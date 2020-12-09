Mets confirm 2021 affiliate lineup

This has already been announced, but it’s now confirmed: the New York Mets’ 2021 affiliate lineup will be the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brooklyn Cyclones and the St. Lucie Mets.

Three of the four teams are owned by the Mets, and three of the four teams are located in New York State–with the St. Lucie Mets playing out of the team’s Florida spring-training home.

“We feel having a first-class player development system is crucial to achieving sustained success on the field, and all four of our affiliates are critical to that effort,” said Mets President Sandy Alderson . “We are proud to have worked with such great leadership throughout the state and in each of these communities and are thankful for their continued support.”

“It is official: the Mets will keep their minor league affiliation in Binghamton, NY!,” said Senator Chuck Schumer. “After over a year of advocating to preserve the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and working directly with the Mets, Major League Baseball (MLB), the Rumble Ponies and local leaders to ensure that MLB-affiliated minor league baseball continues to be played in the Southern Tier, this result is nothing short of a home run for all – and especially for the fans here in the Southern Tier.

“The Rumble Ponies have done a tremendous job weaving themselves into the very fabric of Binghamton and the Mets have yet again demonstrated their deep commitment to baseball in New York, where they have their AAA, AA and high A teams, from Brooklyn to Binghamton to Syracuse. That rich history will be unbroken and the love for the game can continue to be discovered and nurtured right here in the Carousel Capital. I look forward to more Rumble Ponies’ games in the Southern Tier, and I will continue to work closely with the Mets, including their new owner, Mr. Cohen, all local leaders and stakeholders to step up to the plate and ensure a successful season of our national pastime in Binghamton.”

“We are proud to continue as the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets and look forward to supporting their newfound commitment to excellence,” said Binghamton Rumble Ponies President John Hughes. “We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to Senator Chuck Schumer, Congressman Brindisi for his perseverance and a huge thank you to Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson for entrusting the Ponies.”

The St. Lucie Mets will shift to Low A as part of the Florida State League’s move down a level. The Cyclones will play at the High-A level.

