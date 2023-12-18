Now Available: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2024 / Arizona

We have some book news to pass along, as The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2024 / Arizona is now available immediately as an eBook, with the paperback available for preorder.

Spring training is a time of new beginnings, when the baseball world preps for another season, as rookies fight for roster spots and veterans prep for another campaign. Every team in spring training has a shot to contend for a title, as life on the diamond begins anew.

The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2024 / Arizona is the updated version of our annual spring-training guides. This book is meant for all types of spring-training fans. Hardcore baseball fans scout their favorite teams and eagerly track every open roster spot. Casual fans head to spring training in search of the perfect Arizona experience, happy to sip a brew at the outfield bar. For the rest of us, a day away from snow and ice is always a good day.

The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2024 / Arizona covers the 15 Cactus League teams playing out of 10 training camps: American Family Fields of Phoenix (Milwaukee Brewers), Camelback Ranch-Glendale (Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers), Goodyear Ballpark (Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians), Hohokam Stadium (Oakland Athletics), Peoria Stadium (San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners), Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies), Scottsdale Stadium (San Francisco Giants), Sloan Park (Chicago Cubs), Surprise Stadium (Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers), and Tempe Diablo Stadium (Los Angeles Angels). Also included: Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Phoenix Municipal Stadium, home of the Arizona State University Sun Devils. For those who follow their teams: exhibition games in Las Vegas. (No, no schedules.)

Each chapter features:

Best seats in each ballpark, whether you want comfort, shade, accessibility or autographs

Ballpark tips

Must-sees before and after the games, including local baseball attractions and sports bars

Training information, to plan a trip before the games start

Information on new and renovated ballparks

Travel tips: Low fares at nearby airports, alternative routes (beat the traffic!) and freeway shortcuts

College games: create your own day-night doubleheaders

Points of interest for the baseball history fan

Changes for the 2024 spring-training season are highlighted, as well as new ballpark amenities, college tournaments and other collegiate ballparks in the region.

