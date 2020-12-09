Brewers invite Nashville as new Class AAA affiliate

The Milwaukee Brewers are inviting the Nashville Sounds (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) to be the team’s new Class AAA affiliate, potentially joining holdovers Biloxi, Carolina and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

“We are eager to invite these four teams and their communities to join with us in developing tomorrow’s Brewers stars,” said Vice President of Minor League Operations Tom Flanagan. “We have a strong development history with each, and we look forward to building upon it in the years ahead.”

Nashville previously served as the team’s Triple-A affiliate from 2005-14, winning the Pacific Coast League championship in 2005. The Sounds play their home games at First Horizon Park in downtown Nashville, which opened in 2015.

“We are excited to receive the invitation to become the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers today,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “Led by Mark Attanasio and David Stearns, the Brewers are an organization that places a strong emphasis on player development. The Sounds still need to have the overall agreement with Major League Baseball formalized before any affiliation can be finalized. Once that occurs, we look forward to building the relationship and re-introducing Milwaukee Brewers baseball to the City of Nashville.”

Biloxi has served as Milwaukee’s Double-A affiliate since 2015, while Wisconsin has been the organization’s Low-A club since 2009. The Brewers purchased the Carolina Mudcats in 2017. In 2021, Wisconsin will switch from Low-A to High-A as part of the Midwest League shift and Carolina will switch from High-A to Low-A.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

RELATED STORIES: Nationals invite Rochester, Wilmington as new affiliates; Royals add Quad Cities, Columbia as affiliates; No changes in Boston Red Sox affiliates; No changes in Philadelphia Phillies farm system; Angels add Tri-City as affiliate, keep rest of system; Rays revamp farm system, adding Charleston and promoting Bowling Green; Twins revamp farm system with new St. Paul, Wichita affiliates; Braves add Augusta to affiliate lineup; D-Backs unveil 2021 affiliates; AA to Amarillo; Tigers announce 2021 affiliates: No change