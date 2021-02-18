Lexington Legends join Atlantic League

The Lexington Legends are joining the Atlantic League for the 2021 season, as the MLB Partner League will be shaking up its announced league lineup and schedule for the upcoming season.

The former Low-A Sally League was not invited to be part of the new 120-team MiLB structure, but has now found a home in the Atlantic League. The team is led by Owner/CEO Andy Shea and Chief Operating Officer Jesse Scaglion.

“We are excited and honored to join the Atlantic League,” Shea said via press release. “During the 2020 season we created, I had multiple players and fans tell me ‘you pretty much have an Atlantic League roster on the field.’ From that point forward we realized very clearly that the Atlantic League is the premier MLB Partner League and that our community, ballpark, and fanbase are a perfect match. We are also very thankful for the support and partnership with Major League Baseball during this process. Together, we will all be able to continue growing the game of baseball in our local communities and across the globe.”

“We are very excited to add such a high-caliber ballclub to our league,” said Atlantic League President Rick White via press release. “We congratulate Andy Shea and the entire Legends organization. The Legends bring a tradition of outstanding baseball, operating excellence, and dedication to their community that make them a perfect fit for the ALPB.”

More information about the Atlantic League’s 2021 structure, team lineup and schedule will be released in the future. The Legends join six existing Atlantic League teams: Gastonia Honey Hunters, High Point Rockers, Lancaster Barnstormers, Long Island Ducks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and York Revolution. The Somerset Patriots and Sugar Land Skeeters transitioned this offseason to Minor League Baseball as Yankees and Astros affiliates, respectively.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the status of current affiliates and where former affiliates landed.

