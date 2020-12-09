Blue Jays choose Vancouver over Lansing

The Toronto Blue Jays announced their invitees for future affiliates and chose to keep the Vancouver Canadians over the Lansing Lugnuts in a situation where new classifications forced the decision.

Both the Canadians and Lugnuts are part of leagues slate to move to High A for 2021 and beyond–the Northwest League and Midwest League, respectively. The Blue Jays decided to keep the Canadian team, despite its location on the other side of the continent.

The Canadians join the Buffalo Bisons (Class AAA; International League), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Class AA; Eastern League) and the Dunedin Blue Jays (Low A; Florida State League). Dunedin moves to a Low A team as part of a shift for the entire Florida State League.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

RELATED STORIES: Astros add Asheville Tourists to three existing affiliates; Mariners see no affiliate changes in 2021; Brewers invite Nashville as new Class AAA affiliate; Nationals invite Rochester, Wilmington as new affiliates; Royals add Quad Cities, Columbia as affiliates; No changes in Boston Red Sox affiliates; No changes in Philadelphia Phillies farm system; Angels add Tri-City as affiliate, keep rest of system; Rays revamp farm system, adding Charleston and promoting Bowling Green; Twins revamp farm system with new St. Paul, Wichita affiliates; Braves add Augusta to affiliate lineup; D-Backs unveil 2021 affiliates; AA to Amarillo; Tigers announce 2021 affiliates: No change