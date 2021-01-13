Clinton LumberKings join Prospect League

Another summer-collegiate shift for a team not invited to the new 120-team MiLB, as the Clinton LumberKings will play in the Prospect League in 2021 and beyond.

“We are looking forward to playing baseball in the Prospect League,” said LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow,] via press release.. “LumberKings’ fans will see players who could be drafted by any of the 30 MLB clubs, instead of only prospects in one MLB organization. We will still have that connectivity to MLB as changes are being made by MLB in how baseball is being structured through their One Baseball Plan.”

“As we have previously said, baseball will be played here at NelsonCorp Field in 2021. Today’s announcement is proof of that promise. We have a great ballpark and fans that have been supportive of the club since its inception in 1937,” Tornow added.

There were a few potential landing sites for the LumberKings, including the summer-collegiate Northwoods League or even the independent Frontier League, which features several teams in the Chicago area. Currently the Prospect League is at 15 teams, though there is already talk of a 16th team to be announced soon.

“The Prospect League welcomes the LumberKings as our newest member for the 2021 season and beyond! Fans of the LumberKings can look forward to Opening Day. Having known Ted Tornow for over 30 years, I personally know they will present one of the highest quality operations in our league. The iconic ballpark there is one to cherish and we look forward to visiting Clinton. It is a proud and great day for the Prospect League,” said Dennis Bastien, Commissioner of the Prospect League, via press release.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

