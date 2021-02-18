2021 MiLB schedules released

With the release of league structures last week, today sees the release of 2021 MiLB schedules, with the Triple-A season launching April 6 and AA/A leagues launching May 4.

Twenty Triple-A teams will launch on Tuesday, April 6, with another 10 Triple-A teams starting two days later on Thursday, April 8 and running through 142 games. (Interesting schedule quirk: the Minnesota Twins’ home opener is set for April 8, but the Twins’ new top affiliation opens at home April 6.) Double-A and both levels of A ball will play 120 games this season, including 60 home games. Every MiLB league will play through Sept. 19, and almost every series across MiLB will be a six-game series, with Mondays designated off-days. (We’re seeing some 12-game series pop up on the calendar, such as the schedule released by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.) You will see plenty of regional play to cut down on travel: for instance, the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A South) will play the Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos over five series and 30 games each, mostly played over Aug. 3-Sept. 12.

Right now there is no MiLB postseason planned.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the status of current affiliates and where former affiliates landed.

