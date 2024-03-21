Phillies now part of South Philadelphia Sports Complex development

The Philadelphia Phillies are now part of Comcast Spectacor’s plan to convert portions of the sea of parking at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex into a live-work-play sports and entertainment district, potentially transforming the Citizens Bank Park experience in the future.

According to a Phillies press release, phase one of the development project will involve lots located between Pattison Avenue and the Wells Fargo Center where Comcast Spectacor already has development rights. This initial phase will include a new, mid-sized concert venue, hotel, retail shops and an outdoor plaza, as well as upgrades to Xfinity Live!. Phase one is expected to be completed in 2028, and it’s being financed by Comcast Spectacor and development partners.

Phase two, which directly involves the Phillies and Citizens Bank Park, involves additional development around Wells Fargo Center and expands north of Pattison Avenue to lots currently controlled by the Phillies from Broad Street to Citizens Bank Park. The concept for this phase envisions another hotel, residential units, more retail, restaurants, office space and significant green space. It also will include a dedicated “Phillies Plaza” adjacent to Citizens Bank Park providing gathering spaces and immersive experiences for fans. The two companies will be partnering to seek approvals and the necessary development rights from the City of Philadelphia for phase two and will work closely with the local community as plans progress.

The initial cost of the development was pegged at $2.5 billion, spanning a decade. It follows several high-profile development efforts that combine professional sporting facilities with high-end developments, including The Battery in Atlanta, Hollywood Park at SoFi Stadium and a proposed new downtown ballpark for the Kansas City Royals. Comcast Spectacor owns the Philadelphia Flyers, who play out of Wells Fargo Center; the Philadelphia Eagles (NFL), who played out of Lincoln Financial Field in the same complex, may end up investing in the project as well. The Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), who currently call Wells Fargo Center home as well, are seeking a new downtown Philly arena, but the long-term development plan calls for a new arena to be built closer to Lincoln Financial Field, where Comcast Spectacor and the 76ers could be equal partners.

Comcast Spectacor has positioned this as a privately financed venture, with the teams working in conjunction with development partners on funding. However, there may be a public ask for infrastructure funding.

“When I think about what makes Philadelphia unique, it’s our incredible fan base and tight-knit community. This project focuses on expanding that community and bringing in more residents, workers and visitors,” said John Middleton, managing partner and CEO of the Philadelphia Phillies, via press release. “With the creation of new spaces and experiences, Philadelphians and visitors will have more opportunities to celebrate the passion and pride we have for our city and our teams.”

“John Middleton and the Phillies share a big and bold dream for what the future could look like for Philadelphia. John’s input and support of the vision has been so valuable from the very early stages, and our partnership with the Phillies will strengthen the ongoing growth and revitalization of the South Philadelphia community,” said Dan Hilferty, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, via press release.

This is the second big project in recent months with the Phillies involved. The team is planning a $320-million BayCare Ballpark renovation and the construction of a new $250-million Ballpark Village south of the ballpark as part of the makeover of the makeover of the Philadelphia Phillies spring training facilities. The BayCare Ballpark renovation would include the addition of 2,000 seats and perhaps an outfield pool, while a 13-acre mall location immediately south of the ballpark would converted to a new entryway for the ballpark, complete with residential and retail.