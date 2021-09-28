Twins, Wild unveil 2022 Winter Classic details

That snap in the Minnesota air means only one thing: the Minnesota Wild, the Minnesota Twins and the NHL are prepping for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic, set for a Jan. 1 evening game time.

This will be the first evening Winter Classic, with a puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. Central. The Wild was originally awarded the 2021 Winter Classic, but the game was scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns. The opponent: the St. Louis Blues, with the game set to be aired on TNT.

The Wild and the Twins unveiled the ballpark configuration for the 2022 Winter Classic, with the center of the rink roughly positioned over second base, as shown above. The Twins are planning on a capacity of 40,000 for the game, and season-ticket holders for the Twins and the Wild, who had first crack at ducats, should make up much of the crowd.

Though this is the first Winter Classic hosted by the Wild, it is not the first outdoor game for the team in Minnesota. Huntington Bank Stadium, home of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team, hosted the Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 21, 2016. The Wild won, 6-1.

“We’re so happy it’s here,” Wild owner Craig Leipold told NHL.com. “What we’re going to remember on January 1st is that we sat out here in the hot sun, with sunglasses on, and now it’s going to probably be zero degrees. It’s gonna be fun, but it’ll be surreal.”

Photo courtesy Minnesota Wild.

