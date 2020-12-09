Dodgers: No change in 2021 team affiliates

It will be all familiar faces for the Los Angeles Dodgers when it comes to affiliate invitees, as the team expects the return of the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Tulsa Drillers, Great Lakes Loons and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

The Loons and the Quakes will flip positions on the affiliate ladder as the Midwest League goes High A and the California League goes Low A. The Dodgers will have their short-season teams work out of their spring-training site in Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ and at Campo Las Palmas in the Dominican Republic.

“Our minor league communities are an integral part of the success we have had at the Major League level as each affiliate provides high quality facilities and comprehensive support essential to developing World Champion caliber players,” said President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman via press release “We are proud of the stability our minor league affiliates have provided over the years and we want continue our relationships with Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Great Lakes and Rancho Cucamonga.”

Pending the acceptance of the invitation, the Dodgers will enter their seventh straight season with Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The organization will continue their relationship with Great Lakes for their 14th consecutive season and with Rancho Cucamonga for their 11th year.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

