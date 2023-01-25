San Diego Padres set to cut off season-ticket sales

For the first time ever the San Diego Padres will likely cut off season-ticket sales at Petco Park, creating a waitlist once the total number reaches around 24,000.

“The fan excitement surrounding this Padres team and our upcoming 2023 season is extraordinary,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner via press release. “It is important for us to cap our season ticket memberships at this time to ensure that every Padres fan has an opportunity to attend a game at Petco Park during the 2023 season. Our fans are the very best and bring a level of energy and passion that makes Padres games at Petco Park one of the best atmospheres in Major League Baseball.”

As of now the final day to purchase season tickets is Saturday, Feb. 4, when the Padres host their annual FanFest event. After that, tickets will be sold on a single-game basis beginning February 7. As of now, per the San Diego Union-Tribune, the team has sold the equivalent of 23,000 full season tickets–up from 11,000 in 2019. The team expects most games at Petco Park will sell out.

If the Padres do indeed reach the equivalent of 24,000 season tickets, that would represent some 57 percent of the capacity at Petco Park.