In a move not announced with any fanfare, the home of the Midland RockHounds will have a new name for 2020, with the Security Bank Ballpark moniker replaced by Monumentum Bank Ballpark.

The name change was actually approved by the Midland City Council on March 24, but with the RockHounds offices closed since March 12, word obviously has taken a while to get out.

The change in naming rights came after American Monumentum Bank purchased Security Bank earlier this year.