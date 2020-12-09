Cleveland returns top four affiliates for 2021

The Cleveland Indians will invite back its top four affiliates for 2021 and beyond, with the Columbus Clippers, Akron RubberDucks, Lake County Captains and Lynchburg Hillcats expected to return.

There will be one difference in the lineup, with the Captains moving to High-A ball as part of the Midwest League shift. As a result, Lynchburg will shift to Low-A ball, presumably as part of the Sally League.



Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

