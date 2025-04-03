St. Pete commits $22.5M to Tropicana Field roof repairs, 2026 completion

Though the long-term future of the Rays in Tampa Bay is far from assured, the St. Petersburg City Council committed $22.5 million to Tropicana Field roof repairs, with the goal of a 2026 completion.

The fiberglass sections of the Tropicana Field roof were torn off by Hurricane Milton in October 2024, forcing the move of the Rays to Steinbrenner Field for the 2025 season. Today the City Council voted 7-1 to repair the roof, reflecting the fact that it really didn’t have much of a say in meeting a lease obligation to provide a playable facility. The Tropicana Field lease runs through 2028, and while there was some early chatter about the city buying out the lease in lieu of repairs, the Rays informed the city that they wanted to see Tropicana Field roof repairs.

The project is expected to take 10 months, but between foreign sourcing and new tariffs, construction schedules will be right for the 2026 season. And this isn’t likely the end of city spending on Tropicana Field repairs for 2026, but this is expected to be the spendiest.

And now, after the collapse of a new Rays ballpark plan in St. Pete as part of a larger redevelopment, the use of the Trop through 2028 will be even more important for the Rays. It will take at least three years to build a new MLB ballpark in Tampa Bay or elsewhere, and even if one of the rumors about a new Rays landing spot becomes a reality, we’re realistically looking at four years, between the time it takes to settle on a sale and the three years to build a new facility.

Screencap of Tropicana Field damage courtesy City of St. Petersburg.

