Citi Field casino plan approved by NY Gaming Commission

We’ll see some transformative development in Queens, as a Citi Field casino plan was one of three projects approved by the New York Gaming Commission and giving New York Mets owner Steve Cohen success on his long-planned expansion.

Proposed in conjunction with Hard Rock International, Metropolitan Park would include a new gaming facility, hotel, food hall and a live music venue in 50 acres of parking currently underused at Citi Field, including 25 acres of parkland. When combined with the NYC FC MLS soccer stadium and residential development under construction in the area, Metropolitan Park will be part of the transformation of one of the most desirable open areas in all of New York City. Here’s our look at what exactly the development entails.

The Citi Feld casino/Metropolitan Park project was one of three approved by the Gaming Commission; also approved were the Bally’s Bronx at Ferry Point (which involved a Trump golf course) and Resorts World New York City near JFK Airport. The Citi Field site was seen as desirable for a few different reasons: it’s easy accessible via car and train, it’s been open land since the area was cleaned up almost a century ago from its previous use as a ash dump, it’s close to other major sporting venues like the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and the previously mentioned MLS stadium, and Cohen was willing to spend the money (estimated as $8.1 billion) to treat Metropolitan Park as a transformative project. During the bidding process when the Wilpons sold the Mets, the three main bidders were upfront about wanting to see the area around Citi Field upgraded with development–most prominent by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, interestingly–while other previous efforts to develop the sea of Citi Field parking came up short.

From Gothamist:

Hard Rock Metropolitan Park drew perhaps the most opposition. The project was blocked for one year by one local legislator, state Sen. Jessica Ramos, before another, state Sen. John Liu, sponsored the needed legislation that allowed public parkland to be turned into a commercial site….

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who is backing Hard Rock Metropolitan Park, said in a statement the project will create 25 acres of new open space for the public, 23,000 union jobs and more than $1.75 billion in community benefits and infrastructure.

“Since the day I bought the team, the community and Mets fans have made it clear to me that we can and should do better with the area around the ballpark,” he said. “Now, we are going to be able to deliver the sports and entertainment district that our fans have been asking for.”

No word on a potential opening.

