Pirates to bring back top affiliates

The Pittsburgh Pirates invited back its top four affiliates for the 2021 season and beyond, as the Indianapolis Indians, Altoona Curve, Bradenton Marauders and Greensboro Grasshoppers are expected to return.

There will be one slight change in the lineup: with the Florida State League shifting to Low A, so will the Bradenton Marauders. As a result, the Greensboro Grasshoppers will shift to High A.

We are excited and proud to present the opportunity to continue our long-standing partnerships with the Indianapolis Indians, Altoona Curve, and, of course, the City of Bradenton with the Marauders. We are equally excited to have the chance to continue to build upon our relationship with our newest affiliate the Greensboro Grasshoppers,” said Pirates President Travis Williams. “The player development system is always going to be critical to our future success at the Major League level. It is more important than ever that we partner with affiliate organizations that share in this commitment to our players and facilities.”

The Pirates will be affiliated with Triple-A Indianapolis for the 17th straight season and Double-A Altoona for the 23rd consecutive season pending acceptance of the invitation. The 2021 season will mark Pittsburgh’s 12th straight season with the Bradenton Marauders, while the Greensboro Grasshoppers have been affiliated with the Pirates since 2019.

The Pirates will continue to have entries in the Gulf Coast League and the Dominican Summer League.

