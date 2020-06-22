Futures League to launch six-team season on July 2

The summer-collegiate Futures Collegiate Baseball League will launch its 2020 season on July 2, with six teams playing a 39-game slate running through August 19.

The six teams participating: Worcester Bravehearts, Brockton Rox, North Shore (Lynn) Navigators, Westfield Starfires, New Britain Bees and Nashua Silver Knights. The Pittsfield Suns will not play this season, but are planning on a return to Wahconah Park in 2021.

“After welcoming its 2,000,000th fan in history last summer, the Futures League looks to maintain its momentum as the most popular summer collegiate league in New England,” said league commissioner Joe Paolucci in a press statement. “Our team owners and operators put a tremendous amount of work into positioning our ballparks to open as safely as possible in order to provide fans with our unique brand of baseball and entertainment. We’re excited to get going.”

Immediately following the regular season, the top two teams in the standings will play a best-of-three series to decide the league champion. The league will not use the two-half, 56-game structure that was originally announced last October.

The schedule will begin with three days of games (July 2, 3 and 5) at both New Britain Stadium in New Britain, CT, and Holman Stadium in Nashua, NH, prior to Phase 3 of reopening the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

All teams have a minimum of 18 home games during the summer, with New Britain and Nashua having 21. Both clubs gained dates due to their receiving permission to open their respective facilities from local governmental and health officials, while the Massachusetts clubs remain in Phase 2.

The Futures Collegiate Baseball League joins the Texas Collegiate League, Northwoods League, Coastal Plain League, Expedition League, Florida Collegiate Summer League and Midwest Collegiate League in announcing play this season. The West Coast League, Prospect League, Western Canadian Baseball League, MINK League, Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, New York Collegiate Baseball League, Ohio Valley League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League have canceled the 2020 season.

