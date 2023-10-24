We continue our series on professional-baseball attendance with this look at the numbers for 2023 MLB attendance by average–numbers that reflect the general optimism we’re seeing in the MLB world.
In the era of big data dominating the sport, reporting on attendance seems a little quaint when there are so many other metrics MLB teams use to measure success. Of course, these numbers are not public, though you will see teams disclose general trends. These numbers come directly from MLB’s stats system.
Still, 2023 MLB attendance serves as a useful proxy for general, year-to-year trends. And one lesson to take away: the business of baseball improved again in 2023. Next up: 2023 MiLB, MLB Partner League and summer-collegiate attendance by average.
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av.
|2022A
|CNG
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|NL
|3,837,079
|81
|47,371
|47,672
|-0.01
|2
|New York Yankees
|AL
|3,269,016
|80
|40,863
|40,208
|0.02
|3
|San Diego Padres
|NL
|3,271,554
|81
|40,390
|36,882
|0.10
|4
|St. Louis Cardinals
|NL
|3,241,091
|81
|40,013
|40,994
|-0.02
|5
|Atlanta Braves
|NL
|3,191,505
|81
|39,401
|38,641
|0.02
|6
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NL
|3,052,605
|80
|38,158
|28,459
|0.34
|7
|Houston Astros
|AL
|3,052,347
|81
|37,683
|33,198
|0.14
|8
|Toronto Blue Jays
|AL
|3,021,904
|81
|37,307
|32,763
|0.14
|9
|Chicago Cubs
|NL
|2,775,149
|81
|34,251
|32,306
|0.06
|10
|Seattle Mariners
|AL
|2,690,418
|81
|33,215
|28,591
|0.16
|11
|Boston Red Sox
|AL
|2,672,130
|81
|32,989
|32,409
|0.02
|12
|Los Angeles Angels
|AL
|2,640,575
|81
|32,600
|30,339
|0.07
|13
|New York Mets
|NL
|2,573,555
|79
|32,577
|33,308
|-0.02
|14
|Colorado Rockies
|NL
|2,607,935
|81
|32,197
|32,468
|-0.01
|15
|Milwaukee Brewers
|NL
|2,551,347
|81
|31,498
|30,280
|0.04
|16
|Texas Rangers
|AL
|2,533,044
|81
|31,272
|24,832
|0.26
|17
|San Francisco Giants
|NL
|2,500,153
|81
|30,866
|30,650
|0.01
|18
|Cincinnati Reds
|NL
|2,038,302
|81
|25,164
|17,447
|0.44
|19
|Minnesota Twins
|AL
|1,974,124
|81
|24,372
|22,514
|0.08
|20
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|NL
|1,961,182
|81
|24,212
|19,817
|0.22
|21
|Baltimore Orioles
|AL
|1,936,798
|81
|23,911
|17,543
|0.36
|22
|Cleveland Guardians
|AL
|1,834,068
|78
|23,514
|17,051
|0.38
|23
|Washington Nationals
|NL
|1,865,832
|81
|23,035
|25,017
|-0.08
|24
|Chicago White Sox
|AL
|1,669,628
|78
|21,405
|24,807
|-0.14
|25
|Detroit Tigers
|AL
|1,612,876
|77
|20,946
|19,694
|0.06
|26
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|NL
|1,639,624
|81
|20,131
|15,524
|0.30
|27
|Tampa Bay Rays
|AL
|1,440,301
|81
|17,781
|13,927
|0.28
|28
|Kansas Ciity Royals
|AL
|1,307,052
|81
|16,136
|15,971
|0.01
|29
|Miami Marlins
|NL
|1,162,819
|81
|14,356
|11,204
|0.28
|30
|Oakland Athletics
|AL
|832,352
|81
|10,276
|9,973
|0.03
|70,747,365
|2,416
|29,283
|26,843
|0.09
