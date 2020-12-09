Cubs to return four affiliates for 2021

The Chicago Cubs will invite back its top four full-season affiliates for the 2021 season and beyond: Iowa Cubs, Tennessee Smokies, South Bend Cubs and Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

There will be some small changes: the South Bend Cubs are moving to High A as part of the Midwest League shift, requiring the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to move to Low-A ball, presumably as part of the Sally League.

“We are pleased to invite four of our long-time affiliates to continue working with us and help develop our players,” said Cubs Vice President of Player Development Matt Dorey via press release. “These four teams have combined to work with the Cubs for 66 years, and that is only possible with strong ownership, hardworking front offices and welcoming communities at each level of our system.

“We would also like to thank the Eugene Emeralds for their commitment and tireless effort the past six years, highlighted by Northwest League titles in 2016 and 2018,” Dorey said. “We are grateful to Allan Benavides, Matt Dompe and the entire Eugene front office.”

The Iowa Cubs have been an affiliate of the Cubs since 1981, and the 40-year relationship is third-longest among any major league team and an affiliate at the Triple-A level. Tennessee joined Chicago’s farm system in 2007 while both South Bend and Myrtle Beach joined Chicago’s player development starting with the 2015 season.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

