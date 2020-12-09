Marlins add Jacksonville, Pensacola, Beloit as affiliate invitees

The Miami Marlins are making sweeping changes to their farm system, inviting Jacksonville, Pensacola and Beloit as new affiliates while maintaining ownership of the Jupiter Hammerheads.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Beloit Snappers are replacing the Wichita Wind Surge and Clinton LumberKings in the Marlins affiliate lineup. Wichita is moving to the Class AA Texas League in the MiLB reorganization, while Clinton was not issued an invitation from an MLB team. Jacksonville had previously been the Marlins’ Class AA affiliate. Beloit is moving to High A as part of the Midwest League’s upward mobility, while the Hammerheads will shift to Low A as a result of Florida State League changes.

“We are extremely excited to invite the great baseball communities in Jacksonville, Pensacola, Beloit and Jupiter to join our Player Development system,” said Gary Denbo, Marlins Vice President, Player Development and Scouting, via press statement. “As the Miami Marlins continue to build a championship organization, these outstanding baseball destinations will serve as home for our elite players and staff as they continue their rise up to the Major Leagues. In addition to beginning a new relationship in Beloit, Wisconsin, we look forward to a well-deserved promotion to Triple-A for Jacksonville, welcoming an award-winning organization in Pensacola and remaining in Jupiter as we continue to build lifelong fans and expand the Marlins’ footprint throughout the state of Florida.”

“We are incredibly excited about the prospects of bringing the top level of Minor League Baseball to the excellent Jumbo Shrimp fans in Jacksonville and throughout Northeast Florida,” said Jumbo Shrimp owner & CEO Ken Babby via press statement. “This is a direct reflection of Jacksonville’s positive and expansive growth, and allows the Jumbo Shrimp to continue our long-term commitment to provide the most affordable family entertainment option on the First Coast. We are also so grateful to continue our long-standing partnership with the Marlins, whose players, coaches and staff have embraced our community for the last 12 years.”

