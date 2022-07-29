Dunkin’ Donuts Park repeats as Double-A Best of the Ballparks winner

For the fourth time in six years, fans chose Dunkin’ Donuts Park as the winner of the Double-A Best of the Ballparks vote, as the home of the Hartford Yard Goats (Eastern League) edged Hodgetown (Amarillo Sod Poodles) in a late rally.

Dunkin’ Donuts Park previously won Best of the Ballparks fan vote in 2017, 2018, 2021. The win in 2022 makes the ballpark the first four-time winner among Minor League Baseball ballparks.

“Year over year, we continue to be impressed and humbled by our fans’ loyalty and dedication,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. “Ensuring Dunkin’ Donuts Park is once again named Best Double-A Ballpark in America is a great example of how they shout their allegiance from the rooftops. There’s an energy here that doesn’t exist anywhere else, and that starts with the fans.”

The Yard Goats have played in front of 23 sellouts in Hartford this season, and have attracted over 254,000 fans in 2022. In addition, the Yard Goats have sold out every game of the past five weekends (Friday-Saturday-Sunday). Dunkin’ Donuts Park has also played host to several Division I college baseball games, high school and legion contests, and a Cape Cod League game last week.

“Repeating as a champion in the Ballpark Digest Best of the Ballparks fan vote is a challenging task, and it’s a testament to the popularity of the Yard Goats that Dunkin’ Donuts Park that fans honored it again,” said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. “Double-A features an abundance of great ballparks and great fan experiences, so congratulations to Mike Abramson, team ownership and the front office for achieving and sustaining such a high level of excellence.”