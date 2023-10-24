We continue our series on professional-baseball attendance with this look at the numbers for 2023 MLB attendance by average–numbers that reflect the general optimism we’re seeing in the MLB world.

In the era of big data dominating the sport, reporting on attendance seems a little quaint when there are so many other metrics MLB teams use to measure success. Of course, these numbers are not public, though you will see teams disclose general trends. These numbers come directly from MLB’s stats system.

Still, 2023 MLB attendance serves as a useful proxy for general, year-to-year trends. And one lesson to take away: the business of baseball improved again in 2023. Next up: 2023 MiLB, MLB Partner League and summer-collegiate attendance by average.

Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2022A CNG 1 Los Angeles Dodgers NL 3,837,079 81 47,371 47,672 -0.01 2 New York Yankees AL 3,269,016 80 40,863 40,208 0.02 3 San Diego Padres NL 3,271,554 81 40,390 36,882 0.10 4 St. Louis Cardinals NL 3,241,091 81 40,013 40,994 -0.02 5 Atlanta Braves NL 3,191,505 81 39,401 38,641 0.02 6 Philadelphia Phillies NL 3,052,605 80 38,158 28,459 0.34 7 Houston Astros AL 3,052,347 81 37,683 33,198 0.14 8 Toronto Blue Jays AL 3,021,904 81 37,307 32,763 0.14 9 Chicago Cubs NL 2,775,149 81 34,251 32,306 0.06 10 Seattle Mariners AL 2,690,418 81 33,215 28,591 0.16 11 Boston Red Sox AL 2,672,130 81 32,989 32,409 0.02 12 Los Angeles Angels AL 2,640,575 81 32,600 30,339 0.07 13 New York Mets NL 2,573,555 79 32,577 33,308 -0.02 14 Colorado Rockies NL 2,607,935 81 32,197 32,468 -0.01 15 Milwaukee Brewers NL 2,551,347 81 31,498 30,280 0.04 16 Texas Rangers AL 2,533,044 81 31,272 24,832 0.26 17 San Francisco Giants NL 2,500,153 81 30,866 30,650 0.01 18 Cincinnati Reds NL 2,038,302 81 25,164 17,447 0.44 19 Minnesota Twins AL 1,974,124 81 24,372 22,514 0.08 20 Arizona Diamondbacks NL 1,961,182 81 24,212 19,817 0.22 21 Baltimore Orioles AL 1,936,798 81 23,911 17,543 0.36 22 Cleveland Guardians AL 1,834,068 78 23,514 17,051 0.38 23 Washington Nationals NL 1,865,832 81 23,035 25,017 -0.08 24 Chicago White Sox AL 1,669,628 78 21,405 24,807 -0.14 25 Detroit Tigers AL 1,612,876 77 20,946 19,694 0.06 26 Pittsburgh Pirates NL 1,639,624 81 20,131 15,524 0.30 27 Tampa Bay Rays AL 1,440,301 81 17,781 13,927 0.28 28 Kansas Ciity Royals AL 1,307,052 81 16,136 15,971 0.01 29 Miami Marlins NL 1,162,819 81 14,356 11,204 0.28 30 Oakland Athletics AL 832,352 81 10,276 9,973 0.03 70,747,365 2,416 29,283 26,843 0.09

