Bees join LumberKings in Prospect League

The Burlington Bees will join the Clinton LumberKings as a 2021 addition to the summer-collegiate Prospect League, a move made necessary after neither Midwest League was invited to be part of the slimmed-down Minor League Baseball.

“We are ecstatic to make this announcement for our fans and community who have really stepped up to the plate for us during these trying times. Baseball and community events are what we do best and this new partnership will allow us to continue to do both. Our staff strives to make the ballpark a place where fun is had and memories are made. We are overjoyed to continue that family tradition here at Community Field,” said Kim Parker, Burlington Bees General Manager, via press release.

“We are proud to announce that both the Burlington Bees and the Clinton LumberKings are joining the Prospect League for the upcoming 2021 season and beyond,” said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien via press release. “We applaud their decision to be a part of our league and welcome them with open arms.”

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

