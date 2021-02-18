Blue Jays to begin 2021 MLB season in Dunedin’s TD Ballpark

The Toronto Blue Jays will begin the 2021 MLB season at Dunedin’s TD Ballpark, with the first two homestands set for their spring-training home as the sport awaits an opening of the Canadian border.

From the statement issued by the team today:

Next to the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff, the Blue Jays’ top priority is returning home to play on Canadian soil as soon as it is safe to do so. The club has been actively working through plans for what a safe return to Rogers Centre could look like, while also scenario planning alternatives. The Blue Jays will re-evaluate the situation and those circumstances will dictate next steps following the first two homestands.

We want to thank all Canadians for everything they have done to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. It is through these efforts that we can hope for warm summer nights under the open Rogers Centre roof, as your Toronto Blue Jays push for the postseason.

Similar to spring training, the Blue Jays will host fans in a limited 15% capacity at TD Ballpark, to create a positive atmosphere for our players. More details will be shared soon.

The goal, the Blue Jays say, is a return to Rogers Centre sometime this season. When that happens remains to be seen: in recent days Canadian officials have taken steps to tighten the border.

