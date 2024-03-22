Big $45M Four Winds Field upgrades on tap

South Bend city agencies and the South Bend Cubs (High-A; Midwest League) are finalizing a $45-million bond offering that would finance Four Winds Field upgrades, both on the fan side and the player side.

The city’s Redevelopment Commission is working in conjunction with the city’s Redevelopment Authority on the ballpark upgrades. The new bonds will be backed by revenues generated by the ballpark, as a change in state law lets the city recapture some of those revenues previously going into state coffers.

According to a South Bend Redevelopment Commission handout, here are the items to be covered under the bond offering:

Modernizing the existing stadium infrastructure

Adding a full second level above the existing facility

Renovating the primary seating areas and suites

Adding a new 20,000-square foot, four-story club and event space building

Install a new playground and splash pad

Additional restrooms

Additional circulation space

Updated retail and concessions areas

Improved entrance

Though the Cubs have been planning a second deck since 2021, we are assuming that the four-story building will also help the Cubs meet the new MiLB facility standards in time for the 2025 season in terms of expanded clubhouses and workout spaces.

Rendering courtesy city of South Bend.

