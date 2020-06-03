Expedition League to launch 2020 season June 26 with six teams

The summer-collegiate Expedition League will launch its 2020 season on June 26 with six teams, as four teams decide not to or are unable to participate this year.

The league’s 2020 lineup: the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, ND), Fremont Moo (NE), Hastings Sodbusters (NE), Pierre Trappers (SD), Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (Minot, ND) and Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering). Sitting out the season for various reasons and restrictions: the Casper Horseheads (WY), Sioux Falls Sunfish (SD), Spearfish Sasquatch (SD) and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (Brandon, MB).

The 52-game schedule will begin on June 26 and end on Wednesday, August 19, with the league champion decided with a three-game series on August 21-23 between the two divisional winners. With the Casper Horseheads sitting out the season, the 2020 All-Star Game will not be played, although the 2021 All-Star Game will be played at Casper.

“We’re thrilled to once again have our outstanding brand of baseball and FUN in the six great communities where Expedition League baseball will be played this summer,” said Expedition League President Steve Wagner. “Our amazing fans and communities have patiently waited for our teams to begin play as we have navigated the uncharted waters of the Covid virus. We have worked closely with state, county, and local officials on readiness plans, which will allow us to play our season safely and in compliance with all guidelines.”

Tickets for all games on the 52-game schedule are on sale, so presumably the teams will be implementing social-distancing measures at all league ballparks.

The Florida Collegiate Summer League, Midwest Collegiate League and the Northwoods League announced plans for a 2020 season. The Prospect League, Western Canadian Baseball League, MINK League, Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, New York Collegiate Baseball League, Ohio Valley League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League have canceled the 2020 season. The Coastal Plain League, Futures Collegiate Baseball League, West Coast League and the Texas Collegiate League have announced delays to the 2020 summer-collegiate season. We expect these leagues to announce their 2020 plans between now and June 3.

