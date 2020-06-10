Coastal Plain League announces July 1 season opener for three teams

The summer-collegiate Coastal Plain League will launch play on July 1 as three teams commit to regional play, with more teams coming on board depending on potential revisions in state and local regulations.

So far state and local regulations allow the Macon Bacon, Savannah Bananas and Lexington County Blowfish to begin play on July 1 in what’s billed as the Southern Summer Ball Series, with a season-ending CPL southern region playoff series between these teams also planned.

Teams in North Carolina and Virginia are still awaiting potential revisions in state and local regulations before committing to play, including the Forest City Owls, Gastonia Grizzlies, High Point-Thomasville HiToms, Martinsville Mustangs, Morehead City Marlins, Peninsula Pilots, Wilmington Sharks and Wilson Tobs. The provisional plan is for these teams to begin play in July, with limited travel between locations.

Teams in Florence, SC; Holly Springs, NC; Asheboro, NC and Colonial Heights, VA (Tri-City) will suspend operations for this summer season given the impact of the virus in their local communities, but will be back in full operation for the 2021 season.

Besides the Coastal Plain League, the Expedition League, Florida Collegiate Summer League, Midwest Collegiate League and the Northwoods League announced plans for a 2020 season. The West Coast League, Prospect League, Western Canadian Baseball League, MINK League, Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, New York Collegiate Baseball League, Ohio Valley League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League have canceled the 2020 season. The Futures Collegiate Baseball League and the Texas Collegiate League have announced delays to the 2020 summer-collegiate season.

