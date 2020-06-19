Atlantic League scraps full 2020 season; teams free to set own schedules

Facing a patchwork of local regulations governing group gatherings, the independent Atlantic League will not be playing an official league slate in 2020, with teams free to implement solutions tailored to their current governmental guidelines.

The High Point Rockers, Long Island Ducks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are working with several professional baseball clubs towards finalizing a 70-game schedule of play that would begin in mid-July and wrap up at the end of September with a five-game championship series. Presumably this means some sort of play with independent Fronter League teams as a component of regional play.

“The Atlantic League and other leagues are in similar positions,” said Atlantic League President Rick White in a press statement. “There are multiple teams in each league at different stages of reopening; therefore, some who are able to begin play and some who are not. This solution would pair those clubs able to play and entertain fans at their ballparks, providing a high level of professional baseball and affordable family entertainment.”

The schedule, start date, and further information for this 70-game slate will be announced in the near future, subject to governmental and health guidelines being met in each market on team websites.

The Lancaster Barnstormers and the York Revolution are working on some sort of localized baseball slate, as well as non-baseball events.

The Somerset Patriots will host numerous events ranging from a localized version of professional baseball (pending approval) to drive-in movies, potential in-ballpark movie events, firework shows.

And, as announced last week, the Sugar Land Skeeters will run their own four-team independent baseball league at Constellation Field for 2020, beginning July 3 and running for 56 games through Aug. 23.

Earlier this week it was announced six American Association teams will be playing out of three hubs, with games hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Milwaukee Milkmen and Sioux Falls Canaries. In the independent Frontier League, the Quebec Capitales and Trois-Rivieres Aigles announced they would not be participating in a league schedule due to travel restrictions.

With daily news about the spread of the coronavirus impacting the sports-business and facilities industries, it’s more important than ever to stay up with the latest news in the venues industry. That’s why we launched a Venues Digest newsletter focusing on coronavirus information across the ballparks, arenas, stadiums, theater and performing-arts worlds. For now it will appear daily, and for now it will be free of charge to industry professionals. Sign up here.

RELATED STORIES: Six American Association teams to participate in three-city season; Despite Sugar Land defection, Atlantic League plans 2020 season; TX, OK MiLB teams to host summer-collegiate play at unused ballparks; Six Northwoods League teams to launch play July 1; Coastal Plain League announces July 1 season opener for three teams; West Coast League cancels 2020 season; Expedition League to launch 2020 season June 26 with six teams; More summer-collegiate leagues to launch play; Fate of 2020 MLB season again up in the air; Players reject MLB financial plan for 2020 season resumption; Northwoods League to launch regional play, conforming with local guidelines; Northwoods League teams eye June 15 launch; California, New York govs clear way for sports in empty ballparks in June; Another alternative ballpark use during a pandemic: Fore!; Teams find alternative uses for ballparks as entertainment venues; Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League cancels 2020 season; Katz: Don’t assume Goldeyes baseball this summer; NYCBL cancels 2020 season; MINK League and Florida League update plans; Canceled: 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League season; Expedition League postpones late-May season opening; MiLB teams warn of dire consequences due to state restrictions; Canceled: Little League World Series, regional championships; WCBL postpones 2020 season opener; Canceled: Midnight Sun Baseball Game; FCBL, TCL, NYCBL delay season start; Cape Cod League cancels 2020 season; American Association delays, scales back 2020 season; Fans prioritize safety when considering return to baseball: study; When baseball returns, will fans return as well?