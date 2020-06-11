Six Northwoods League teams to launch play July 1

A six-team pod of summer-collegiate Northwoods League teams will begin play on July 1, with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wisconsin Woodchucks launching their 2020 seasons.

The six teams are from Wisconsin and Illinois areas cleared for small group gatherings. Three other Wisconsin teams–the Madison Mallards, Eau Claire Express and Kenosha Kingfish–play in counties with more restrictive rules, as do the league’s Minnesota teams. In Eau Claire County, for instance, outdoor gatherings are still limited to only 100 attendees.

This group joins a three-team pod set to play at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark June 15.

“Patience, creativity, and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players,” said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover in a press statement. “This next phase represents tremendous effort by our Affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities, and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time.”

The six-team pod could be expanded as restrictions on outdoor gatherings are lifted in coming weeks. But for now, this pod will play through August 20 and be capped with a two-day playoff series.

Meanwhile, current and former West Coast League teams are setting up their own circuit, the Wild Wild West League, playing weekend ball in the greater Portland area. Participating teams include the Portland Pickles, West Linn Knights, Gresham GreyWolves and Portland Gherkins. More teams could be added later. Play would begin in July and run through August, with no fans in the stands initially. All games will be broadcast for free (and sponsored by Adventist Health Portland) on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Each broadcast will feature special guest commentators, including Pickled owner Jon Ryan and Sarah Colonna.

“We are so excited to finally see some baseball,” said Pickles co-owner and president Alan Miller. “This is an amazing opportunity for us to try something different and experiment with broadcast engagement in new ways.”

Each game will also be equipped with Synergy digital video cameras, allowing players, coaches, and scouts to monitor players and follow their progress throughout the league.

The Northwoods League joins the Coastal Plain League, Expedition League, Florida Collegiate Summer League and Midwest Collegiate League in launching play this season. The West Coast League, Prospect League, Western Canadian Baseball League, MINK League, Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, New York Collegiate Baseball League, Ohio Valley League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League have canceled the 2020 season. The Futures Collegiate Baseball League and the Texas Collegiate League have announced delays to the 2020 summer-collegiate season.

With daily news about the spread of the coronavirus impacting the sports-business and facilities industries, it’s more important than ever to stay up with the latest news in the venues industry. That’s why we launched a Venues Digest newsletter focusing on coronavirus information across the ballparks, arenas, stadiums, theater and performing-arts worlds. For now it will appear daily, and for now it will be free of charge to industry professionals. Sign up here.

RELATED STORIES: Coastal Plain League announces July 1 season opener for three teams; West Coast League cancels 2020 season; Expedition League to launch 2020 season June 26 with six teams; More summer-collegiate leagues to launch play; Fate of 2020 MLB season again up in the air; Players reject MLB financial plan for 2020 season resumption; Northwoods League to launch regional play, conforming with local guidelines; Northwoods League teams eye June 15 launch; California, New York govs clear way for sports in empty ballparks in June; Another alternative ballpark use during a pandemic: Fore!; Teams find alternative uses for ballparks as entertainment venues; Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League cancels 2020 season; Katz: Don’t assume Goldeyes baseball this summer; NYCBL cancels 2020 season; MINK League and Florida League update plans; Canceled: 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League season; Expedition League postpones late-May season opening; MiLB teams warn of dire consequences due to state restrictions; Canceled: Little League World Series, regional championships; WCBL postpones 2020 season opener; Canceled: Midnight Sun Baseball Game; FCBL, TCL, NYCBL delay season start; Cape Cod League cancels 2020 season; American Association delays, scales back 2020 season; Fans prioritize safety when considering return to baseball: study; When baseball returns, will fans return as well?