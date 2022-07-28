Blue Jays unveil details, renderings for 2023 Rogers Centre renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have released renderings and plans for the first round of Rogers Centre renovations, set to be completed for the 2023 MLB season.

The multi-year $300 million privately funded renovation is set to transform Rogers Centre from a multi–use stadium into a ballpark through a series of projects focused on modernizing the fan experience and building world-class player facilities.

“We are committed to building a sustainable championship organization for years to come, and this renovation to Rogers Centre will give new and lifelong Blue Jays fans a ballpark where they can proudly cheer on their team,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays, via press release. “This project would not be possible without the support of Edward Rogers, Tony Staffieri, and our Rogers ownership group, who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Blue Jays, both in fielding the best team to win championships, as well as in the infrastructure needed to create a modern ballpark for our fans and players.”

“This renovation to Rogers Centre will deliver an enhanced ballpark experience for fans of Canada’s team so they can gather to cheer on the Blue Jays and make cherished memories with family and friends, as they have for the last 33 years,” said Edward Rogers, Chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and Chair of the Board, Rogers Communications, via press release. “We proudly support the efforts of Mark and the entire Blue Jays leadership team as they embark on this project, and we have the utmost confidence in their ability to build both a winning team on the field and a modern ballpark that meets the evolving needs of our passionate Blue Jays fans.”

After a successful partnership on the Blue Jays Player Development Complex and the team’s spring home, TD Ballpark, the club is once again working with Populous on architectural design.

To ensure the renovation’s scope reflects Blue Jays fan desires, the organization completed important research to influence designs, including direct fan feedback and market research; visiting other facilities and ballparks; learnings from Player Development Complex usage; and Populous partnership for best-in-class input.

Rogers Centre was designed as a multi-purpose stadium supporting both MLB baseball and CFL football when it opened in 1989 and has not undergone a large-scale renovation in its 33-year history. The scope of this project will address the most important challenges with the current ballpark, while not rushing the necessary long-term work needed to maintain the ballpark for future generations of fans.

A series of projects are phased over the coming two to three offseasons, focused on the interior of the building, including the 100L and 200L outfield, 500L, 100L infield, and field level (the current scope of the project doesn’t include any plans for the exterior of the building, turf field modification, and roof are not in the current scope). Projects will be completed during the offseason as to not impact play in the regular season.

2022-23 offseason projects, completed for Opening Day 2023

100 level and 200 level outfield Creation of multiple new social spaces with patios, drink rails, bars, and viewing platforms Raised bullpens surrounded by traditional and new bleacher seats, as well as social viewing areas that look into the bullpens to increase fan and player interaction 100L seats brought forward to the new outfield walls to brings fans closer to the game

500 level Two new social decks in right and left field Replacing every 500L seat from the originals when the building opened

Field level ­ Players’ family room 5,000 sq. ft. weight room Staff locker rooms

­

Tentative 2023-2024 offseason projects

100 level infield

Field level premium clubs and social spaces

Clubhouses and player facilities

