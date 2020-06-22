New for 2020: Franklin Field

We have a new name for the home of the Milwaukee Milkmen (independent; American Association): Franklin Field, as team owner ROC Ventures is partnering with Franklin Tourism Commission on a naming-rights deal.

Opening last year, Franklin Field is one of three host cities used by six American Association teams to play out the 2020 season.

The naming-rights deal is part of a partnership with the Franklin Tourism Commission to create a city-wide tourism initiative known as Engage Franklin. Engage Franklin will include a Visitors Center on site near the ballpark.

“Bringing professional baseball to Franklin has always been an important component of the Ballpark Commons project,” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. “Our goal has always been to bring entertainment, sports, and retail to the community for residents and visitors, and the multi-faceted Engage Franklin partnership with Franklin Tourism centered on the home of the Milwaukee Milkmen is terrific synergy.”

“Ballpark Commons and the Milwaukee Milkmen represent a real commercial and entertainment focal point in the region,” noted Amy Schermetzler, Chair of the Franklin Tourism Commission. “If you want to reach visitors to the area and deliver an effective message about what Franklin has to offer, you can’t do much better than the home of the Milkmen.”

The ballpark was originally named Routine Field after opening last season. However, Routine Baseball then filed a lawsuit against ROC Ventures, contending that it never formally granted permission for use of its branding at Routine Field. The two sides settled their differences out of court.

