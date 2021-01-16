ValleyCats suing MLB, Astros for loss of affiliation

The Tri-City ValleyCats ownership is suing Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros for more than $15 million over the decision to exclude the Short Season A team from the revamped 120-team Minor League Baseball system in 2021.

The ValleyCats were part of the NY-Penn League until the reorganized 120-team system was announced in early December. The ValleyCats were not invited to remain as an Astros affiliate, and subsequently the ValleyCats joined the independent Frontier League.

In the lawsuit announced by ValleyCats chairman Doug Gladstone, his team is seeking damages based on the diminished value of what had been a National Association Minor League Baseball franchise–specifically, breach of fiduciary duty and tortious interference. But there’s no agreement between the National Association and Major League Baseball, and with MLB moving toward a totally new licensing agreement for the revamped MiLB system, that N.A. franchise has a diminished value. From the Albany Times-Union:

The sharply worded 33-page complaint accuses Major League Baseball of using “bullying” tactics to pit minor league operations against one another for survival. It notes that the Houston team announced it was continuing its affiliations with “three teams owned by the Astros and one owned by a former U.S. Senator and current Governor, likely in efforts to quell the political discord that has occurred regarding MLB’s contraction efforts” — an apparent reference to the Asheville, N.C., Tourists, a team owned by the family of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The ValleyCats are represented in the legal action by the same two law firms — Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Berg & Androphy — that are handling a similar suit brought by another recently disaffiliated minor league team, the Staten Island Yankees, against MLB and the New York Yankees.

“To make matters worse, in 2019, Defendants had publicly released a list of the teams that would remain affiliated with MLB, which included the ValleyCats, and made other public statements that the ValleyCats would be included,” the lawsuit states. “The ValleyCats materially relied on these public disclosures, which Defendants reneged on at the eleventh hour, by making substantial improvements to the Stadium, making ongoing lease payments it otherwise may not have, and continuing to fund a business which was unknowingly on the brink of decimation.”

As noted, the Staten Island Yankees ownership has filed suit against MLB and the New York Yankees over their exclusion from the new MiLB system. There is one difference in the lawsuits: the Staten Island lawsuit relies on a clause in the original Richmond County Bank Ballpark agreement where the New York Yankees promised to keep a team there.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the statu of current affiliates and where former affiliates landed.

RELATED STORIES: Keurs to run Danville Appy League team; Bees join LumberKings in Prospect League; Clinton LumberKings join Prospect League; Sad ends to MiLB teams dumped by MLB; ValleyCats join Frontier League; Fresno guaranteed MiLB team through 2030; Mapping a baseball future outside of MiLB; Detroit retains Erie as affiliate: here’s why; Red Sox: We’ll fight to keep baseball in Lowell; Fresno agrees to Cal League move; 120-team MiLB lineup complete; No changes in Cardinals affiliates for 2021; Giants add Eugene to existing affiliates for 2021; Rangers return to Round Rock for 2021; Oakland adds Lansing to 2021 affiliate lineup; Pirates to bring back top affiliates; Mets confirm 2021 affiliate lineup; White Sox maintain farm system for 2021 and beyond; Cleveland returns top four affiliates for 2021; Cubs to return four affiliates for 2021; Dodgers: No change in 2021 team affiliates; Padres add San Antonio as new affiliate; Blue Jays choose Vancouver over Lansing; Astros add Asheville Tourists to three existing affiliates; Mariners see no affiliate changes in 2021; Brewers invite Nashville as new Class AAA affiliate; Nationals invite Rochester, Wilmington as new affiliates; Royals add Quad Cities, Columbia as affiliates; No changes in Boston Red Sox affiliates; No changes in Philadelphia Phillies farm system; Angels add Tri-City as affiliate, keep rest of system; Rays revamp farm system, adding Charleston and promoting Bowling Green; Twins revamp farm system with new St. Paul, Wichita affiliates; Braves add Augusta to affiliate lineup; D-Backs unveil 2021 affiliates; AA to Amarillo; Tigers announce 2021 affiliates: No change