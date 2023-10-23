Northwoods League adds Royal Oak Leprechauns for 2024

We have another addition to the Northwoods League for 2024, as the Royal Oak Leprechauns from the Detroit area join the summer-collegiate circuit after departing the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League.

The nonprofit Royal Oak Leprechauns play out of Memorial Park in the city of Royal Oak, a suburb located northwest of Detroit.

“The Northwoods League is very pleased to welcome the Royal Oak Leprechauns to our family of teams for the 2024 season,” said Northwoods League Baseball President/Commissioner Ryan Voz via press release. “This marks an exciting chapter for our league, and we’re confident that the Leprechauns will continue to bring an exceptional baseball experience to Royal Oak and the entire Michigan region.”

“For the past three seasons in Royal Oak, the Leprechaun organization has grown, and our fan base continues to expand,” said Mark Sackett, Owner and General Manager of the Royal Oak Leprechauns, via press release. “By joining and competing in the Northwoods League, we’ll have more games for our fans, more opportunities to partner with businesses and non-profits and create new rivalries with well-established Michigan and surrounding Midwest teams,” Sackett said.

Also involved with the Royal Oak Leprechauns: New York Yankee D.J. LeMahieu, who is now president of the organization.

“My vision with this team is to continue to provide a unique opportunity for players and coaches to improve their baseball skills and keep moving up,” LeMahieu said via press release. “Partnering with the Northwoods League will provide that and give fans a great night out at the ballpark with our players and partners.”

As a nonprofit, the Royal Oak Leprechauns have made more than $500,000 in park improvements since moving to Royal Oak in 2018, with more on the way for 2024: new bleacher seating, press box, suites and other fan amenities.

The addition of the Leprechauns put the Northwoods League at 26 teams for 2024.

