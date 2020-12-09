Rangers return to Round Rock for 2021

The Texas Rangers will likely return to the Round Rock Express (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) and retain three other affiliates if today’s MiLB invites are accepted.

Returning as Ranger affiliates: the Frisco RoughRiders, Hickory Crawdads and Down East Wood Duck. Hickory and Down East are both owned by the Rangers; the teams will flip affiliation levels, with the Crawdads moving to High A and the Wood Ducks to Low A.

The Express, owned by Ryan-Sanders Baseball, LP, were the Rangers’ Pacific Coast League affiliate from 2011-18; in the past two seasons the Rangers were affiliated with the Nashville Sounds.

“The Texas Rangers are pleased to invite these four outstanding franchises to be a part of our minor league system going forward,” said Rangers Managing Partner Ray Davis in a press statement. “We look forward to the opportunity of returning to Central Texas, where we previously had a great eight-year partnership with the Round Rock Express.

“The Rangers have enjoyed strong relationships with our Frisco, Hickory, and Down East affiliates for a number of years, and those will continue as we go forward.”

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

RELATED STORIES: Oakland adds Lansing to 2021 affiliate lineup; Pirates to bring back top affiliates; Mets confirm 2021 affiliate lineup; White Sox maintain farm system for 2021 and beyond; Cleveland returns top four affiliates for 2021; Cubs to return four affiliates for 2021; Dodgers: No change in 2021 team affiliates; Padres add San Antonio as new affiliate; Blue Jays choose Vancouver over Lansing; Astros add Asheville Tourists to three existing affiliates; Mariners see no affiliate changes in 2021; Brewers invite Nashville as new Class AAA affiliate; Nationals invite Rochester, Wilmington as new affiliates; Royals add Quad Cities, Columbia as affiliates; No changes in Boston Red Sox affiliates; No changes in Philadelphia Phillies farm system; Angels add Tri-City as affiliate, keep rest of system; Rays revamp farm system, adding Charleston and promoting Bowling Green; Twins revamp farm system with new St. Paul, Wichita affiliates; Braves add Augusta to affiliate lineup; D-Backs unveil 2021 affiliates; AA to Amarillo; Tigers announce 2021 affiliates: No change