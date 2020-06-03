Sweet Sixteen time in Best of the Ballparks 2020 High-A Voting

After a first round that saw a few upsets and plenty of interest, we’re now on to the Sweet Sixteen round in the Best of the Ballparks 2020 fan vote for High-A ballparks. So vote already!

The ballparks receiving the top votes in contested brackets: Jackie Robinson Ballpark (Dayton Tortugas), Charlotte Sports Park (Charlotte Stone Crabs), Banner Island Ballpark (Stockton Ports), Salem Memorial Stadium (Salem Red Sox) and Frawley Stadium (Wilmington Blue Rocks). The breakdown: eight Florida State League ballparks, five Carolina League ballparks and three California League ballparks. For the most part voting followed our seeds, but there were a few upsets, with The Hangar (Lancaster Jethawks) and The Diamond (Lake Elsinore Storm) moving on to the second round of voting. So you know what to do.

Since the voting began in 2015, four different ballparks have snared the High-A honors: Wilmington’s Frawley Stadium (2015), Winston-Salem’s BB&T Ballpark (2016), Lakeland’s Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium (2017) and Bradenton’s LECOM Park (2018 and 2019).

We know from marketing stats a third of our readers work in the baseball industry, so we’re tapping into that collective expertise. And we know from our research that a third of our readers sell to the baseball industry, so that expertise will be valuable as well. The remaining third–fans, media, government–will certainly have a different view on things as well. We can’t wait to see what our readers–whom we consider to be the smartest folks in baseball–say about the best of the ballparks.

Here’s our ranking of High-A ballparks, combining California League, Carolina League and Florida State League ballparks. As winner of the 2019 Best of the Ballparks fan vote for High-A ballparks, LECOM Parkis placed as the top seed. There are some changes in the seedings from 2019 to 2020. First, some ballparks are higher in the ratings as the result of a strong showing in the 2019 voting: we trust the judgment of our readers. Second, there are some higher rankings thanks to upgrades happening in the offseason: both TD Bank Ballpark and Clover Park underwent drastic changes between 2019 and 2020. Third, we have new ballparks in this list, as CoolToday Park, the spring home of the Atlanta Braves, is now hosting the Florida Fire Frogs, while the Potomac Nationals are moving to a new Fredericksburg ballpark and rebranded as the Fredericksburg Nationals. Because we’ve not yet visited the new Fredericksburg ballpark, we’ve placed it in a modest spot in these rankings; we surely will revisit this rank after a visit for a game. These rankings are a gentle guide, to be sure.

Note that only 29 ballparks are on the list, as Jupiter and Palm Beach share Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.









We are running the contest with seeded brackets, so there will be plenty of action in coming days. Here’s our schedule for the Best of the Ballparks 2020 High-A vote:

First Round: Completed

Second Round: Now through June 8, 3 p.m. Central

Third Round: June 8, 3 p.m. Central through June 12, 3 p.m. Central

Semifinals Round: June 12, 3 p.m. Central through June 17, 3 p.m. Central

Finals: June 17, 3 p.m. Central through end of day, June 22

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented. Signing up for the Ballpark Digest newsletter means you’ll receive regular updates on the votes.

