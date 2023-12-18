Jackson County to consider sales-tax funding for new Royals ballpark

This may be a little premature as we don’t have a ballpark site or a budget, but later today Jackson County will consider a 3/8ths of one percent sales tax to fund a new Royals ballpark and potential Arrowhead Stadium renovations for the Chiefs. UPDATED!

Yes, it is a little unusual to seek legislative approval of a sales tax dedicated to funding sports facilities without a solid commitment from a team. In this case, the Royals are considering at two sites in Jackson County for a new ballpark as well as a site in North Kansas City. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have been publicly committed to Arrowhead Stadium despite being wooed by Kansas officials. But neither team have an agreement or lease in place.

So the proposal from chairman DaRon McGee may be premature–but it also may have the intended effect of tying both teams to Jackson County, and it’s also being undertaken with the approval of both Royals and Chiefs ownership. So, in a not-so-subtle way, both teams are tipping their hands about their preferred courses of action. From the Kansas City Star:

The deadline for getting something on the April ballot is in late January. A majority of the nine-member county legislature would have to approve any ballot issue by then.

County Executive Frank White Jr. is heading up lease agreements and will almost certainly veto McGee’s ordinance unless leases are signed before the ballot deadline. It would take six votes to override the veto.

If the Royals leave Kauffman Stadium, the Chiefs have said they would like to stay at Arrowhead Stadium and build other amenities at the sports complex. Neither team has threatened to leave the Kansas City area, but members of the public and legislator Manny Abarca have raised that possibility as reasons for haste in putting a measure on the ballot.

UPDATE: No action was taken at today’s meeting. The legislators will return to the topic after Christmas; January 23 is the deadline for getting any proposal on the spring ballot.

Rendering courtesy Kansas City Royals.

RELATED STORIES: Total cost of a new downtown Kansas City Royals ballpark: $4B+; Royals delay decision on new Kansas City ballpark location; Royals unveil two potential ballpark sites, release new renderings; In non-surprise, Manfred endorses new Royals ballpark; Sherman shares update on new Royals ballpark–but few new details; Kansas City, area reps await details on new Royals ballpark; Royals new ballpark quest seemingly muddier than before; Kansas City Royals narrow new-ballpark site search; Gentrification fears raised at downtown Royals ballpark forum; Royals propose new downtown Kansas City ballpark, development; Sherman: Why not dream big about a new Royals downtown ballpark?; New downtown Royals ballpark seems to be a matter of when, not if; New Kansas City ballpark may impact Truman Sports Complex; Sherman: Royals looking at new downtown Kansas City ballpark; New Royals Owner Open to Downtown KC Ballpark; MLB Approves Sale of Royals to John Sherman-Led Group; Pending Royals Sale Could Fuel Talks of New Kansas City Ballpark; Local Investors Buy Kansas City Royals From Glass Family