
No surprise that we see some huge jumps in 2022 attendance: this season saw COVID protection diminish as an operating consideration, and baseball is a prime tool for many seeking a return to normalcy. The 2021 season saw many teams beginning the season with limited capacities and no group seating, which certainly impacted the numbers. Now, at the end of 2022, we can see we are much closer to a return to normalcy, with many operators and owners looking forward to a better 2023.
This is not a full accounting of the baseball world. There are independent and summer-collegiate leagues unrepresented here; we only track leagues that report attendance and charge admission. We track MLB attendance separately.
|#
|TEAM
|LGE
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|21AV
|+/-
|1
|Dayton Dragons
|ML
|444,346
|56
|7,935
|6,258
|27%
|2
|Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|IL
|544,220
|71
|7,665
|5,842
|31%
|3
|Columbus Clippers
|IL
|534,393
|70
|7,634
|6,457
|18%
|4
|Nashville Sounds
|IL
|555,576
|73
|7,611
|6,721
|13%
|5
|Indianapolis Indians
|IL
|534,610
|72
|7,425
|5,799
|28%
|6
|Worcester Red Sox
|IL
|532,152
|73
|7,290
|6,145
|19%
|7
|Charlotte Knights
|IL
|531,465
|73
|7,280
|5,569
|31%
|8
|Albuquerque Isotopes
|PCL
|515,498
|73
|7,062
|5,145
|37%
|9
|Las Vegas Aviators
|PCL
|518,221
|75
|6,910
|6,590
|5%
|10
|Buffalo Bisons
|IL
|451,859
|66
|6,846
|3,187
|115%
|11
|El Paso Chihuahuas
|PCL
|496,805
|74
|6,714
|6,407
|5%
|12
|St. Paul Saints
|IL
|473,911
|72
|6,582
|6,052
|9%
|13
|Durham Bulls
|IL
|472,090
|75
|6,295
|5,093
|24%
|14
|Rochester Red Wings
|IL
|432,580
|70
|6,180
|3,728
|66%
|15
|Rich Flying Squirrels
|EL
|406,560
|66
|6,160
|4,828
|28%
|16
|Hartford Yard Goats
|EL
|402,123
|67
|6,002
|5,138
|17%
|17
|Iowa Cubs
|IL
|437,543
|74
|5,913
|5,246
|13%
|18
|Salt Lake Bees
|PCL
|434,616
|74
|5,873
|4,847
|21%
|19
|Toledo Mud Hens
|IL
|426,499
|73
|5,842
|4,763
|23%
|20
|Portland Sea Dogs
|EL
|379,100
|66
|5,744
|4,204
|37%
|21
|Louisville Bats
|IL
|424,035
|74
|5,730
|4,565
|26%
|22
|OKC Dodgers
|PCL
|410,730
|73
|5,626
|4,846
|16%
|23
|Reading Fightin Phils
|EL
|368,068
|66
|5,577
|4,626
|21%
|24
|Madison Mallards
|NthWL
|199,785
|36
|5,550
|3,450
|61%
|25
|W Michigan Whitecaps
|ML
|337,167
|61
|5,527
|3,932
|41%
|26
|Round Rock Express
|PCL
|412,988
|75
|5,507
|4,777
|15%
|27
|Tulsa Drillers
|TL
|357,200
|65
|5,495
|5,089
|8%
|28
|Amarillo Sod Poodles
|TL
|379,039
|69
|5,493
|5,453
|1%
|29
|Somerset Patriots
|EL
|351,142
|67
|5,241
|3,947
|33%
|30
|Vancouver Canadians
|NWL
|313,256
|61
|5,135
|268
|1816%
|31
|Kane County Cougars
|AA
|248,354
|49
|5,068
|3,554
|43%
|32
|Fort Wayne TinCaps
|ML
|303,680
|60
|5,061
|3,777
|34%
|33
|RC Trash Pandas
|SL
|327,007
|65
|5,031
|5,726
|-12%
|34
|Tacoma Rainiers
|PCL
|366,469
|73
|5,020
|3,900
|29%
|35
|Frisco RoughRiders
|TL
|341,254
|68
|5,018
|4,828
|4%
|36
|Trenton Thunder
|MLBDL
|195,610
|39
|5,016
|NA
|NA
|37
|Norfolk Tides
|IL
|365,292
|73
|5,004
|4,303
|16%
|38
|J’ville Jumbo Shrimp
|IL
|358,094
|72
|4,974
|4,184
|19%
|39
|Sacramento River Cats
|PCL
|372,769
|75
|4,970
|3,994
|24%
|40
|Greenville Drive
|SAL
|317,150
|65
|4,879
|4,125
|18%
|41
|Reno Aces
|PCL
|336,079
|70
|4,801
|4,178
|15%
|42
|Syracuse Mets
|IL
|335,490
|70
|4,793
|3,845
|25%
|43
|SWB RailRiders
|IL
|331,286
|71
|4,666
|4,079
|14%
|44
|Lansing Lugnuts
|ML
|288,840
|62
|4,659
|3,429
|36%
|45
|Long Island Ducks
|AtL
|285,888
|63
|4,538
|4,002
|13%
|46
|Winston-Salem Dash
|SAL
|287,529
|64
|4,493
|3,620
|24%
|47
|Arkansas Travelers
|TL
|300,042
|67
|4,478
|3,645
|23%
|48
|South Bend Cubs
|ML
|285,977
|64
|4,468
|3,679
|21%
|49
|Frederick Keys
|MLBDL
|154,711
|35
|4,422
|4,179
|6%
|50
|NH Fisher Cats
|EL
|282,514
|65
|4,346
|3,402
|28%
|51
|Altoona Curve
|EL
|285,777
|66
|4,330
|4,032
|7%
|52
|Tennessee Smokies
|SL
|294,334
|68
|4,328
|4,313
|0%
|53
|JS BlueClaws
|SAL
|256,141
|60
|4,269
|2,743
|56%
|54
|Savannah Bananas
|CPL
|102,133
|24
|4,256
|3,757
|13%
|55
|G’boro Grasshoppers
|SAL
|265,943
|63
|4,221
|3,895
|8%
|56
|Okotoks Dawgs
|WCBL
|113,825
|27
|4,216
|NA
|NA
|57
|Pen Blue Wahoos
|SL
|281,972
|67
|4,209
|4,068
|3%
|58
|Omaha Storm Chasers
|IL
|294,511
|71
|4,148
|3,831
|8%
|59
|San Antonio Missions
|TL
|272,144
|66
|4,123
|3,231
|28%
|60
|Augusta GreenJackets
|CarL
|262,172
|64
|4,096
|3,712
|10%
|61
|Fred Nationals
|CarL
|260,546
|64
|4,071
|3,492
|17%
|62
|Fresno Grizzlies
|CalL
|261,652
|65
|4,025
|2,940
|37%
|63
|Chicago Dogs
|AA
|191,984
|48
|4,000
|3,051
|31%
|64
|Charleston RiverDogs
|CarL
|151,491
|63
|3,992
|3,660
|9%
|65
|SLand Space Cowboys
|PCL
|285,827
|72
|3,970
|3,412
|16%
|66
|Schaumburg Boomers
|FL
|221,907
|56
|3,963
|3,415
|16%
|67t
|Myrtle Beach Pelicans
|CarL
|247,926
|63
|3,935
|3,504
|12%
|67t
|Birmingham Barons
|SL
|266,921
|68
|3,925
|4,132
|-5%
|69
|Corpus Christi Hooks
|TL
|257,991
|66
|3,909
|3,694
|6%
|70
|Akron RubberDucks
|EL
|253,735
|65
|3,904
|3,652
|7%
|71
|Springfield Cardinals
|TL
|259,044
|69
|3,754
|2,918
|29%
|72
|Spokane Indians
|NWL
|231,081
|61
|3,668
|2,511
|46%
|73
|Harrisburg Senators
|EL
|244,433
|68
|3,595
|2,893
|24%
|74
|Ogden Raptors
|PL
|162,796
|46
|3,540
|3,407
|4%
|75
|NW Arkansas Naturals
|TL
|240,615
|68
|3,538
|2,736
|29%
|76
|Lan Barnstormers
|AtL
|222,167
|64
|3,471
|3,087
|12%
|77
|Fay Woodpeckers
|CarL
|214,470
|62
|3,459
|3,039
|14%
|78
|Midland Rockhounds
|TL
|266,249
|66
|3,428
|3,155
|9%
|79
|Winnipeg Goldeyes
|AA
|163,893
|48
|3,414
|1,107
|208%
|80
|Columbia Fireflies
|CarL
|217,225
|64
|3,394
|2,742
|24%
|81
|Wis Timber Rattlers
|ML
|206,805
|61
|3,390
|2,797
|21%
|82
|Memphis Redbirds
|IL
|239,605
|71
|3,375
|3,054
|11%
|83
|Boise Hawks
|PL
|157,351
|47
|3,348
|2,673
|25%
|84
|Wichita Wind Surge
|TL
|220,528
|66
|3,341
|4,021
|-17%
|85
|Chattanooga Lookouts
|SL
|213,685
|66
|3,238
|2,626
|23%
|86
|Gary-SS RailCats
|AA
|152,894
|48
|3,185
|2,636
|21%
|87
|Lincoln Saltdogs
|AA
|144,494
|47
|3,074
|2,763
|11%
|88
|F-M RedHawks
|AA
|147,073
|48
|3,064
|2,746
|12%
|89
|Portland Pickles
|WCL
|72,273
|24
|3,011
|1,833
|64%
|90
|Gwinnett Stripers
|IL
|216,177
|73
|2,961
|2,754
|8%
|91
|Kann Cannon Ballers
|CarL
|192,161
|66
|2,912
|2,701
|8%
|92
|S. Md. Blue Crabs
|AtL
|174,293
|60
|2,905
|2,811
|3%
|93
|Salem Red Sox
|CarL
|181,287
|63
|2,878
|2,299
|25%
|94
|HV Renegades
|SAL
|184,055
|64
|2,876
|2,243
|28%
|95
|Lake County Captains
|ML
|169,574
|59
|2,874
|2,253
|28%
|96
|State College Spikes
|MLBDL
|111,617
|39
|2,862
|2,982
|-4%
|97
|Elmira Pioneers
|PGL
|62,578
|22
|2,844
|2,372
|20%
|98
|Great Lakes Loons
|ML
|174,050
|62
|2,807
|2,153
|30%
|99
|Asheville Tourists
|SAL
|172,726
|63
|2,742
|2,329
|18%
|100
|Brooklyn Cyclones
|SAL
|167,846
|62
|2,707
|1,889
|43%
|101
|Joliet Slammers
|FL
|137,988
|51
|2,706
|1,831
|48%
|102
|Bowie Baysox
|EL
|174,537
|65
|2,685
|2,336
|15%
|103
|QC River Bandits
|ML
|170,731
|64
|2,668
|2,815
|-5%
|104
|Erie SeaWolves
|EL
|175,810
|66
|2,664
|2,552
|4%
|105
|York Revolution
|AtL
|172,519
|65
|2,654
|2,067
|28%
|106
|Tri-City ValleyCats
|FL
|134,617
|51
|2,640
|2,393
|10%
|107
|New York Boulders
|FL
|139,628
|53
|2,635
|2,266
|16%
|109
|Quebec Capitales
|FL
|141,618
|54
|2,623
|2,191
|20%
|109
|Chatham Anglers
|CCL
|53,725
|21
|2,558
|2,213
|16%
|110
|Clinton LumberKings
|ProL
|76,402
|30
|2,546
|2,329
|9%
|111
|Montgomery Biscuits
|SL
|156,356
|62
|2,522
|2,598
|-3%
|112
|Delmarva Shorebirds
|CarL
|154,786
|62
|2,497
|1,969
|27%
|113
|Evansville Otters
|FL
|122,516
|50
|2,451
|1,700
|44%
|114
|BG Hot Rods
|SAL
|155,975
|64
|2,437
|2,245
|9%
|115
|Clearwater Threshers
|FSL
|151,983
|63
|2,412
|2,120
|14%
|116
|St.Joseph Mustangs
|MINK
|62,374
|26
|2,400
|2,246
|7%
|117
|Mississippi Braves
|SL
|150,491
|63
|2,389
|2,241
|7%
|118
|Lexington Legends
|AtL
|150,392
|63
|2,387
|2,978
|-20%
|119
|Macon Bacon
|CPL
|64,143
|27
|2,376
|2,149
|11%
|120
|Bing Rumble Ponies
|EL
|246,679
|62
|2,366
|2,246
|5%
|121
|Hillsboro Hops
|NWL
|150,792
|64
|2,356
|1,871
|26%
|122
|Newport Gulls
|NECBL
|51,608
|22
|2,346
|2,435
|-4%
|123
|Edmonton Riverhawks
|WCL
|63,221
|27
|2,342
|NA
|NA
|124
|Biloxi Shuckers
|SL
|148,865
|64
|2,326
|2,241
|4%
|125
|Kalamazoo Growlers
|NthWL
|80,052
|35
|2,287
|1,866
|23%
|126
|TC Pit Spitters
|NthWL
|81,634
|36
|2,268
|1,652
|37%
|127
|Eugene Emeralds
|NWL
|136,360
|61
|2,235
|1,631
|37%
|128
|MV Scrappers
|MLBDL
|87,441
|40
|2,186
|2,360
|-7%
|129
|La Crosse Loggers
|NthWL
|78,496
|36
|2,180
|2,043
|7%
|130
|Carolina Mudcats
|CarL
|138,579
|64
|2,165
|1,867
|16%
|131
|Cedar Rapids Kernels
|ML
|136,360
|63
|2,164
|1,757
|23%
|132
|Florence Y’alls
|FL
|107,877
|50
|2,158
|1,555
|39%
|133
|Inland Empire 66ers
|CalL
|141,792
|66
|2,148
|1,535
|40%
|134
|Peninsula Pilots
|CPL
|51,137
|24
|2,131
|1,200
|78%
|135
|Kenosha Kingfish
|NthWL
|73,946
|35
|2,113
|1,876
|13%
|136
|Idaho Falls Chukars
|PL
|101,285
|48
|2,111
|2,333
|-10%
|137t
|Kansas City Monarchs
|AA
|105,302
|50
|2,106
|2,087
|1%
|137t
|JC Doughboys
|AppL
|56,866
|27
|2,106
|2,277
|-8%
|139
|RC Quakes
|CalL
|138,533
|66
|2,099
|1,296
|62%
|140
|Peoria Chiefs
|ML
|135,784
|65
|2,089
|1,223
|71%
|141
|Ver Lake Monsters
|FCBL
|72,635
|35
|2,075
|1,706
|22%
|142
|Billings Mustangs
|PL
|94,563
|46
|2,056
|2,473
|-17%
|143
|Chillicothe Paints
|ProL
|65,776
|32
|2,055
|2,236
|-8%
|144
|Rocky Mountain Vibes
|PL
|96,134
|47
|2,046
|2,836
|-28%
|145
|Wash Wild Things
|FL
|106,043
|52
|2,040
|1,717
|19%
|146
|Everett AquaSox
|NWL
|128,836
|65
|1,982
|1,829
|8%
|147
|Aberdeen IronBirds
|SAL
|121,916
|62
|1,966
|1,869
|5%
|148
|Charleston Dirty Birds
|AtL
|119,598
|61
|1,961
|1,581
|24%
|149
|Lake Erie Crushers
|FL
|99,656
|51
|1,955
|1,592
|23%
|150
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|SAL
|118,754
|61
|1,947
|1,381
|41%
|151
|Bellingham Bells
|WCL
|48,284
|25
|1,931
|1,411
|37%
|152
|Victoria HarbourCats
|WCL
|51,812
|27
|1,919
|NA
|NA
|153
|High Point Rockers
|AtL
|124,010
|66
|1,879
|1,898
|-1%
|154
|Orleans Firebirds
|CCL
|39,425
|21
|1,877
|1,922
|-2%
|155
|Lake C DockHounds
|AA
|93,711
|50
|1,874
|NA
|NA
|156
|Bismarck Larks
|NthWL
|66,673
|36
|1,852
|1,751
|6%
|157
|Visalia Rawhide
|CalL
|121,006
|66
|1,833
|1,327
|38%
|158
|Corvallis Knights
|WCL
|49,110
|27
|1,819
|1,425
|28%
|159
|KY Wild Health Genomes
|AtL
|102,502
|57
|1,798
|NA
|NA
|160
|Batavia Muckdogs
|PGL
|41,357
|23
|1,798
|1,778
|1%
|161
|Burl Sock Puppets
|AppL
|50,565
|29
|1,751
|1,663
|5%
|162
|Vermont Mountaineers
|NECBL
|34,950
|20
|1,748
|1,425
|23%
|163t
|San Jose Giants
|CalL
|115,074
|60
|1,744
|1,043
|67%
|163t
|Tri-City Dust Devils
|NWL
|108,136
|62
|1,744
|1,134
|54%
|165
|Missoula Paddleheads
|PL
|83,619
|48
|1,743
|1,640
|6%
|166
|Stockton Ports
|CalL
|114,480
|66
|1,735
|1,311
|32%
|167
|Glaicier Range Riders
|PL
|83,217
|48
|1,734
|NA
|NA
|168
|Kingsport Axmen
|AppL
|43,109
|25
|1,724
|1,227
|41%
|169
|Harwich Mariners
|CCL
|36,159
|21
|1,722
|1,720
|0%
|170
|Milwaukee Milkmen
|AA
|86,028
|50
|1,721
|1,564
|10%
|171
|New Britain Bees
|FCBL
|51,053
|30
|1,702
|1,087
|57%
|172
|Hickory Crawdads
|SAL
|105,378
|62
|1,700
|1,638
|4%
|173
|WC ThunderBolts
|FL
|84,564
|51
|1,659
|1,414
|17%
|174
|Gast Honey Hunters
|AtL
|101,471
|62
|1,637
|1,973
|-17%
|175
|Beloit Sky Carp
|ML
|102,794
|63
|1,632
|806
|102%
|176
|Cotuit Kettleers
|CCL
|33,828
|21
|1,611
|1,646
|-2%
|177
|Y-D Red Sox
|CCL
|33,613
|21
|1,601
|987
|62%
|178
|Sussex Co. Miners
|FL
|79,833
|50
|1,597
|1,662
|-4%
|179
|Falmouth Commodores
|CCL
|33,405
|21
|1,591
|1,602
|-1%
|180
|Lake Elsinore Storm
|CalL
|102,950
|65
|1,584
|1,729
|-8%
|181
|FM Mighty Mussels
|FSL
|86,987
|55
|1,582
|1,438
|10%
|182
|Wmsport Crosscutters
|MLBDL
|58,438
|37
|1,579
|1,277
|24%
|183
|Martha’s Vny Sharks
|NECBL
|34,734
|22
|1,579
|1,421
|11%
|184
|Daytona Tortugas
|FSL
|91,156
|58
|1,572
|1,345
|17%
|185
|Worcester Bravehearts
|FCBL
|47,085
|30
|1,570
|1,229
|28%
|186
|Green Bay Rockers
|NthWL
|56,189
|36
|1,561
|1,445
|8%
|187
|Greeneville Flyboys
|AppL
|43,656
|28
|1,559
|1,233
|26%
|188
|Mankato MoonDogs
|NthWL
|55,734
|36
|1,548
|1,365
|13%
|189
|Pulaski River Turtles
|AppL
|40,197
|26
|1,546
|3,120
|-50%
|190
|Lafayette Aviators
|ProL
|44,511
|29
|1,539
|1,366
|13%
|191
|Gateway Grizzlies
|FL
|76,864
|50
|1,538
|1,419
|8%
|192
|St. Cloud Rox
|NthWL
|55,016
|36
|1,528
|1,407
|9%
|193
|Grand Junction Rockies
|PL
|73,277
|48
|1,527
|1,634
|-7%
|194
|DE Wood Ducks
|CarL
|98,328
|65
|1,513
|1,528
|-1%
|195
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|CarL
|91,232
|61
|1,496
|1,173
|28%
|196
|Keene Swamp Bats
|NECBL
|32,892
|22
|1,495
|1,089
|37%
|197
|Danville Dans
|ProL
|44,181
|30
|1,473
|1,794
|-18%
|198
|SS-T T-Bolts
|CalR
|21,852
|15
|1,457
|234
|523%
|199
|Nashua Silver Knights
|FCBL
|43,323
|30
|1,444
|1,148
|26%
|200
|Modesto Nuts
|CalL
|94,253
|66
|1,428
|781
|83%
|201
|Rome Braves
|SAL
|89,176
|63
|1,415
|1,540
|-8%
|202
|Great Falls Voyagers
|PL
|64,786
|47
|1,379
|1,431
|-4%
|203
|Wilmington Sharks
|CPL
|41,315
|30
|1,377
|1,298
|6%
|204
|Norwich Sea Unicorns
|FCBL
|43,737
|32
|1,367
|838
|63%
|205
|Auburn Doubledays
|PGL
|32,429
|24
|1,351
|230
|487%
|206t
|Lex County Blowfish
|CPL
|38,875
|29
|1,341
|1,163
|15%
|206t
|Bend Elks
|WCL
|36,216
|27
|1,341
|755
|78%
|208
|Cleburne Railroaders
|AA
|65,062
|49
|1,328
|1,022
|30%
|209
|Trois-Rivieres Aigles
|FL
|67,419
|51
|1,322
|NA
|NA
|210
|Hyannis Harbor Hawks
|CCL
|27,721
|21
|1,320
|2,018
|-35%
|211
|S’field Lucky H’shoes
|ProL
|39,036
|30
|1,301
|1,074
|21%
|212
|Sylvan Lake Gulls
|WCBL
|36,136
|28
|1,291
|NA
|NA
|213
|Geneva Red Wings
|PGL
|17,954
|14
|1,282
|NA
|NA
|214
|SI Ferry Hawks
|AtL
|76,759
|60
|1,279
|NA
|NA
|215
|Brewster Whitecaps
|CCL
|26,688
|21
|1,271
|1,182
|8%
|216
|Eau Claire Express
|NthWL
|45,555
|36
|1,265
|1,080
|17%
|217
|Ottawa Titans
|FL
|64,979
|52
|1,250
|NA
|NA
|218t
|Florence Flamingos
|CPL
|25,632
|21
|1,221
|791
|54%
|218t
|Wausau Woodchucks
|NthWL
|43,957
|36
|1,221
|1,178
|4%
|220
|Sioux Falls Canaries
|AA
|59,425
|49
|1,213
|1,536
|-21%
|221
|Danville Otterbots
|AppL
|32,450
|27
|1,202
|990
|21%
|222
|Port Angeles Lefties
|WCL
|31,169
|26
|1,199
|823
|46%
|223
|Wilson Tobs
|CPL
|32,295
|27
|1,196
|1,102
|9%
|224
|M. Hat Mavericks
|WCBL
|32,986
|28
|1,178
|NA
|NA
|225
|St. Lucie Mets
|FSL
|71,213
|61
|1,167
|861
|36%
|226t
|Morehead City Marlins
|CPL
|29,007
|25
|1,160
|1,142
|2%
|226t
|N. Shore Navigators
|NECBL
|22,039
|19
|1,160
|945
|23%
|228
|Sioux City Explorers
|AA
|52,121
|47
|1,109
|1,128
|-2%
|229
|Nanaimo NightOwls
|WCL
|27,357
|25
|1,094
|NA
|NA
|230
|Bourne Braves
|CCL
|22,595
|21
|1,076
|1,079
|0%
|231
|Brockton Rox
|FCBL
|32,003
|30
|1,067
|543
|97%
|232t
|Wareham Gatemen
|CCL
|22,050
|21
|1,050
|603
|74%
|232t
|H.S. Salamanders
|CPL
|34,649
|33
|1,050
|1,013
|4%
|234
|Wis Rapids Rafters
|NthWL
|37,548
|36
|1,043
|1,101
|-5%
|235
|Ridgefield Raptors
|WCL
|28,054
|27
|1,039
|914
|14%
|236
|W. Va. Black Bears
|MLBDL
|39,232
|38
|1,032
|NA
|NA
|237
|New Jersey Jackals
|FL
|52,086
|51
|1,022
|1,041
|-2%
|238
|Rochester Honkers
|NthWL
|35,443
|36
|985
|834
|18%
|239t
|Willmar Stingers
|NthWL
|35,170
|36
|977
|935
|4%
|239t
|Burlington Bees
|ProL
|29,320
|30
|977
|896
|9%
|241
|Tri-City Chili Peppers
|CPL
|27,306
|28
|975
|840
|16%
|242
|Walla Walla Sweets
|WCL
|25,203
|26
|969
|655
|48%
|243
|Lakeshore Chinooks
|NthWL
|34,189
|36
|950
|944
|1%
|244
|Kelowna Falcons
|WCL
|22,722
|24
|947
|NA
|NA
|245
|Quincy Gems
|ProL
|29,231
|31
|943
|785
|20%
|246
|FdLc Dock Spiders
|NthWL
|33,898
|36
|942
|853
|10%
|247
|O’Fallon Hoots
|ProL
|28,146
|30
|938
|987
|-5%
|248
|Waterloo Bucks
|NthWL
|33,204
|36
|922
|840
|10%
|249
|Ebethton River Riders
|AppL
|24,760
|27
|917
|832
|10%
|250
|Tampa Tarpons
|FSL
|46,627
|51
|914
|657
|39%
|251
|W. Nebraska Pioneers
|IndL
|26,762
|30
|892
|931
|-4%
|252
|Rockford Rivets
|NthWL
|31,463
|36
|874
|720
|21%
|253
|Bradenton Marauders
|FSL
|56,522
|65
|870
|708
|23%
|254
|Yakima Valley Pippins
|WCL
|22,358
|26
|860
|588
|46%
|255
|Westfield Starfires
|FCBL
|23,108
|27
|856
|686
|25%
|256
|Pittsfield Suns
|FCBL
|22,552
|31
|824
|901
|-9%
|257
|BC Battle Jacks
|NthWL
|27,978
|35
|799
|683
|17%
|258
|Wenatchee AppleSox
|WCL
|20,671
|26
|795
|434
|83%
|259
|Kokomo Jackrabbits
|NthWL
|28,509
|36
|792
|798
|-1%
|260
|Martinsville Mustangs
|CPL
|20,317
|26
|781
|497
|57%
|261
|S Ohio Copperheads
|GLSCL
|13,796
|18
|766
|NA
|NA
|262
|Kamloops NorthPaws
|WCL
|19,007
|25
|760
|NA
|NA
|263
|N. Platte Plainsmen
|IndL
|18,501
|25
|740
|NA
|NA
|264
|Duluth Huskies
|NthWL
|26,148
|36
|726
|664
|9%
|265
|Fort McMurray Giants
|WCBL
|19,431
|27
|720
|NA
|NA
|266
|Casper Horseheads
|IndL
|20,115
|28
|718
|720
|0%
|267
|HP-T’ville HiToms
|CPL
|18,652
|27
|691
|801
|-14%
|268
|Princeton Whistlepigs
|AppL
|16,446
|24
|685
|679
|1%
|269
|Normal CornBelters
|ProL
|20,129
|30
|671
|732
|-8%
|270t
|Jupiter Hammerheads
|FSL
|42,156
|63
|669
|696
|-4%
|270t
|IL Valley Pistol Shrimp
|ProL
|20,062
|30
|669
|598
|12%
|272t
|Bfld Ridge Runners
|AppL
|15,228
|23
|662
|717
|-8%
|272t
|Regina Red Sox
|WCBL
|17,204
|26
|662
|NA
|NA
|274t
|Badlands Big Sticks
|IndL
|19,803
|30
|660
|685
|-4%
|274t
|U Valley Nighthawks
|NECBL
|13,859
|21
|660
|578
|14%
|276
|Charlottesville TomSox
|VBL
|11,757
|18
|653
|687
|-5%
|277
|Bristol Blues
|NECBL
|13,620
|22
|619
|336
|84%
|278
|Lakeland Flying Tigers
|FSL
|35,855
|58
|618
|498
|24%
|279
|Palm Beach Cardinals
|FSL
|36,880
|61
|605
|981
|-38%
|280
|Cowlitz Black Bears
|WCL
|15,911
|27
|589
|498
|18%
|281
|Ocean State Waves
|NECBL
|12,894
|22
|586
|525
|12%
|282
|Forest City Owls
|CPL
|14,238
|25
|570
|388
|47%
|283
|Bristol State Liners
|AppL
|12,440
|23
|541
|1,187
|-54%
|284
|REX Baseball
|ProL
|15,838
|30
|528
|684
|-23%
|285
|Asheboro Zookeepers
|CPL
|13,694
|26
|527
|893
|-41%
|286
|Leesburg Lightning
|FCSL
|8,062
|16
|504
|430
|17%
|287
|Alton River Dragons
|ProL
|16,382
|33
|496
|458
|8%
|288
|Bethesda Big Train
|CalR
|8,207
|17
|483
|447
|8%
|289
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|ProL
|13,909
|30
|464
|284
|63%
|290
|Cape Catfish
|ProL
|13,392
|29
|462
|543
|-15%
|291t
|Hamilton Joes
|GLSCL
|9,174
|20
|459
|260
|77%
|291t
|Sanford Mainers
|NECBL
|9,638
|21
|459
|477
|-4%
|293
|Spearfish Sasquatch
|IndL
|13,491
|30
|450
|419
|7%
|294
|Olean Oilers
|NYCBL
|6,800
|17
|400
|NA
|NA
|295
|Hastings Sodbusters
|IndL
|10,425
|27
|386
|480
|-20%
|296
|M Jaw Miller Express
|WCBL
|10,376
|27
|384
|NA
|NA
|297
|Dunedin Blue Jays
|FSL
|24,402
|64
|381
|193
|97%
|298
|Edmonton Prospects
|WCBL
|9,659
|26
|372
|NA
|NA
|299
|Lima Locos
|GLSCL
|6,132
|17
|361
|297
|22%
|300
|West Virginia Miners
|ProL
|9,712
|27
|360
|312
|15%
|301
|Champion City Kings
|ProL
|10,213
|30
|340
|378
|-10%
|302t
|Richmond Jazz
|GLSCL
|5,969
|18
|332
|192
|73%
|302t
|Lethbridge Bulls
|WCBL
|8,961
|27
|332
|NA
|NA
|304
|Danbury Westerners
|NECBL
|6,820
|21
|325
|286
|14%
|305
|Muskegon Clippers
|GLSCL
|5,814
|18
|323
|NA
|NA
|306
|Front Royal Cardinals
|VBL
|5,653
|18
|314
|304
|3%
|307
|N.A. SteepleCats
|NECBL
|6,260
|20
|313
|389
|-20%
|308
|Cropdusters Baseball
|CalR
|5,230
|17
|308
|NA
|NA
|309
|Valley Blue Sox
|NECBL
|6,721
|22
|306
|759
|-60%
|310
|Mystic Schooners
|NECBL
|6,398
|21
|305
|107
|185%
|311
|Canyon County Spuds
|IndL
|8,818
|29
|304
|73
|316%
|312
|Swift Current 57s
|WCBL
|7,876
|27
|292
|NA
|NA
|313
|Brooks Bombers
|WCBL
|6,964
|25
|279
|NA
|NA
|314
|Cincinnati Steam
|GLSCL
|4,250
|16
|266
|221
|20%
|315
|Winn Muskrats
|NECBL
|5,164
|20
|258
|226
|14%
|316
|Watertown Rapids
|PGL
|5,891
|23
|256
|NA
|NA
|317
|Genesee Rapids
|NYCBL
|4,281
|18
|238
|204
|17%
|318
|Gem City Bison
|IndL
|6,260
|27
|232
|NA
|NA
|319
|Springfield Drifters
|WCL
|5,447
|26
|210
|NA
|NA
|320
|Hornell Streamers
|NYCBL
|3,701
|18
|206
|92
|124%
|321t
|Alexandria Aces
|CalR
|3,457
|17
|203
|97
|109%
|321t
|Winchester Royals
|VBL
|3,659
|18
|203
|329
|-38%
|323
|New Market Rebels
|VBL
|3,491
|19
|184
|245
|-25%
|324
|Gaithersburg Giants
|CalR
|3,103
|17
|183
|32
|472%
|325
|Waynesboro Generals
|VBL
|2,941
|18
|163
|385
|-58%
|326
|D.C. Grays
|CalR
|2,732
|18
|152
|92
|65%
|327
|Grand Lake Mariners
|GLSCL
|2,373
|18
|132
|101
|31%
|328
|Utica Blue Sox
|PGL
|2,183
|21
|104
|NA
|NA
|329
|South County Braves
|CalR
|1,404
|17
|83
|26
|219%
|330
|Fremont Moo
|IndL
|1,592
|28
|57
|238
|-76%
|331
|Rochester Ridgemen
|NYCBL
|860
|17
|51
|52
|-2%
|332
|Michigan Monarchs
|GLSCL
|583
|17
|34
|152
|-78%
|333
|Weyburn Beavers
|WCBL
|649
|26
|25
|NA
|NA
|334
|Newark Pilots
|PGL
|477
|21
|23
|NA
|NA
|335
|Wdstock River Bandits
|VBL
|359
|18
|20
|NA
|NA
|336
|Jet Box Baseball Club
|GLSCL
|330
|17
|19
|36
|-47%
AA = American Association (MLB Partner League)
AppL = Appalachian League (summer collegiate)
AtL = Atlantic League (MLB Partner League)
CalL = California League (MiLB)
CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League
CarL = Carolina League (MiLB)
CCL = Cape Cod League (summer collegiate)
CPL = Coastal Plain League (summer collegiate)
EL = Eastern League (MiLB)
FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League (summer collegiate)
FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League (summer collegiate)
FL = Frontier League (MLB Partner League)
FSL = Florida State League (MiLB)
GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League (summer collegiate)
IL = International League (MiLB)
INDL = Independence League (summer collegiate)
MINK = M.I.N.K. League (summer collegiate)
ML = Midwest League (MiLB)
MLBDL = MLB Draft League (summer collegiate)
NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League (summer collegiate)
NthWL = Northwoods League (summer collegiate)
NWL = Northwest League (MiLB)
NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League (summer collegiate)
PCL = Pacific Coast League (MiLB)
PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (summer collegiate)
PL = Pioneer League (MLB Partner League)
ProL = Prospect League (summer collegiate)
SAL = South Atlantic (Sally) League (MiLB)
SL = Southern League (MiLB)
TL = Texas League (MiLB)
VBL = Valley Baseball League (summer collegiate)
WCBL = Western Canadian Baseball League (summer collegiate)
WCL = West Coast League (summer collegiate)
RELATED STORIES: 2022 MiLB attendance by average; 2022 MiLB attendance by classification; 2022 MiLB attendance by league; 2022 MiLB attendance by total; 2022 MiLB attendance by total; 2022 MLB attendance by average; 2022 MLB attendance by total; 2022 MLB Partner League attendance by average; 2022 MLB Partner League attendance by league; 2022 MLB Partner League attendance by total; 2022 summer collegiate attendance by average; 2022 summer collegiate attendance by league; 2022 summer collegiate attendance by total