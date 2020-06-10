Skeeters to launch four-team indy league at Constellation Field for 2020

The Sugar Land Skeeters (independent; Atlantic League) will run their own four-team independent baseball league at Constellation Field for 2020, beginning July 3 and running for 56 games through Aug. 23.

The teams will consist of former Major Leaguers and an assortment of professional players who’ve appeared at affiliated minor league levels as well as independent leagues. Skeeters manager Pete Incaviglia and the father-son duo of Roger and Koby Clemens have committed to managing teams in the league, with the other two managers yet to be announced.

“It’s imperative that we continue to serve our role in the community as a family-friendly entertainment venue and now more than ever we realize how important that role is,” said Skeeters Owner Kevin Zlotnik. “It’s also going to be critical that it’s a safe environment for our fans, staff and players and we’re working with Memorial Hermann and our local and state officials to ensure we provide that.”

“I’m excited to be a part of this and I think the Zlotniks and the Skeeters organization are providing a great opportunity for these younger players to keep their skill sets sharp,” Clemens said.

The league and Constellation Field will be adhering to guidelines from the state of Texas as well as the CDC in regards to stadium capacity and social distancing. Players will be tested for COVID-19 at least once a week, as well as prior to their arrival in Sugar Land.

“This is something that is going to be really special and is going to serve as a huge boost to the baseball community by providing this opportunity for players,” Incaviglia said.

The Skeeters are currently compiling a pool of players that are set to be drafted by the managers of their respective team prior to their arrival. Announcements regarding the rosters for the teams are forthcoming.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being an organization that gives players another chance,” Zlotnik said. “Given the unfortunate releases of hundreds of minor league players over the last few weeks, we realized there was a major need for a league like this. Already, we’ve received commitments from guys with great resumes, former Major Leaguers, former first-rounders and high-caliber prospects. I know people are going to be really impressed with the quality of play.”

There will be a total of seven games played at Constellation Field each week from the Opening Day on July 3 through the conclusion of the season on Aug. 23. The schedule is subject to change, but single games are anticipated to be played on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and doubleheaders on most Saturdays and Sundays.

This doesn’t mean there will not be an independent Atlantic League season in 2020: that decision has not been made, but this clearly means the Skeeters will not be part of it. On the independent front: the Frontier League is still evaluating when a potential 2020 season could launch.

