No changes in Cardinals affiliates for 2021

Pretty vanilla news: the St. Louis Cardinals issued invites to existing affiliates Memphis Redbirds, Springfield Cardinals, Peoria Chiefs and Palm Beach Cardinals for the 2021 season and beyond.

All four had been expected to return, especially when the Cardinals outright own Springfield and Palm Beach and have a minority stake in the Redbirds. The only change: with the Midwest League rising to High A and the Florida State League moving to Low A, the Chiefs and the Palm Beach Cardinals will flip positions on the development ladder.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

