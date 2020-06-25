Coastal Plain League adds four more teams to season mix

The summer-collegiate Coastal Plain League will add four more teams in a Mid-Atlantic Division with North Carolina and Virginia teams, adding to the three teams slated for 2020 play.

The four North Carolina and Virginia teams: the High Point-Thomasville HiToms (NC), Martinsville Mustangs (VA), Peninsula Pilots (VA) and Wilson Tobs (NC).

Proceeding with their own three-team pod: the Macon Bacon, Savannah Bananas and Lexington County Blowfish will begin play on July 1 in what’s billed as the Southern Summer Ball Series, with a season-ending CPL southern region playoff series between these teams also planned.

Several teams have decided to forego operations this summer, including the Asheboro Copperheads, Forest City Owls, Gastonia Grizzlies, Holly Springs Salamanders, Morehead City Marlins, Wilmington Sharks, Florence RedWolves and Tri-City Chili Peppers.

The Futures Collegiate Baseball League, Texas Collegiate League, Northwoods League, Coastal Plain League, Expedition League, Florida Collegiate Summer League and Midwest Collegiate Leagueare playing this season, though some teams are not participating. The West Coast League, Prospect League, Western Canadian Baseball League, MINK League, Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, New York Collegiate Baseball League, Ohio Valley League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League have canceled the 2020 season.

