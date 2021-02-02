2021 Atlantic League season to launch May 28

The 2021 Atlantic League season is scheduled to launch May 28, as the six-team circuit will carry on despite losing two teams to Minor League Baseball.

There are still a slew of details to be released, including the full schedule launching on Memorial Day weekend and COVID-19 mitigation protocols. The news here: the MLB Partner League plans on playing a full season.

“Our priority is protecting public welfare, and we still have much to do,” said ALPB President Rick White in a press statement. “The league is finalizing the admission of new teams, conducting player signings, and working with our Major League Baseball partners on test initiatives for the ’21 campaign.

“We are mindful of government safety concerns, especially ballpark attendance allowances,” he added. “But even as we address those challenges, we feel it critical to announce our intention to play a full season this year. Atlantic League baseball is an essential part of our communities, and we hope this announcement provides inspiration to all our fans.”

The 2021 Atlantic League season lineup: Gastonia Honey Hunters, High Point Rockers, Lancaster Barnstormers, Long Island Ducks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and York Revolution. The Somerset Patriots and Sugar Land Skeeters transitioned this offseason to Minor League Baseball as Yankees and Astros affiliates, respectively.